Rohnert Park City Council members and residents are not happy with the new district map being proposed by the Board of Supervisors. The new district map was revealed Tuesday showing the Friendly City now mostly in the 5th District which represents most of West County. The current district map shows Rohnert Park in the 3rd district along Highway 101 which mainly consists of Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa. All five Rohnert Park city council members condemned the proposed map and are asking the county to redraw Rohnert Park wholly back into District 3 – city officials claim they are better represented there. The Board of Supervisors must redraw supervisorial districts every ten years and the deadline needs to be completed by December 15th.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO