ALCS Game 4: Bogaerts launches 2-run homer, gives Sox early lead

BOSTON — The Red Sox will look to take a stranglehold in the ALCS Tuesday night when they play host to the Houston Astros in Game 4. Boston is coming off a massive 12-3 victory at Fenway Park and will look to set up an elimination Game 5 Wednesday night at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

PREVIOUS: ALCS Game 3: Sox rout Houston in homer-filled victory as ERod goes 6 innings strong

Taking the mound for the Red Sox will be RHP Nick Pivetta, who will make his first start in the 2021 postseason. Pivetta pitched four innings in relief in Game 3 of the ALDS between Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays, earning the victory in the pivotal extra-inning win for the Sox.

On the season, Pivetta has gone 9-8 in 30 starts for the Red Sox. He’s crafted a 4.53 ERA while turning in a 10.2 strikeouts-per-nine rate in his first full season in Boston. He earned his lone save of the year in Game 162 of the regular season, securing the playoff birth for Boston by closing out their win over Washington in the regular-season finale.

Opposing Pivetta will be RHP Zack Greinke, the former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star. Greinke has been less than stellar recently for Houston, making his last start back on September 19. As the righty has dealt with a neck injury recently, Greinke has pitched just once this postseason, tossing one inning in a 12-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox in ALDS Game 3.

Game 4 is set to start at 8:08 p.m. at Fenway Park. You can watch all the action on FS1.

Live Updates:

10:05 p.m.: Rafael Devers turns a great play and Kyle Schwarber stretches for the final out of the top of the fifth inning.

9:53 p.m.: The Astros get out of a jam following a one-out triple by Christian Arroyo. A ground out by Schwarber and a foul out by Hernandez keep things at 2-1 Sox.

9:35 p.m.: Alex Cora gets into a dust-up with the home plate umpire following a strike-three call on JD Martinez that appeared to be outside the zone. Cora was restrained before he could face discipline.

9:00 p.m. Greinke exits with one out in the bottom of the second. Brooks Raley in for Houston.

8:50 p.m.: Pivetta escapes a jam with two on and two out by getting Maldonado to fly out to CF.

8:25 p.m.: Xander Bogaerts sends a shot over the wall in LF to make it 2-1 Boston as the early deficit evaporates.

8:14 p.m.: Houston takes a 1-run lead early as Alex Bregman hits a solo shot to left in the top of the first.

8:08 p.m.: The game is underway at Fenway Park!

6:00 p.m.: JD Martinez takes batting practice ahead of ALCS Game 4.

4:45 p.m.: The lineups are set heading into Game 4 for both squads. The Red Sox will use the same lineup they had in Game 3′s big win over Houston:

Kyle Schwarber, 1B Kiké Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF J.D. Martinez, DH Hunter Renfroe, RF Christian Vazquez, C Christian Arroyo, 2B

And here’s how Houston will set their lineup for Game 4:

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Carlos Correa, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B Chas McCormick, CF Martín Maldonado, C

Here’s the schedule for the remaining game ahead in Boston:

ALCS Game 5: Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. at Fenway Park and on FS1.

Boston 25 News will be there for all of it. Watch for our team’s ALCS coverage live from Fenway Park.

