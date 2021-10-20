CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALCS Game 4: Bogaerts launches 2-run homer, gives Sox early lead

By David Souza, Boston 25 News
 9 days ago
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Four BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 19: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox runs up the first base line after he hit a two run home run against the Houston Astros in the first inning of Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Red Sox will look to take a stranglehold in the ALCS Tuesday night when they play host to the Houston Astros in Game 4. Boston is coming off a massive 12-3 victory at Fenway Park and will look to set up an elimination Game 5 Wednesday night at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

PREVIOUS: ALCS Game 3: Sox rout Houston in homer-filled victory as ERod goes 6 innings strong

Taking the mound for the Red Sox will be RHP Nick Pivetta, who will make his first start in the 2021 postseason. Pivetta pitched four innings in relief in Game 3 of the ALDS between Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays, earning the victory in the pivotal extra-inning win for the Sox.

On the season, Pivetta has gone 9-8 in 30 starts for the Red Sox. He’s crafted a 4.53 ERA while turning in a 10.2 strikeouts-per-nine rate in his first full season in Boston. He earned his lone save of the year in Game 162 of the regular season, securing the playoff birth for Boston by closing out their win over Washington in the regular-season finale.

Opposing Pivetta will be RHP Zack Greinke, the former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star. Greinke has been less than stellar recently for Houston, making his last start back on September 19. As the righty has dealt with a neck injury recently, Greinke has pitched just once this postseason, tossing one inning in a 12-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox in ALDS Game 3.

Game 4 is set to start at 8:08 p.m. at Fenway Park. You can watch all the action on FS1.

Show us your Sox spirit!

>>>GALLERY: Photos: Fans showing their love for the Red Sox

>>>GALLERY: Red Sox take on Astros at Fenway in 2021 ALCS

Live Updates:

10:05 p.m.: Rafael Devers turns a great play and Kyle Schwarber stretches for the final out of the top of the fifth inning.

9:53 p.m.: The Astros get out of a jam following a one-out triple by Christian Arroyo. A ground out by Schwarber and a foul out by Hernandez keep things at 2-1 Sox.

9:35 p.m.: Alex Cora gets into a dust-up with the home plate umpire following a strike-three call on JD Martinez that appeared to be outside the zone. Cora was restrained before he could face discipline.

9:00 p.m. Greinke exits with one out in the bottom of the second. Brooks Raley in for Houston.

8:50 p.m.: Pivetta escapes a jam with two on and two out by getting Maldonado to fly out to CF.

8:25 p.m.: Xander Bogaerts sends a shot over the wall in LF to make it 2-1 Boston as the early deficit evaporates.

8:14 p.m.: Houston takes a 1-run lead early as Alex Bregman hits a solo shot to left in the top of the first.

8:08 p.m.: The game is underway at Fenway Park!

6:00 p.m.: JD Martinez takes batting practice ahead of ALCS Game 4.

4:45 p.m.: The lineups are set heading into Game 4 for both squads. The Red Sox will use the same lineup they had in Game 3′s big win over Houston:

  1. Kyle Schwarber, 1B
  2. Kiké Hernandez, CF
  3. Rafael Devers, 3B
  4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
  5. Alex Verdugo, LF
  6. J.D. Martinez, DH
  7. Hunter Renfroe, RF
  8. Christian Vazquez, C
  9. Christian Arroyo, 2B

And here’s how Houston will set their lineup for Game 4:

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Michael Brantley, LF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  5. Carlos Correa, SS
  6. Kyle Tucker, RF
  7. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  8. Chas McCormick, CF
  9. Martín Maldonado, C

Here’s the schedule for the remaining game ahead in Boston:

ALCS Game 5: Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. at Fenway Park and on FS1.

Boston 25 News will be there for all of it. Watch for our team’s ALCS coverage live from Fenway Park.

ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox Rolling With Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi In Early Games Of ALCS

The Boston Red Sox are playing with house money in the 2021 postseason. Very few folks expected the team to get this far, but against all odds, Boston is in the ALCS. The organization is trying to win its fifth World Series title since the turn of the century. Boston...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB World Series schedule: Astros vs. Braves times, TV channel, dates for Fall Classic

MLB's 2021 World Series matchup is set: the Houston Astros will face the Atlanta Braves in this year's Fall Classic. The Braves punched their ticket Saturday night, clinching the pennant in Game 6 of the NLCS against the defending champion Dodgers. The Astros, meanwhile, knocked out the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS. The Astros have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Houston.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
fox26houston.com

Early exits, sudden changes lead Astros to fall in Game 2 against Red Sox

HOUSTON - Despite an electrifying open to Game 1 Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros were unable to keep their winning streak during Game 2. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers helped the Red Sox have a grand old time in Houston. Boston became the first team to...
MLB
