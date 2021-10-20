CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

13-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot up Tulare County school, deputies say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1oWN_0cWRv0kU00

Tulare County deputies have arrested a 13-year-old who was reportedly threatening to shoot up a school.

Deputies were tipped off about the threat at Tipton Elementary School and investigated Tuesday morning.

During the investigation, they found that the student said last month that "he is the school shooter." Deputies also found a "hit list" and that the student had talked about shooting his dad.

Deputies searched the home of the boy and found he did not have any access to guns. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Comments / 5

Sabrina Ann Oviedo
9d ago

obviously the kid has problems 💔 somebody should pay attention the child is crying out for help 😔 so sad prayers things get better 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tipton, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Tipton Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy