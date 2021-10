The 2021-22 NBA season starts off in style as the defending champions take on one of the biggest threats to their throne. 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks begin their title defense on Opening Night when they host Kevin Durant and the Nets. The teams take the floor to meet one another exactly four months after an epic Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in which Antetokounmpo and Durant each put on virtuoso performances to lead their teams, with the Bucks just edging the Nets in overtime.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO