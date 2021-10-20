Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Lajoie Stables In Vermont
If you’d like to do something special with your family that includes seeing the fall foliage in the Green Mountain state, take a horseback ride at Lajoie Stables in Jeffersonville, Vermont. As the only stable in the state that’s open-year long, all you need is a reservation and a love of horses to enjoy seeing the foliage. And since Lajoie Stables offers rides for all levels, everyone in your family can join in the fun!
To get started on planning your horseback riding adventure in Vermont this Fall, visit Lajoie Stables website for more information about this family-run business.
Address: Lajoie Stables, 984 Pollander Rd, Jeffersonville, VT 05464, USA
