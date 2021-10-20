Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Lajoie Stables In Vermont

If you’d like to do something special with your family that includes seeing the fall foliage in the Green Mountain state, take a horseback ride at Lajoie Stables in Jeffersonville, Vermont. As the only stable in the state that’s open-year long, all you need is a reservation and a love of horses to enjoy seeing the foliage. And since Lajoie Stables offers rides for all levels, everyone in your family can join in the fun!

Since Lajoie Stables is 45 minutes from Burlington and 10 minutes from Smugglers' Notch, it's a great destination for a day trip.

You won't have to spend time looking for the perfect backdrop when you go to take some pictures to capture the day. Aside from the Green Mountains, you'll be near Black Creek too.

Children of all ages will have a blast bonding with their new four-legged friend while experiencing nature and the fall foliage.

Get ready to also have fun checking out nature from a different vantage point, (than you would if you were hiking), as you ride the trail with your horse.

As you go through the meadows, be prepared to have your jaw drop from being so close to the stunning foliage.

It'll also feel as if you've escaped into your own magical world during your horse riding adventure.

At the end of the ride, be sure to thank and hug your horse for hanging out with you during the day!

To get started on planning your horseback riding adventure in Vermont this Fall, visit Lajoie Stables website for more information about this family-run business.

Address: Lajoie Stables, 984 Pollander Rd, Jeffersonville, VT 05464, USA