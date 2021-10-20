CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide, Capital Group create target-date with annuity

By InvestmentNews
InvestmentNews
 9 days ago

The product, which will be offered in defined-contribution plans, is engineered to deliver 6% income at retirement. Nationwide Insurance and Capital Group have created...

www.investmentnews.com

InvestmentNews

Broker-dealers critical to expand 401(k) coverage and help participants

At the heart of the convergence of wealth, retirement and benefits at the workplace are the professionals at broker-dealers who service retirement plans and advisers. Though their work is crucial, these broker-dealer professionals struggle to get the necessary resources and attention of senior management, because the defined-contribution business is viewed as high risk and low margin.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Glenfield Capital launches $150m fund targeting core-plus office buildings

Glenfield Capital has launched a new $150 million fund that targets core-plus office buildings in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. Glenfield Capital said more than half of the Glenfield Stabilized Income fund is already committed, and the firm is actively fundraising and seeking additional assets that meet its criteria of well-leased office buildings in attractive suburban markets.
MARKETS
businessalabama.com

Porter Capital creates funding solution for pandemic-hit firm

Birmingham-based Porter Capital has created an $8 million line of credit for a pandemic-hit firm, allowing the firm to remain in business. The firm, described as “a $40 million service company” encountered cash flow problems because their payments from customers were delayed. They contacted Attract Capital LLC, a New York-based investment banker. But Attract Capital…
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Vanguard, American Funds double down on model portfolio partnership

Recognizing the growing popularity of model portfolios among financial advisers, Capital Group and Vanguard Group have partnered to offer 10 active-passive strategies for Morgan Stanley’s platform. The models, which are two-thirds allocated to Capital Group’s actively managed American Funds strategies and one-third allocated to Vanguard’s index ETFs, follow a similar...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Succession planning requires a plan

Succession planning is becoming an increasingly important and timely topic in the financial services space. An estimated 111,500 advisers will retire over the next 10 years, representing more than one-third of the advice industry’s workforce and assets. Robust recruiting, retention strategies and succession planning are needed now more than ever — before it’s too late.
PERSONAL FINANCE
cepro.com

Leading Buying Groups Nationwide Marketing Group, Azione Unlimited Announce Merger

Two of the custom integration industry’s leading buying groups – Nationwide Marketing Group, which serves appliance, electronics, custom integrators, furniture, bedding and outdoor living retailers; and Azione Unlimited, serving custom integrators and manufacturers – have merged “to form the most capable and results driven whole home platform,” according to the announcement from the groups.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fast 50 Medium No. 1 The Avens Group builds VA clinics nationwide

The commercial real estate firm has a singular mission: building VA hospitals. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close March 7, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
VIRGINIA STATE
pulse2.com

Thomson Reuters Creates New $100 Million Corporate Venture Capital

Thomson Reuters announced it has created a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund. These are the details. Thomson Reuters announced it has created a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund to support and accelerate innovation for the “Future of Professionals.” This fund will operate under the name “Thomson Reuters Ventures” and concentrate on investments and portfolio support for companies building breakthrough innovations that will allow professionals to operate more productively and with greater insights.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Starwood Capital Group completes largest capital raise in the firm’s history

Starwood Capital Group has closed its latest opportunistic real estate fund, Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII (SOF XII), with more than $10 billion in capital commitments. The fund reached its hard cap and significantly surpassed its predecessor vehicle, SOF XI, which closed with $7.6 billion. According to Michael Lefton, managing...
REAL ESTATE
InvestmentNews

Pro bono financial planning needs fintech to step up

Fintech could be the leg up that pro bono financial planning needs, according to new research from the Foundation for Financial Planning. While a 2021 survey by the Certified Financial Planning Board of Standards found that 60% of CFP holders had done some pro bono planning over the past two years, averaging 28 hours per year, those numbers are virtually unchanged from two years earlier.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InvestmentNews

People keep buying annuities at a rapid pace

Annuity sales continued on a tear through the third quarter, keeping pace for the best year-to-date figures since 2008, figures published Tuesday by Limra’s Secure Retirement Institute show. Sales of contracts were down slightly from the second quarter, but they were nonetheless higher than sales during the third quarter of...
MARKETS
InvestmentNews

Putting the fee in free

Charles Schwab, Ally and others have come under fire recently for their use of cash sweeps in their free robo-platforms. The practice of holding significant portions of client portfolios in cash so that the firms can collect revenue on the interest in lieu of charging a fee is not illegal, but the ethics are blurry. The large cash positions deprive clients of potential gains from the market, and many clients don’t understand the mechanisms. David Goldstone from Backend Benchmarking and Laura Varas from Hearts & Wallets join Sean to break it down.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Invest $10 Million Like a Pro

If you have $10 million, you are among the wealthiest people in the United States. The 2021 Wealth Report published by London-based real estate agency Knight Frank classifies the top 1% as Americans with a net worth of $4.4 million. … Continue reading → The post Invest $10 Million Like a Pro appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Kishida urges economic panel to create proposals for his capitalism policy

Fumio Kishida Japanese Prime Minister said that he has instructed the economic policy panel to put together an urgent proposal by early November for the development in Japan. Kishida asks economic panel to put up proposals for development. He will discuss the proposals with his cabinet and other researchers. These...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Fidelity offers program to help advisers manage wealth transitions

In an effort to “operationalize emotional intelligence” among advisers, Fidelity Institutional has developed a program to help advisers handle generational wealth transitions and retain assets that they currently manage. The program, called The Decade of Generational Wealth, has eight steps, ranging from approaches for navigating a change of control with...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

UBS rep managing $265 million joins LPL

David Winchell is setting up his own firm, Winchell Financial Group, in Las Vegas. David Winchell, who managed $265 million at UBS Financial Services in Las Vegas, has formed the Winchell Financial Group and affiliated with LPL Financial. In affiliating with LPL’s broker-dealer and using its corporate registered investment advisor...
ECONOMY
thefabricator.com

Blackwell Capital Group acquires Advance Fittings

Milwaukee-based Blackwell Capital Group LLC has acquired Advance Fittings Corp., an Elkhorn, Wis.-based manufacturer of stainless steel butt-weld fittings and custom fabrications used in the biopharmaceutical industry. Edward Mentzer, Advance Fittings founder and president, will retire. COO Pete Mentzer will remain in management and as a company shareholder. Dean Perona,...
ELKHORN, WI
inforisktoday.com

Lyceum Group Targets Two Tunisia-Based Entities

Researchers at Kaspersky report that Lyceum group, known for targeting organizations in the energy and telecommunications sectors, has attacked two entities in Tunisia with an updated malware arsenal. With activity dating back to as early as April 2018, Lyceum, also referred to as Hexane, has targeted telecommunications companies as well...
INDUSTRY

