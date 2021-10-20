6 Actions You Can Take Now to Strengthen the Church’s Future

The idea that we are created in the image of God is introduced in the earliest chapters of Genesis. Genesis 1:27 says simply, “God created humankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” Some of what is going on here, as argued by many Old Testament scholars, relates to the actions of rulers in the ancient Near East. It was common for rulers to set up images of themselves in far off lands to represent their rule—to stand in for them and point to them. That is part of what God communicates here about humans, the high point of God’s creation, given a gift and a task by God. We see later that being created in the image of God serves as a reason for the significance of human beings. For instance, in Genesis 9:6, the death penalty for murder is based on the fact of the victim of murder being created in God’s image.
