Religion

6 Actions You Can Take Now to Strengthen the Church’s Future

By Dan Reiland
outreachmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough we can’t predict the future, we can lay the groundwork of a healthy church for years to come. If you were to predict the future of the church, where do you think it’s headed?. (Not so much the style or method of doing church, but the overall strength...

Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
Orange Leader

And Now You Know: A brief history of First Christian Church

The First Christian Church of Orange is a part of the denomination Disciples of Christ. The church in Orange was started by 10 members in 1885. For nine years the church met in various places, mostly in the members homes. The church was formally organized in 1894 by the Reverend J.C. Mason. The first meeting of the “new” church was held in the Orange County Courthouse.
ORANGE, TX
outreachmagazine.com

10 Reasons to Ask Your Predecessor to Stay on Your Team

One of the most common questions I receive from other ministry leaders is why I made the decision to ask my predecessor to stay involved. When I became the senior pastor of Mariners Church over three years ago, I made the decision to ask Kenton Beshore (my predecessor and longtime pastor of Mariners) to stay on staff and to be on our teaching team. One of the most common threads of questions I receive from other ministry leaders is around the thinking behind the decision to ask my predecessor to stay involved. While others have suggested it is “more common” and even “wiser” to allow or encourage the predecessor to move, I believe it can be wise and loving to the people you are serving to invite the predecessor to stay. I am not suggesting it is always wise and good to invite the predecessor to stay. The predecessor and the context must be considered. Kenton never put me in a position where I felt pressured to ask him to stay involved. I wanted him involved. Here are 10 reasons to consider:
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Becoming a Multiethnic Church Is Costly, But Worth It

When the Bridge Church in Wilmington, North Carolina, made an intentional move to become multiethnic, we started losing people. I grew up in South Carolina—the Deep South. I’m white. My family might be the true story behind the animated sitcom, King of the Hill. Back in high school in the late ’90s, every guy in my school had at least one Confederate flag image pasted somewhere on his pickup truck. Here’s what’s ironic about that: I went to a Christian high school.
WILMINGTON, NC
outreachmagazine.com

Why We Shouldn’t Disparage Counting in Church

With the right motives, numbers can be an important indicator of the health of the church. One census was ordered by God. The other was instigated by Satan. God said that numbers do matter. He ordered a counting of all the people of Israel shortly after the people fled Egypt. You can see the specific mandate in Exodus 30:12–14. An entire book of the Bible is devoted to the progress and results of the census. The book is aptly named Numbers.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Thinking Globally as a Church

Start where global needs and your community intersect. Churches are in a unique position to give a clear, resounding, echoing voice to work that matters for the kingdom. In this generation, spurred on by millennials who are cause-driven, churches with an external focus have taken their mission from “know God and love people” to “know God, love people and bring that news to the nations—scattered across the world, bringing the hope of Christ to those who haven’t heard yet.”
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

4 Ways to Boost Your Community Engagement

What it looks like to be committed to loving people by serving people to Jesus. If your church shut its doors today. Closed up shop. Turned off the lights. Left. Don’t rush past this. These two questions should create tension within you—demanding your attention. It is so easy to get...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

God Can Use Broken People

Reflections on a Savior Who Loves Us Even When We Don’t Deserve It. Yes, it might seem counterintuitive, but after 40-plus years in leadership and over 64 years of life, I can tell you—without a doubt—everyone is broken. I’ve never met a breathing human who isn’t a bit fractured, cracked and defective at some level.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Discipleship in a Post-Christian Era

The idea that we are created in the image of God is introduced in the earliest chapters of Genesis. Genesis 1:27 says simply, “God created humankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” Some of what is going on here, as argued by many Old Testament scholars, relates to the actions of rulers in the ancient Near East. It was common for rulers to set up images of themselves in far off lands to represent their rule—to stand in for them and point to them. That is part of what God communicates here about humans, the high point of God’s creation, given a gift and a task by God. We see later that being created in the image of God serves as a reason for the significance of human beings. For instance, in Genesis 9:6, the death penalty for murder is based on the fact of the victim of murder being created in God’s image.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

The Church That Will Be

Barcelona is a fascinating city known for its beauty, history and architecture. From this captivating Spanish city have emerged some of the world’s greatest artists and trends. It has been home for the likes of Salvadore Dali, Pablo Picasso, Antoni Gaudí of the brilliant La Sagrada Família, and even Dietrich Bonhoeffer who pastored in the city for two years.
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
outreachmagazine.com

What Sustains Our Courage as Christians?

Three characteristics of courage from Daniel 3 and what they teach us about trusting God in the midst of fearful circumstances. Great things in the world are only accomplished through courage. Plenty of people have great intentions, but great intentions only come to fruition through courage. You may think of...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Joby Martin: Creating a Launchpad for Ministry—Part 1

“We needed to see our church like an aircraft carrier—a place from which to launch people to the frontlines.”. Joby Martin is pastor of The Church of Eleven22, both an Outreach 100 Fastest-Growing Church and an Outreach 100 Largest Participating Church since 2015. The Church of Eleven22 is also an Outreach 100 Reproducing Church with a deep commitment to planting new churches.
The Independent

Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Those hymns emerged from miserable prison conditions experienced by early Anabaptists — founders of the movement carried on today by Amish, Mennonites, Brethren and others — and their words extolled the virtues of loving one’s tormentors and persevering at risk of persecution, even martyrdom. So when kidnappers in Haiti abducted 12 adult missionaries and five of their children, including an infant, it...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

What Should We Expect From Preaching?

There are several common misunderstandings about preaching. Here are four principles that help bring clarity. “You know that I have not hesitated to preach anything that would be helpful to you but have taught you publicly and from house to house.” —Acts 20:20. Since Christianity started, men and women have...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Joby Martin: Laying the Groundwork for Revival—Part 2

“If you were God, based on what your church is doing with the resources he’s brought your way, would you give you more?”. Don’t miss Part 1 of our interview, where Joby Martin talks about why going to Church of Eleven22 is like the last night of camp, why he sees the church as an aircraft carrier and how the church thinks of reproduction.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Nearly half of all churches and other faith institutions help people get enough to eat

Almost half of U.S. congregations participate in some kind of food distribution program. While the government’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program was helping nearly 42 million Americans purchase groceries in mid-2021, those benefits often don’t cover the full food costs of people facing economic hardship. And not everyone who needs food is eligible for those benefits. Food banks, food pantries, meal programs and similar initiatives run by churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based institutions are among the charitable organizations seeking to fill this gap. As a social scientist who studies the economic impact of community-based organizations, I have seen even small efforts by...
ADVOCACY

