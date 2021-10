Free speech should be synonymous with the college experience, as much a part of the culture as late-night study sessions and walks across campus on a crisp fall day. In some ways, college is a microcosm of society and the virtual echo chamber of social media. You always find plenty of people who welcome opposing viewpoints ... until they’re offended. The difference is that at a university, a traditional haven of free thought and the exchange of ideas, more is expected.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO