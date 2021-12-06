ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wondering about COVID cases at your child’s school? Search our outbreaks database.

By Koby Levin
 1 day ago
Many families are keenly interested in the presence of COVID cases at their children’s schools, and the state’s reports on school-related COVID outbreaks are a convenient way to get it. | Courtesy of Renee McCaul

Is COVID spread accelerating in Michigan schools?

There’s good evidence that COVID has spread widely in schools this fall, and that it spread more quickly in school districts without masking requirements .

But the state’s data on cases in Michigan schools that are part of COVID outbreaks isn’t reliable for comparisons with last year. That’s because so many more students are learning in person this fall and because of a change to how epidemiologists define outbreaks.

An outbreak is roughly defined by epidemiologists as three or more linked COVID cases on school grounds. At the start of this school year, epidemiologists began declaring outbreaks after at least three related COVID cases are reported to public health officials. Previously, two cases were enough to warrant an outbreak declaration. One-off cases not part of outbreaks won’t be included in the state data.

If 12 students contracted COVID after coming into contact with each other at school, that’s an outbreak. If just two students got COVID in the same classroom, the cases wouldn’t be reported, because an outbreak would need to have at least three cases to be reported to the state.

Despite the data’s limited use in identifying trends, many families are keenly interested in COVID cases at their children’s schools, and the state’s reports on school-related outbreaks are one way to get a rough sense of viral spread in schools.

Districts also post COVID tallies on their websites that include all cases, not just those related to outbreaks, but those numbers aren’t aggregated across the state, and they can be hard to find.

That’s why Chalkbeat is publishing a table containing all COVID outbreaks in Michigan K-12 schools this year. The data, published by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources, is published weekly.

Michigan is on track to quickly surpass the 11,700 outbreak-related cases reported last year. So far, health officials have reported 6,453 outbreak-related COVID cases in K-12 schools.

Search the table below for your school or county. Chalkbeat will update this table weekly to give you the most current data available from the state. It was last updated Dec. 6, 2021.

Chalkbeat

Detroit school district extends Thanksgiving break as COVID cases rise

The Detroit school district is now part of a wave of school districts in Michigan that are closing for the full week of Thanksgiving. | Anthony Lanzilote for Chalkbeat. The Detroit school district surprised families with news Friday evening that schools will close all of Thanksgiving week for deep cleaning, the latest Michigan district to extend its holiday break amid rising COVID cases.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

