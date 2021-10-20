CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Relief, eager anticipation for many Americans ahead of FDA decision on booster shots

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZcHU_0cWLygj200

For Mitchell Kronenberg, answers on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can't come soon enough.

A 42-year-old dad living outside Charlotte, North Carolina, Kronenberg enrolled in a clinical trial for the single-dose vaccine and got his shot last January. Since then, he's been patiently waiting for U.S. federal regulators to tell him what to do next to stay safe: Should he get another Johnson & Johnson shot? Switch to Moderna or Pfizer? Is his single-shot vaccination enough to protect him from spreading the virus to his unvaccinated 4-year-old son?

"Why is it taking so long? You have people out on a ledge out here," he said of the process.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide as early as Wednesday whether the 15 million Americans who got the single-dose J&J shot by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies should get a second dose. The decision comes after studies suggested effectiveness against moderate and severe symptoms climbed from 70% with one dose to 94% with two doses.

MORE: J&J recipients should 'feel good' about booster recommendation: Fauci

Also anticipated is a decision on possible third booster shots for Moderna recipients and whether Americans can mix vaccine brands when getting a booster.

With a decision expected soon, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to meet Thursday to offer the public a final recommendation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048bJ1_0cWLygj200
Emily Elconin/Reuters - PHOTO: A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccine booster during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021.

Typically a wonky endeavor ignored by most Americans, the FDA and CDC regulatory process is now being closely followed by millions of Americans. People describe joining private Facebook groups to swap the latest research and repeatedly getting their antibody levels checked, even if experts warn it's an incomplete measure of a person's immunity.

Some have even opted to mix booster shots on their own even without the federal government's blessing.

"Every day, I was researching, Googling, reading everything I could get my hands on," said Lynne Conway, a 59-year-old development officer for an animal shelter in Ithica, New York.

Conway said she experienced mild heart inflammation following her first dose of Moderna last March. After ruling out other causes, her doctor recommended she get the J&J so she can be fully protected against COVID-19. She got that shot in August, despite there being no official green light from regulators to mix shots in such a way.

"The relief of finally deciding to get the (J&J) vaccine, and have it over with, was monumental," she said.

J&J recipients are among those who expressed being most on edge emotionally, with the 70% effectiveness after one shot -- lower than the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

MORE: Independent FDA panel votes to authorize booster shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Jadzia Pierce, who lives outside of Washington, D.C., said she was relieved regulators were inching toward a decision. In her early 30s, Pierce isn't at serious risk of major complications from COVID-19.

But she also would like to visit higher-risk relatives this holiday season and to know she's not at risk of infecting them.

"Even if the answer is (that it puts) other people around at risk, then I guess I just won't go home," she said. "I just feel like safety is the most important thing at this point and that's really all that matters to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0xIK_0cWLygj200
Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press - PHOTO: The booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is administered to a Texas resident over 65 at a pharmacy clinic in Austin, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021.

J&J declined to comment for this article, citing pending action by regulators. But last Friday, after a meeting of FDA advisors, a top company official told ABC News the J&J vaccine likely protects people by triggering the protection of a person's T-cells, which is harder to measure than antibodies.

J&J's "biggest, most impressive components are T-cells, which contribute to both efficacy and durability of our vaccine," said Mathai Mammen, global head of R&D at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

For its part, the FDA says its staff is working around the clock to comb through technical data. The CDC too has to hear from its own advisory panel before making a decision.

Kronenberg, who has to travel for work as a director for a medical device company, said he still worries about spreading the virus to his son. He says he understands wanting to get it right but wishes the various agencies could get in a room together and hash it out immediately, rather convene separate meetings and reviews that can drag on for weeks.

Pierce, also in limbo having received the J&J, said she's torn on whether to be frustrated with the regulatory bureaucracy.

"I'm trying to be patient. I do realize that this stuff takes time, and I don't want to be following advice that is too rushed and not complete," she said.

ABC News' Sony Salzman contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POPSUGAR

I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot — Here's What It Was Really Like

I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available. I did just that in March 2021 when I got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by the second dose three weeks later. As the science evolves and we learn more and more about the novel coronavirus, it only makes sense that the vaccines would be studied and adjusted to improve efficacy and slow the spread. When the FDA approved the Pfizer booster dose, I was once again ready to get the shot to not only lessen my chances of getting incredibly sick from COVID-19, but keep my loved ones safer as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: FDA will allow fully vaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots that are different than the vaccine they initially received

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow fully vaccinated Americans to 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The federal health agency is expected to approved extra doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson immunizations this week. But officials will also authorize people to receive a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Americans#J J#Reuters
eturbonews.com

CDC Urgent Message for Vaccinated Americans: The Booster Shot

14 million people in the United States who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine felt forgotten and behind. Today this may have changed with the pending recommendation of a booster shot for all over 18 years of age. CDC, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MassLive.com

FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID vaccine booster shot for Americans 65 and older or those at high risk

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is one step closer to approval after a recommendation by a critical Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday. The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend Moderna’s booster, unanimously agreeing that a half-dose of the vaccine would be safe and effective for Americans 65 and older, or for those at-risk of severe infection or who work in high-risk settings.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Facebook
95.3 MNC

FDA votes unanimously to authorize Moderna booster shot

The key Food and Drug Administration panel voted 19-0 Thursday in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for a big percentage of the population. The panel says the Moderna boosters are recommended for people over 65, people between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those who are at risk of serious COVID-19 exposure due to their jobs.
U.S. POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

FDA panel endorses booster for single-shot vaccine

A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA panel said Friday that the booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn't suggest a firm time. (Oct. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WRAL

FDA reviews half-dose Moderna booster shot

Watch live as FDA vaccine advisers review data on the Moderna booster shot. Moderna applied for emergency use authorization of a half-dose booster for certain groups of people, saying the half-dose allows the company to keep up the vaccine supply worldwide.
HEALTH
virginiamercury.com

Johnson & Johnson booster shot recommended by FDA panel

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Friday endorsed a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, meaning millions more Americans are expected to soon join the line for booster shots. Anyone who received a J&J shot at least two months ago will be eligible for an...
INDUSTRY
Kait 8

FDA considering mixing vaccine brands for booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviews COVID-19 vaccine boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it’s also taking a look at new data that shows you can mix vaccine brands when receiving a booster shot. More than 10 months after COVID-19 vaccines...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTRF- 7News

4th COVID vaccine dose; Why CDC says some people may need

(WJW) — As some people receive a third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now talking about a fourth dose. The CDC said people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may need it. The health agency wrote on its website: “Moderately and severely immunocompromised people […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

ABC News

433K+
Followers
110K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy