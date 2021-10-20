Family Finds Missing Loved One Buried On Hart Island

As a reminder, begin thinking about relatives that you might see over this holiday season. If relatives are elderly, think about anything you might have that might help jog memories. Having family names or especially photos at hand can be a big help. You might want to contact some relatives ahead of time to see if any of them also have photos, family Bibles, or other heirlooms they might bring and share.

