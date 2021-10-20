An Inhospitable Year

Twin Cities hotels and other businesses that rely on high hotel occupancy rates for dependable revenue streams will not benefit from significant rebounds this year and may not realize what a “new normal” can be until 2023 or beyond. The promise of widely available COVID vaccines at the beginning...
The Lakeside Flats luxury apartment complex in Lakeville has traded hands between local companies for $25.75 million, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul office of Colliers.
Timberland Partners, whose Minneapolis-based owner and developer cited Rogers' growing population and larger employer base in a news release announcing the sale, announced it has purchased a 168-unit apartment in the city for $43.5 million.
The Twin Cities office market is showing signs of life and demand for industrial space continues to be strong, though supply chain issues and limited land supply are posing challenges for developers, according to a new report. Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2021 market report shows new office leasing reached 90%...
Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired the Westin Minneapolis hotel at a "significant discount" in an off-market deal due to pandemic-cause market disruptions, according to a Monarch news release from late last week.
