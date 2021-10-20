Arrests made in Virginia drug roundup

The side of a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car is seen in this file photo. File photo

GRUNDY, Va. — Seventeen individuals were facing multiple charges Tuesday after the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Grundy Police Department started executing drug indictments for the arrest of drug offenders as well as individuals who will be picked up for other charges.

More individuals who have drug indictments or other charges are actively being sought. Additional arrests are expected, investigators said.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the following individuals had been charged and arrested. They were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, according to a statement approved by Buchanan County Sheriff John C. McClanahan.

• Hassell Bailey, 46, Grundy, Va.: four counts distribution more than 1/2 ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana; four counts common nuisance.

• Gary Dean Baldwin, 67, Grundy,Va.: two counts distribution of a Schedule I/II controlled substance; one count common nuisance.

• Peggy Sue Byrd, 49, Big Rock, Va.: one count distribution of Schedule III controlled substance: one count common nuisance.

• Randy Gilbert, 52, Grundy, Va.: one count distribution Schedule III controlled substance; one count common nuisance.

• Ervin Hardin, 64, Hurley, Va.: two counts distribution Schedule III controlled substance; one count common nuisance.

• Daniel Lee Hargis, 47, Davenport, Va.: five counts distribution Schedule III controlled substance; four counts common nuisance; one count conspiracy.

• Donald Lee Hubbard Jr, 42, Grundy, Va.: one count distribution Schedule III controlled substance.

• Zachary Aaron Hurley, 27, Hurley, Va.: three counts distribution Schedule I/II controlled substance; two counts distribution of an imitation Scheduled I/II controlled substance; two counts common nuisance.

• Virginia Ann Lester, 62, Grundy, Va.: one count distribution Schedule I/II controlled substance; one count possess gun while selling Schedule I/II drug; and one count common nuisance.

• Christopher Joe May, 33, Hurley, Va.: two counts distribution schedule III controlled substance; one count distribution Schedule I/II controlled substance; two counts common nuisance.

• Barbara Sue Musick, 62, Grundy, Va: four counts distribution Schedule III controlled substance; four counts common nuisance.

• Angela Renee Stacy, 49, Grundy, Va.: one count distribution Schedule III controlled substance; one count conspiracy; one count common nuisance.

• Larry Michael Stacy, 47, Grundy, Va.: two counts distribution Schedule III controlled substance; two counts common nuisance; one count conspiracy.

• Billy Ray Sullivan, 62, Hurley, Va.: one count distribution Schedule I/II controlled substance; one count conspiracy; one count common nuisance.

• Rebecca Gail Wilson, 36, Honaker, Va.: one count possession Schedule I/II controlled substance; one count possess Schedule I/II with firearm.

• Larry Donald Wolford, 45, Hurley, Va.: two counts distribution Schedule III controlled substance.

• Danny Ray Chapman, 59, Grundy, Va.: one count marijuana possession with intent to deliver less than 1 ounce.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com