CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

Amazon Driver Charged With Child Porn After Allegedly Wearing Wig, Taking Pictures In Wrentham Outlets Bathroom

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 9 days ago

WRENTHAM (CBS) – An Amazon driver is facing serious charges after Wrentham Police say he took pictures of women and girls in a bathroom at the Wrentham Outlets. His arrest follows an investigation that started this summer.

The investigation spanned eight weeks. Police arrested Jacob Guerrero in September for his alleged crimes at the Wrentham Outlets. His arrest Monday night was for what police say they found after that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2Ulk_0cWH9OJY00

Picture of suspect accused of dressing as woman in Wrentham Outlet bathroom. Picture taken by witness. (Image from Wrentham PD)

“A mother and daughter reported there was a person acting strange, a man dressed as a woman wearing a wig,” said Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

When Wrentham Police responded to the outlets in August, where women reported a man behaving suspiciously in a women’s bathroom, an investigation began that would uncover far more sinister evidence. A witness photo showed what appeared to be pen cameras – recording devices – laced into the man’s sneakers.

Surveillance video soon led investigators to 23-year-old Jacob Guerrero of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. A search warrant gave police access to his phone, which contained photos and videos of child pornography.

“Some of the children he allegedly had on his phone were 8, 9, 10, 11 years old,” McGrath said.

Guerrero was arrested leaving the Amazon parking lot in Wrentham. He worked there as a delivery driver. Investigators say it was his work that led him to at least one victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPJSH_0cWH9OJY00

Jacob Guerrero (Photo Via Wrentham Police)

“He had returned to a home that was on his route and actually filmed a child through a second story window,” McGrath said.

Police say much of the evidence was recorded out of state during trips Guerrero took to New Jersey and California. The chief knows the overwhelming majority of delivery drivers visiting our homes are safe, hard workers.

“If you have one person who’s done a horrific thing or a bad thing. I don’t care if it’s police or the media or Amazon drivers. It certainly isn’t a reflection of all of them and that’s not a picture we want to paint,” McGrath said.

Investigators praised the original witnesses, girls shopping who noticed unusual behavior and did something about it, ultimately protecting other victims.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Police In Nashua, NH, Will Begin Sporting Body Cameras In November

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Beginning in November, police in Nashua, New Hampshire, will be sporting body cameras. “I welcome the use of body-worn cameras by our officers,” said Nashua Chief Michael Carignan. “This program will bring enhanced transparency, which further strengthens the trust and relationship between our community and our officers. It will ensure the highest level of accountability to Nashua citizens.” The department has been considering the options for more than a year and has signed a six-year contract with Utility, Inc., to provide the cameras, which will be embedded in the officers’ uniforms. The cameras will automatically record any time an officer is within 500 feet of a call to service, draws a handgun from a holder, runs, is jostled (as in a physical altercation), or activates sirens or lights on the police car. The camera will also activate if an officer lies flat for 10 seconds to notify all police that the officer is in need of assistance. “Body-worn cameras have been shown to promote de-escalation by both law enforcement officers and those they encounter,” the department said in a statement.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill Killed After Tractor-Trailer Hits Cruiser

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was killed early Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer slammed into his cruiser in Portsmouth. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Exit 5 on the northbound side of Interstate 95. Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police) Sherrill was working a construction detail while crews installed a rumble strip on the road when his cruiser was hit. The veteran trooper was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital but did not survive. “It’s one of the most dangerous aspects of the job. Anytime you’re on the side of the highway,” said Beverly...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Procession Honors ‘Devoted’ NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, Killed In I-95 Crash

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The body of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, killed when a tractor-trailer slammed into his cruiser, was moved to a funeral home on Friday. A line of officers saluted Sherrill as his casket was moved to a hearse for transportation from Concord to Dover. More first responders showed their respect by lining the procession route. First responders line the procession route for NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill (WBZ-TV) Sherrill died early Thursday morning after the crash on I-95 north in Portsmouth. He was working a construction detail while crews installed a rumble strip on...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

New Massachusetts State Trooper Kristopher Carr Charged In Deadly Motorcycle Crash On I-93

DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper who just graduated from the training academy is now facing criminal charges in a deadly motorcycle crash in Boston early Friday morning. State Police said 25-year-old probationary trooper Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide while OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the crash. He was arraigned Friday afternoon in Dorchester District Court. Investigators said Carr was off-duty, driving a woman in a Ford Explorer on Route 93 south just before 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, hit the median barrier and stopped perpendicular to traffic near the Freeport...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Wrentham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wrentham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

I-Team: Some Correction Officers, State Troopers Off The Job Over Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) – Both the Department of Correction and the Massachusetts State Police, sources say, have ramped up discipline for members who have not met the vaccine mandate deadline, and dozens are now off the job. At state prisons, sources say, retired correction officers are working inside with inmates taking shifts of officers who are suspended. The National Guard was also called up to help with security. The I-Team has learned 61 correction officers are now suspended for not getting the COVID-19 shot. At the State Police, sources say, for the first time on Thursday, a sergeant and three troopers who missed the deadline were disciplined and relieved of duty. Three are with the K-9 Unit and had their dogs taken away. Several others have either retired or resigned. The state police did not respond to I-Team’s emails. The Department of Correction did not respond to requests for comment on the number of retired members who are now working, nor would it tell WBZ how many officers received waivers from the vaccine requirement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

5 Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Generator Found Running Inside Brockton Home

BROCKTON (CBS) – Five people at a home in Brockton were rushed to the hospital overnight with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters went to a home on Menlo Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday after a child under the age of 10 called 911. They found the child’s mother going in and out of consciousness. There was a generator running inside on the first floor of the single-family home. There was no power and no alarms in the house, according to the fire department. All five people inside – three adults and two children – were evacuated and taken to the hospital. The...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By SUV In Worcester; Driver Was ‘Unable To Stop In Time’

WORCESTER (CBS) — A 66-year-old Worcester man died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near 557 Southwest Cutoff. The man was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver was a 42-year-old Sudbury woman who was heading east in a Toyota Highlander. “As the operator approached the Auburn/Worcester line she saw the pedestrian but was unable to stop in time,” police said. “After striking the pedestrian she ran over to assist the pedestrian who was unresponsive.” Police are still investigating the crash.    
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

LOOK: Acton First Responders Save Rabbit Stuck In Fence

ACTON (CBS) — The Acton Fire Department and Police Department came to the rescue of a rabbit in need on Thursday. According to the fire department, a rabbit was stuck in a fence on Nagog Park Drive. First responders were able to remove the rabbit safely. An officer getting a rabbit out of a fence in Acton. (Photo Credit: Acton Fire Department) The rabbit was let back into the wild after it was untangled from the fence. An officer holding the rabbit before releasing it. (Photo Credit: Acton Fire Department) Great work by Acton’s first responders!
ACTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mcgrath
CBS Boston

Boat Owner In July’s Fatal Boston Harbor Crash Indicted For Involuntary Manslaughter

BOSTON (CBS) — The owner and driver of the speedboat that crashed on the Boston Harbor last July and killed 27-year-old Jeanica Julce has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced the news on Thursday. Ryan Denver, 38, was operating his 37-foot-long speedboat when he hit a day marker buoy at around 3 a.m. on July 17. The boat then sank, sending all eight people on board into the harbor. While Denver and six others survived, dive teams pulled Julce’s body from the water around 10 a.m. that day. The Coast Guard usearched for Julce until...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tree Crashes Onto Milton Home Above Sleeping 3-Year-Old’s Bedroom

MILTON (CBS) – A Milton family is feeling fortunate despite a large tree falling onto their home early Wednesday morning during an October nor’easter. It happened around 2 a.m. on Gulliver Street. The tree landed right above a bedroom where a 3-year-old was sleeping. A tree slammed onto a Milton home where a 3-year-old was sleeping. (WBZ-TV) Homeowner Colleen McCarthy and her family moved into the house only three weeks ago. “I’ve never been in an earthquake, but that was my first reaction. Our whole house shook. We heard a crack. It really did. It felt like an earthquake,” McCarthy said. Fortunately the tree did not go through the roof and no one was hurt. The building inspector responded and said it was safe for the family to remain in the home. “My first reaction is I’m just happy everyone is OK. I have three kids. Everyone is safe, and really at this point that’s all we can ask for,” McCarthy said.
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 People Shot Outside Of Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were shot outside of Fenway Park early Friday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Lansdowne Street near the Cask n’ Flagon and Game On, just as bars and clubs were letting out. Boston Police said one person had been shot several times and was seriously wounded. The other person had been shot once. Both ended up in the hospital and both are expected to survive, according to police. Officers shut down the area overnight for their investigation. There’s no word yet on a motive. “I literally was walking down these streets last night,” said Boston resident Matthew Moffat. “That could have been me or one of my friends that got shot. That’s pretty horrifying, honestly.” Evidence markers and crime scene tape scattered several blocks around Fenway Park after the shooting. Those who live and work in the area are having a hard time believing this would happen outside of what’s usually such a happy place to be. “I usually feel pretty safe. There’s a lot of people. Usually, good energy. I don’t see a ton of fights happening, so that’s definitely a surprise. Honestly, a shock I’d say,” said Moffat. There have been no arrests.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Crane Topples Onto Home In Worcester, Causing Extensive Damage

WORCESTER (CBS) — A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage. It happened just after 1 p.m. on Cumberland Avenue, where a tree company was cutting down trees. The crane’s stabilizers sunk into the grass and the crane tipped over, the fire department said. “The crane was slowly tipping, and all of the sudden, the thing that made the most noise was when the power went out,” said witness Joe Spiro. “It kind of just shook the whole street.” A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday (WBZ-TV) The crane operator suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be hospitalized. According to Worcester Police, no one was inside the home at the time.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Taking Pictures#The Wrentham Outlets#Wrentham Pd
CBS Boston

Tree Crashes Down In Front Of Van On West Roxbury Street

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) — A tree crashed down on a street in West Roxbury Wednesday, right in front of a van with two people in it. Surveillance video caught the two people getting into a van on Manthorne Road, and about 10 seconds later, a tree fell where they were walking. The tree lifted up the sidewalk when it fell. No one was hurt.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan Remembered As ‘All-Around Good Person’

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan Tuesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. on Walk Hill Street, just off Blue Hill Avenue, according to Boston Police. She was identified by her fiance as 47-year-old Jennifer Formichelli. Officers shut down the street as Formichelli was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Formichelli was walking her two dogs at the time. Neighbors said one stayed by her side, and the other ran home, alerting neighbors. “I just heard the thud from the lady being hit, ran to my window, called 911. It was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Black Bear Spotted Near Border Of Marion And Wareham

MARION (CBS) — A black bear was spotted by Marion Police on Thursday on County Road near the border of Marion and Wareham. Officials issued a warning to residents around 11 a.m. They said if you encounter the bear, try to stay calm and do not run away or approach it. A black bear was spotted at the edge of Wareham and Marion on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Marion Police Department) “It is best to bring in bird feeders, secure your trash, keep dogs leashed and never let dogs chase or interact with bears,” wrote Marion Police in a Facebook post. Earlier this year, a black bear nicknamed ‘Boo Boo’ was seen in Marion, along with other towns in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, it is believed he died after being hit by a car in Marion.
CBS Boston

State Of Emergency: Exploding Transformers, House Fires, Downed Trees And Wires Stretch Brockton Firefighters Thin During Nor’easter

BROCKTON (CBS) – The Brockton Fire Department was stretched really thin during the nor’easter early Wednesday, responding to calls for downed trees and wires and two fires at the same time. The storm caused so much damage, Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan declared a state of emergency, saying, the storm created an “imminent threat to public safety with a high likelihood of hazardous conditions, flooding, downed trees, widespread power outages, and property damage.” As of Wednesday night, the Brockton Fire Department said it had responded to more than 300 calls. In the past 24 hours the Brockton Fire Department has responded to over...
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Boston

Former Celtics Player Jabari Bird Admits To Attacking, Choking Woman In 2018

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Celtics player Jabari Bird admitted to a judge Tuesday that he attacked and choked a then-girlfriend one night three years ago, a statement from Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. In 2018, Bird was charged with strangulation, kidnapping, and other domestic violence crimes. Along with the assault, Bird admitted he prevented her from leaving his Brighton apartment and threatened her to deter her from testifying. Bird was ordered to stay in home confinement for 60 days and then will have a probationary period of two years. He should have no contact with the victim and will go through...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy