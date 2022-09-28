Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
Slate
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Collider
Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot
With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
wegotthiscovered.com
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
TechRadar
Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble
Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) (THR).
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Giveaway: Win a Signed Poster and the Blu-ray Steelbook
In celebration of “Thor: Love and Thunder” hitting Blu-ray and DVD this week, we here at TheWrap have an exciting giveaway to share. Not only do we have three copies of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” Best Buy Steelbook on Blu-ray to give out, but each copy of the Blu-ray will be paired with an exclusive poster from D23 Expo that was signed by the visual development team.
epicstream.com
MCU Fans Find Another Mister Fantastic Candidate in Former Superman Actor
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still being kept in the dark with regards to casting details about the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While a lot of people were under the impression that Kevin Feige would be announcing the film's official cast during D23 Expo 2022, the Marvel Studios boss made it clear that their main focus right now is the project's script which is currently being penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reported runtime makes it the second longest MCU movie to date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be taking its name literally. New cinema listings have the Marvel Phase 4 sequel clocking in as the second longest MCU movie to date. Multiple theaters, including Cineplex and Regal Cinemas (opens in new tab), have listed the Wakanda Forever runtime at 161 minutes (2 hours and 41 minutes). If accurate, that means only Avengers: Endgame can top it in the runtime stakes at a whopping 181 minutes. The original Black Panther movie, by comparison, was 134 minutes long.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Shifts From Disney+ Series to Feature Film
Showrunner Yassir Lester will stay on as screenwriter for the MCU chapter starring Don Cheadle
Collider
Rupert Sanders' Reboot of 'The Crow' Wraps Production
While it may have felt like it would be circling indefinitely, the reboot of The Crow has finally come in for a landing with cameras recently calling it a wrap. The news comes from The Prague Reporter, which is based in the city the production has called home for the last 10 weeks. While shooting at many notable landmarks in the Czech Republic’s capital city, including the Rudolfinum concert hall, the feature also utilized the brand-new Penzing Studios just outside of Munich, Germany and found itself nesting in Bavaria, Germany to polish up its digital assets and VFX work.
Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe to Star in Next Yorgos Lanthimos Film ‘AND’ for Searchlight
Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley will also star in the film from "The Favourite" director
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
TheWrap
