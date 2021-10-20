CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jury Deliberations Underway In Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Restaurant Owner

By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The jury is deliberating the fate of Adnan Pehlivan , the former restaurant owner accused of following a young woman home from a bar and assaulting her at her apartment.

Closing arguments took place Monday and the jury of five women and seven men started deliberations in the afternoon. They only got about an hour in before they were sent home by the judge. They returned Tuesday and Wednesday without reaching a verdict. They’ll come back Thursday morning.

In 2019, Pehlivan was found not guilty of simple assault and stalking, but the jury deadlocked on the charges of sexual assault and burglary.

Prosecutors said Pehlivan stalked the woman and her friends as they traveled home from Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side in 2018 before breaking into the alleged victim’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her. But the defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home after meeting him at the bar, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.

He’s now back on trial, accused of burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.

