CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckees Rocks, PA

Jury Gets Case Of Man Charged In Club Erotica Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 3

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHZaJ_0cWASCDt00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is on trial for his alleged role in a shooting outside a club in McKees Rocks that left two people dead and three injured.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon in the case of Charles Becher. They resumed Wednesday and finished at 3 p.m., set to come back Thursday.

Police say Becher was part of a group that got in a fight with another group outside Club Erotica back in January.

Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were killed. Three other people were hurt, including Becher. Police say Becher killed McDermit and also shot himself in the leg. Khalil Walls is also charged with homicide in connection with the fight, accused of killing Butler.

New video obtained from nearby security cameras could be key evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBuF1_0cWASCDt00

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Becher claims self defense, saying a group of men was threatening his female cousins outside and he tried to break up the altercation. Becher says he was down on the ground being physically attacked and a bullet had already hit his leg when he reached for his gun.

Prosecutors say Becher should have just retreated.

The jury asked the judge if they could rewatch video played during the trial, and the judge said yes. The judge denied a request from the jury to see the court reporter’s notes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAPT

Suspect identified in club shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have identified a suspect accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another three at Club Rain. Police have issued a warrant for Jeremy Jones in connection with the shooting that killed Alicia Brown, 25, of McComb, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. The names of the other two people are being withheld until their families have been identified.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Aaron Scott Charged After Shooting Near Lincoln High School Killed Man, Injured 16-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is charged with murder after killing a man and injuring a Lincoln High School student just blocks from the school. Philadelphia police said Aaron Scott was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and more. A 66-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Carter, died after being shot in the head. He was driving through the area when he was shot. The other victim, a 16-year-old student, is in critical condition. The shooting happened Monday around 2:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue, outside of a pizza shop near Lincoln High School. Police said a fight including several...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Deadly Knoxville Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in Knoxville last year. Twenty-two-year-old Daejon Brentley pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one firearms violation on Monday. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) Brentley is accused in the death of Garrett King. King was shot on McKinley Street in May 2020 and died at the hospital. The shooting was caught on surveillance video on a Port Authority bus. Sentencing for Brentley is set for Ja. 19, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Mckees Rocks, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Convicted Of Killing Two People In DUI Crash Sentenced To Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman convicted of killing two people in a drunk driving crash will spend at least 36 months in prison. According to the Butler Eagle, Diane Read pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the crash that took place in May 2020. Related stories: Police: Second Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Through CoGo’s One Person Killed After Car Crashes Into Gas Station (Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman) Two passengers in the car were killed when Read crashed into a CoGo’s in Middlesex Township in Butler County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man charged with shooting and killing his wife

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department:. Beaumont Police Investigating Family Violence Homicide-600 block Langham. At 5:54 pm, Beaumont Police responded to the 600 block of Langham in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived and located a female suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Beaumont EMS. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
BEAUMONT, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Being Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In South Side Bar Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was recently convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting on the South Side will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Earlier this year, Kolbrin Holyfield was convicted of first degree murder for the shooting death of Dahrique Smith at the Rowdy Buck bar on East Carson Street in May 2017. (Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA) After the shooting, the Rowdy Bar reopened as Trixie’s Bar and Game Room. On Tuesday, Judge Beth Lazzara sentenced Holyfield to life in prison without the chance for parole.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Erotica#Police#Kdka
WTOK-TV

Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather this morning in Waynesboro. On Thursday around 2:30 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department received calls of a shooting near Barnett Street. According to Don Hopkins, the Commander of Criminal Investigations at the...
WAYNESBORO, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

17-Year-Old Charged With Homicide In Connection To Deadly Penn Hills Shooting In 2020

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Penn Hills last December. The Allegheny County Police Department announced Monday that Timothy Whitfield Jr. has been charged with homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations related to a shooting on Dec. 15, 2020, that killed 16-year-old Jafar Brooks, a Central Catholic High School student. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Police were called that night to the Leechburg Garden Apartments, where Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. KDKA spoke with neighbors previously who said they heard at least six gunshots. Whitfield is currently in a youth detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. He will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail, police say.
PENN HILLS, PA
augustachronicle.com

Richmond County jury acquits man of murder charges in 2020 fatal shooting

A jury acquitted an Augusta man of murder charges Wednesday in a 2020 fatal shooting at the victim's home. All the eyewitnesses and Jaron Moore said he shot 39-year-old Reginald Frank on Oct. 10, 2020. The question for the Richmond County Superior Court jury this week was whether the shooting was in self defense or an unjustified killing and therefore murder.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Man charged in violent Miami Gardens crash that killed 2, injured 5

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a violent car crash in Miami Gardens. Nineteen-year-old Innocent Friggson has been charged with vehicular homicide. Investigators said two people were killed and five others were hurt in the Sept. 25 crash near Northwest 183rd Street and...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
wfmd.com

Shooting In Hagerstown Kills One Man, Seriously Injures Another

27-year-old man shot dead in Hagerstown on Saturday. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Saturday evening in Hagerstown leaves one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries. Hagerstown Police respond to the shooting in the 200 and 300 blocks of N. Mulberry St. and found two victims. Both men were...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTVM

Lagrange man facing multiple charges after 2 injured in shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing several charges after shooting and injuring two people at a store. On October 22, officers were dispatched to the Daniel Food Mart at the 500 block of Daniel Street in LaGrange, in reference to several people that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers were notified the victims had left the location and had been taken to the hospital.
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot, Killed In New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Sunday night. According to police, just before 7 p.m., they were called to the hospital for a reported shooting victim who had been taken to the hospital. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died of his injuries at the hospital. An investigation by police learned that Thompson had been shot in the 400 block of Leasure Avenue in New Castle. “We activated our Special Response Team to go in there, not sure if the shooter was still inside or not, but we went in there and the building was empty,” said New Castle Chief Robert Salem. No one has been arrested.
tucson.com

Woman killed, man injured in road rage shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured in midtown on Tuesday evening. Savannah Narcaroti, 21, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, Tucson police said. The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At 4:20 p.m., officers received several 911 calls...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy