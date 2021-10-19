CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Video shows dramatic aftermath of Texas plane crash

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All 21 passengers on board a plane headed for Boston...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
New Boston, TX
Waller County, TX
Accidents
Waller County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Waller County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident
CNN

CNN

702K+
Followers
109K+
Post
570M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy