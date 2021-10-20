Texas plane crash: Aircraft owner identified as video shows shocking aftermath of Houston wreck

A plane carrying 21 passengers and crew crashed and burst into flames near Houston , Texas .

Officials say that amazingly no-one was killed in the accident in Waller County, and two people were treated in hospital.

The MD-87 aircraft , which had three crew members onboard, was taking off from Houston Executive Airport when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.

“WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-87 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.,” tweeted Waller County Office of Emergency Management.

Flames from the aircraft sent huge plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane smashed through a fence and caught fire in a field while departing Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 am.

According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, 21 people, which included 18 passengers and three crew members, were on board and all made it out safe.

The youngest person on board is a 10-year-old, officials said.