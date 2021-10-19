Patrol officers arrest Waldorf man in stolen car and recover a loaded firearm: Charles County Sheriff's Office

CCSO

On September 30 at 5:47 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway at Billingsley Road on a car that had been reported stolen. The driver refused to pull over and instead accelerated and fled to the area of Smallwood Drive and Kipling Drive where he struck a tree. The driver and a passenger fled from the car and hid. A police K9 located the driver hiding in a bush near a townhome. He was safely taken into custody without further incident. The officer is working to identify the passenger, who has not yet been located. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. DeWayne Leon Braden, 22, of Waldorf, was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm inside a car, theft, and other related charges.