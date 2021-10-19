CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Patrol officers arrest Waldorf man in stolen car and recover a loaded firearm: Charles County Sheriff's Office

 15 days ago

CCSO

On September 30 at 5:47 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway at Billingsley Road on a car that had been reported stolen. The driver refused to pull over and instead accelerated and fled to the area of Smallwood Drive and Kipling Drive where he struck a tree. The driver and a passenger fled from the car and hid. A police K9 located the driver hiding in a bush near a townhome. He was safely taken into custody without further incident. The officer is working to identify the passenger, who has not yet been located. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. DeWayne Leon Braden, 22, of Waldorf, was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm inside a car, theft, and other related charges.

Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings. The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.
