CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect in Waldorf Robbery Case:Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZRPU_0cVyZZbe00
CCSO

On October 3 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim, who was standing in the parking lot of a business, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then forcibly went through the victim’s pockets and stole a small amount of money the victim was carrying. Officers responding to the call observed the suspect running away from the area and apprehended him without incident. The suspect, Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 6

Paul Jason
11d ago

Go make license plates. No room in society for animals that either don't know how or simply do not care to function like decent human beings. Pushing people down and taking their lunch money is a character defect that should have been corrected in elementary school. Any adult with a conscience knows better...

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
La Plata, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings. The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccso
Report Annapolis

Two Men Arrested and Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore City Police

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Bank Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 52-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the temple and forearm. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim told investigators that she was approached by a male suspect who wanted her purse and shot her. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

26-year-old Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio, of the 3100 block of Walford Drive, 21222 has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Dundalk Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Osorio was driving a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle westbound on Holabird Ave approaching Brookview Road. As a 2019 Ram pick-up truck was making a right turn onto Brookview Road, Osorio tried to pass the pick-up truck on the right and collided with the vehicle. Osorio was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries; where he was later pronounced deceased.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

55 Year Old Edgewater Man Arrested in Connection with the Murder of His 85 Year Old Mother

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking a person of interest in connection with the murder of an 85-year old woman in Edgewater's Woodland Beach community. On October 26, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m. officers responded for an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater. When officers arrived they located an 85-year-old female victim suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next-of-kin.
EDGEWATER, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy