California’s Last Remaining Kmart To Close Before Christmas

By CBS13 Staff
 8 days ago

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — California’s only remaining Kmart store will be closing during the holiday season.

A worker at the Grass Valley location says they got word of the impending closure last week. The store is now set to be closed for good on Dec. 19.

The Grass Valley store is the last remaining Kmart in the state.

There were still Kmarts in South Lake Tahoe and Watsonville at the start of 2021, but those locations were shuttered back in August. Sacramento’s last Kmart store, which was along Stockton Boulevard, closed back in 2017.

Plans are underway for a Target store to replace the Kmart, according to reporting by The Union.

At its height, there were more than 2,400 stores Kmart across the US. Now, only 17 remain.

