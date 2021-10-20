CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Offer To Help Unvaccinated Coloradans In Need Of Transplants

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado woman’s transplant denial due to her COVID-19 unvaccinated status caught the attention of organ transplant advocates nationwide. Unvaccinated patients in Colorado who are in need of organ transplants are being offered help from across state lines.

Dawn McLaughlin was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at age 16. Her father had the disease and also needed a kidney transplant. Her kidneys weigh 17 and 21 pounds. The average healthy kidney weighs about 5 ounces.

“They’re covered in cysts, so when a cyst ruptures it’s like a kidney stone. It’s very painful,” said McLaughlin. “I’m in a hurry, not only to get the new one, but to also get these guys out so that I can live a normal life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNuuL_0cVqYidO00

(credit: CBS)

McLaughlin has been on the transplant list at UCHealth since 2018. She found a living donor and was on track to get a transplant. She recently learned she couldn’t receive her transplant because she hasn’t gotten the Covid vaccine.

“When I talked to my kidney doctor, he was saying that he wanted to wait a little bit. This was when the vaccine first came out. There were people having adverse reactions,” McLaughlin. “He said if it becomes something that I believe in down the road, I can go ahead and get it at that time. For right now, I’ll hold off. It’s just following his advice.”

Last week, McLaughlin learned that UCHealth had placed her on the inactive list for a transplant because she wasn’t vaccinated against COVID.

UCHealth recently implemented the policy to protect the health of its patients.

In a statement, UCHealth said:

For transplant patients who contract COVID-19, the mortality rate ranges from about 20% to more than 30%. This shows the extreme risk that COVID-19 poses to transplant recipients after their surgeries
UCHealth and transplant centers across the nation have requirements in place to protect surgical patient

The story of another woman denied a transplant from UCHealth made its way across the country. A nonprofit in Texas reached out to the Colorado woman in the initial story and offered to help McLaughlin after they learned about her situation.

“The COVID vaccine has become so political. If they don’t get a transplant, they’re going to die anyway. The whole thing is silly to me,” said Rodney DeBaun, founder of the Niklas Organ Donor Awareness Foundation in Texas. He also received a live-saving heart transplant.

He’s connecting patients like McLaughlin to a hospital in Dallas that’s willing to perform transplants on unvaccinated patients.

“UT Southwestern is a world-renowned hospital. They’re not requiring a COVID shot to get a transplant. Another hospital requires a shot. Who’s to say which hospital is correct?” asked DeBaun. “Her hospital is saying we’re not going to give her a chance at life because she doesn’t have a COVID shot.”

UT Southwestern told McLaughlin they only require a rapid COVID test before they conduct the transplant. The asked for her vaccination record, but did not turn her away because she wasn’t vaccinated against COVID.

“It’s a personal preference there. You have to sign a waiver and it says they recommend the vaccine for these reasons, but if you choose not to that’s your choice,” said McLaughlin.

DeBaun’s foundation is willing to help McLaughlin and other Coloradans scrambling to find another hospital in other states. The cost of an out-of-state transplant is more than most can afford.

“We provide transportation and free apartments for families who need to travel to the Dallas/Fort Worth area for an organ transplant list. We give a place to live while they’re going through that process,” said DeBaun. “We can’t solve all their problems, but we’ll give you a free place to live. That’s one less thing they have to worry about.”

McLaughlin had started looking into a hospital in Arizona before DeBaun offered help. She says their help has been a miracle.

“You have to stay in that state for at least a month because when you get a transplant, it doesn’t work right away. You have to continue dialysis until the kidney starts functioning. You have to be watched closely. You’re back and forth, about three to four times a week, just for the testing and to make sure everything’s good,” said McLaughlin.

“They reached out to me and said not only are we going to take care of getting you there and bringing your husband out to be with you, but we’re also going to bring out your donor and we’re going to give you a place to stay for a month rent free,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is already in the process of transferring her records.

“I could have a kidney as a Christmas gift. That would be amazing,” said McLaughlin.

Related
CBS Denver

Vitalant Calls On All Eligible Donors To Roll Up Sleeves

DENVER (CBS4)– As Colorado’s blood supply hits a critical low, Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves. They have reached a critical platelet shortage and are in need of all types of blood, especially type O blood. (credit: CBS) Vitalant hopes business continues as usual because every day there’s a need for donors to give blood, especially during what is normally the cold and flu season. (credit: CBS) Find a donation location nearby at Vitalant.
HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Increase In Hospitalizations Show Concerning Trend

DENVER (CBS4)– The concern over the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to grow. State health officials said Wednesday that 1,187 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from the day before. (credit: CBS) That is one of the highest numbers of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The concern is that the numbers are not moving in the right direction. “Unfortunately we are seeing a pretty clear increase in cases. What looked like a plateau the last couple of weeks is looking more and more like a steady increase in cases here in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy. (credit: CBS) The positivity rate in Colorado also continues to grow, with 7% reported last week and 8.5% this week. Herlihy warns that with the increase in positivity rates, it could mean more hospitalizations. Children ages 5-17 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Colorado right now.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Many Colorado Doctors Ready To Use Anticipated FDA-Approved COVID Vaccine On Young Children

DENVER (CBS4) – As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Colorado, doctors are hopeful that once the FDA gives emergency authorization to administer the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, the shot will help with the state’s transmission rates. Health experts in Denver told CBS4 that parents across the country could possibly get their children vaccinated as early as next week, pending authorization. Dr. Lalit Bajaj with Children’s Hospital of Colorado said the hospital has been at the forefront of helping to get this vaccine approved for young children by having one of the largest groups of kids participating...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Many Colorado Pharmacies Slammed With Demand As COVID Booster Eligibility Widens

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – With more Coloradans now eligible to get their COVID-19 booster shot, many pharmacies are slammed with demand while also working to meet other patient needs. (credit: CBS) At Gem Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Littleton, the phones are ringing more and more each day. One minute staff pharmacist Jason Strasser may be taking in a prescription order, the next minute he could be booking a vaccine appointment or COVID test. “We’re working, him and I both, probably until midnight,” said director of operations Celena Owens. (credit: CBS) These days, Strasser and Owens are doing their best to meet every need. It...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Halloween Safety Includes Face Mask, Smaller Gatherings Outdoors

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is offering some advice for Halloween. Health officials say it’s a good idea to wear a face mask in addition to a costume mask. (credit: Getty Images) They say that a costume mask won’t offer as much protection as a face mask. Other guidance includes: outdoor gatherings are considered safer than indoor gatherings and smaller groups are usually safer than large ones. (credit: Getty Images) Health officials also say the best way to stay safe is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Free Online Mental Health Services Now Available For Colorado Children Experiencing Anxiety & Depression

DENVER (CBS4) – A program to offer free sessions with a mental health professional to kids is coming online as Colorado deals with a crisis of children experiencing anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. On Wednesday, IMatterColorado.org launched and is offering services to all kids in Colorado who could use help. “There was need before and COVID just exacerbated the need,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Democrat from Commerce City, who led the legislation establishing the program. “What I’m hoping is with this platform, with the opportunity for parents to be involved with kids in this process, that maybe it will...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Says Better To Get COVID Vaccine Than Soon-To-Be Approved Merck Treatment

DENVER (CBS4) – The FDA is reviewing a request from drugmaker Merck to approve a pill to treat COVID-19. If approved, it would be first pill to treat the illness. All other FDA-backed treatments require an IV or injection. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about how that approval could impact vaccination rates on CBSN Denver this week. He was asked if there are concerns the pill could discourage vaccinations. Hnida said that was a great point. “I think a lot of people are saying ‘Well, you know there’s this magic pill coming out and I don’t need to be vaccinated...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDC Estimates Pfizer Vaccine For Ages 5-11 In Colorado On November 1

DENVER (CBS4) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted 17-0 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the federal government has allocated 171,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to Colorado for the initial rollout. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “This recommendation marks a strong and long-awaited step toward full approval of the safe and effective COVID vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and an important milestone in the fight to end the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Some CU Boulder Students Believe This Halloween Won’t Be As Problematic With COVID Cases

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder is heading into the Halloween weekend benefitting from vaccine requirements for students and faculty. This fall, positive PCR tests for COVID infection are a fraction of last year’s totals. “What we’re expecting this weekend especially as it relates to COVID is we are not seeing the trends that we saw last Fall, said Jennifer McDuffie, Vice Chancellor of Health and Wellness Services for the University. (credit: CBS) Halloween weekend is typically a party event around campus. Last year, even with many restrictions in place about gatherings, students blew through those restrictions and got together anyway....
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Dr. Dave Hnida: COVID Vaccines For 5 To 11 Year Olds Important For Their Health, And The Community’s

DENVER (CBS4) – The FDA Advisory Committee meets Tuesday to review research about giving children between the ages of five and 11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC has a meeting scheduled for next week. The agency says the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida discussed vaccines for children on CBSN Denver ahead of the hearings. He said the process for these younger children will be on a smaller and more personalized level than the mass clinics we saw when the vaccines were first approved for adults. “I think parents are going...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fake Firefighter Calendars Being Sold In The Name Of Lifeline Puppy Rescue

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – In Scott Cromer’s 10 years working at Lifeline Puppy Rescue, he’s poured a lot of time and passion into helping raise money for the organization. The rescue obtains most of its funds from its largest yearly fundraiser in the form of a firefighter and puppy calendar. (credit: CBS) “We spend countless hours. Many volunteered hours putting this together, a whole community effort putting this together,” said Cromer. “It’s something we budget every year to try to pull funds from to help with the shelter, the puppies. If something comes up with an emergency medical issue we can help...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Hershey Kisses Are Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Candy

DENVER (CBS4)– What is your favorite Halloween candy? In Colorado, it’s Hershey Kisses, according to a website that tracks those trends. (credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) According to CandyStore.com, those little silver-wrapped bite-size chocolates are a winner with trick-or-treaters in the Centennial state. The website said that it came up with the top sweet treat after compiling 14 years of data. The second most popular Halloween candy in Colorado is Twix followed by Milky Way. (credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Neighboring states like Kansas picked Reese’s peanut butter cup and Nebraska choosing Sour Patch Kids. Those candy experts at the website also compiled a map showing the most popular Halloween candy in every state. The top picks for most states include something chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Denver

New Training Tool Gives Colorado Rescuers The Strength They Need To Help People Stuck In Mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been another record year when it comes to call volume for the Summit County Rescue Group, a trend that’s showing no signs of slowing down. Last year, the SCRG handled 185 calls and so far this year it’s been 193. The increasing call volume is one of the the reasons the group was selected for a new pilot program to help them deal with the mental toll the load can create. “This is a program that’s aimed at creating awareness and bringing processes to rescuers to help them recognize stress injuries, prevent it, mitigate it and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

11 African Lions Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – COVID-19 has infected the lions at the Denver Zoo. Zookeepers are caring for 11 African lions that have tested positive for the delta variant. (credit: Denver Zoo) Keeper say they’ve observed them coughing, sneezing and acting lethargic. The lions are between 1 to 9 years old. (credit: Denver Zoo) The zoo has taken safety precautions since the pandemic started. Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President for Life Sciences for the Zoo says lions across the country have gotten COVID. In a release Aucone says, “Fortunately, the vast majority have fully recovered, and the upside is that there’s an established knowledge base for us to draw from to help treat our animals. We’ve been in touch with other zoos that have also recently managed COVID cases in their big cats to inform the care we’re providing.” The lions at the Denver Zoo have not been vaccinated. Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins conducted swab tests. The results were also confirmed positive by the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories. Zookeepers will watch their behavior and symptoms. RELATED: 2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver Zoo
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Spooky Sight In Southern Colorado As Tarantulas Continue Migration

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks nad Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Firefighter Larry Wyant Dies While Battling Eastern Colorado Grass Fire

JOES, Colo. (CBS4) – A volunteer firefighter on Colorado’s Eastern Plains died on Tuesday while battling a grass fire. His name was Larry Wyant and he was part of Joes Fire Department. It happened a few miles east of the small community of Joes in southwestern Yuma County. Larry Wyant (credit: Joes Fire Department) According to a post on the Joes Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire was sparked Tuesday afternoon from a combine in a corn field near the intersection of Highway 36 and County Road T. Members of the volunteer fire department rushed to try to put out the fire, but...
CBS Denver

Larimer County Hospitalizations Spike As Vaccine Interest Stalls

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Health experts in Larimer County say hospitals in their region are close to turning away some patients due to soaring levels of COVID-19 cases. The county has filled all of their regular ICU beds, forcing hospitals to double up rooms with patients. The county recently reported that ICU’s across the county were operating at nearly 110% capacity as the delta variant surged through northern Colorado. Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County, said the issue is being experienced throughout northern Colorado and is largely attributed to residents refusing the COVID-19 vaccines. File photo (credit: CBS) “When we look...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Goose & 4 Chickens Rescued From ‘Being Bear Food’ In Crested Butte

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A farm animal sanctuary in Longmont says it saved four chickens and one goose which could have been “bear food” in Crested Butte. The Good Life Refuge says a homeowner who owned the animals kept having problems with a bear harassing and killing their birds. (credit: Good Life Refuge) Four chickens and one goose managed to escape being eaten. The owner then called the sanctuary in Longmont asking for help. (credit: Good Life Refuge) “It was clear this homeowner cared a lot about her pets who were directly in harm’s way and just wanted them to be safe. We could not standby knowing that they might not make it another night if we did not step in and help,” said Nicole Brecht, President and Founder of the Good Life Refuge. (credit: Good Life Refuge) In spite of limited space, the sanctuary added the five birds to their population of 60+ animals. The public is invited to see the newly-rescued flock during scheduled tours.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

World Stroke Day Is Oct. 29: Know The Signs And Symptoms

(CBS4)– World Stroke Day is coming up on Oct. 29. It’s a day focused on improving awareness of stroke symptoms. “Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in America, with almost a million Americans expected to have a stroke this year. Despite that, only about half of Americans can name a single sign or symptom of a stroke,” says Dr. Ben Atchie, a neuro-interventional surgeon with the Swedish Neuro Network. (credit: Getty Images) On CBSN Denver, Dr. Atchie explained a simple mnemonic to help us all remember the signs of a stroke. “Be fast is what you need to remember. The B stands for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Denver

As Vaccine Rates Remain Low For Communities Of Color, Door-To-Door Campaigns Help Build Trust In Doctors’ Advice

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado state data shows that about 72% of Coloradans are fully vaccinated so far, however, the vaccination rates in some communities are lagging far behind. The state’s data shows that communities of color are still not getting vaccinated at a high rate, but the big question is why? While the state’s white population has a vaccination rate of 68%, only about 11.75% of Latinos are vaccinated, and it’s even lower in the Black and Asian communities. Dr. Pamela Valenza at the Tepeyac Community Health Center said it comes down to many things, like misinformation. But it’s not just...
COLORADO STATE
