CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Local Arabic Tutor Convicted of Child Pornography Charges in Alexandria Virginia

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1y6y_0cVnkVKc00
Stock Photo

A federal jury convicted a Woodbridge man, who worked as a children’s tutor, n charges of transporting and receiving child pornography.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, from around May 2019 to January 2020, Majed Talat Hajbeh, 58, used a messaging application to forward himself over 800 videos and images of child pornography in order to access them across multiple devices. Along with the videos, Hajbeh forwarded himself links to online groups where child pornography was openly traded, some of which had names such as “Send Child Porn,” “Only Children Sex,” “kids only cp,” and “12 years kids XXX child.” Prior to his arrest in this case, Hajbeh operated a small business providing Arabic language and religious tutoring to school-aged children. GPS data from Hajbeh’s phone showed that some of the child pornography was forwarded from the homes of his tutoring students.

Hajbeh faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on February 11, 2022. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Possess Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

A Marion, Virginia man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents, Anthony P. Arrindell, 19, ordered illegal fentanyl pills through the mail. The pills resembled a pharmaceutical preparation of oxycodone-hydrochloride pills, but the pills were inconsistent in size, shape, and color as compared to pharmaceutical-grade pills. Pills of this type are sometimes referred to as “pressed” or “M30” pills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Report Annapolis

72 Year Old Black Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Annapolis "Does Not Appear to be Criminal in Nature"

An early investigation into the discovery of a deceased black female in Annapolis apparently does not show any foul play, according to local authorities. Police say that at approximately 7:30am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 600 block of Belle Drive for the report of an unattended death. When the officers arrived, they located a 72 year-old female victim hanging from a tree. Preliminary investigation reveals the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
Report Annapolis

Norfolk Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Bribery of a Federal Agent

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official. According to court documents, Donatarius Leshay Boone, 31, received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills over the course of approximately sixteen months. Once received, Boone wholesale distributed the pills to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution. Although these pills contained fentanyl, they were pressed to look like real prescription opioid medication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Tutoring#Arabic Language#Gps
Report Annapolis

Virginia Woman Arrested in Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Plot

A Culpeper woman, who went online in an attempt to hire a hitman using bitcoin, was arrested n federal criminal charges. According to court documents, Annie Nicole Ritenour, 25, placed an “order” via the Dark Web that advertised murder-for-hire services. Ritenour created an account with the website and deposited approximately $3,200 in bitcoin to hire a hitman to kill her intended victim. To further assist with her “order,” Ritenour uploaded photos of her intended victim, as well as other personal information, including their place of employment, type of vehicle they own, and the best time and place to kill them.
VIRGINIA STATE
Report Annapolis

Two Baltimore Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy

Two Correctional Officers, Darren Parker, age 45, of Baltimore, and Talaia Youngblood, age 35, of Randallstown, Maryland, have pleaded guilty to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF), in Baltimore, admitting that they accepted bribes to smuggle contraband, including narcotics, tobacco, and cell phones, into the jail. Parker entered his guilty plea yesterday and Youngblood pleaded guilty on October 13, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Found Guilty in Connection with the June 2017 Murder of Sebastian Dvorak and Gang Offenses

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the conviction of Malik Mungo, 21, of Baltimore, for the June 2017 robbery and murder of Sebastian Dvorak, as well as gang-related charges. Dvorak was robbed and killed on June 13, 2017, on Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore City while walking home from a night of celebrating his 27th birthday. The jury convicted Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery, gang participation resulting in death, gang participation, and conspiring to participate in a gang. During an earlier trial in this case, Mungo was convicted of drug and firearm offenses, including drug distribution, illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Money Laundering in Connection with Elder Romance Scheme

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced David Annor, age 28 and Lesley Annor, age 23, both of Gaithersburg, Maryland to federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. David Annor, Lesley Annor, and their co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims. David Annor was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lesley Annor was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered the Annors to pay $6,278,250 in restitution.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Remains Jailed in West Virginia Following Arrest For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Minors

An Annapolis man remains held at a West Virginia jail after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of minors inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Washington D.C. Man Indicted for Murder in Investigation of Woman Who Has Been Missing Since 2010

Isaac Moye, 44, of Washington D.C., was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, stemming from the October 2010 disappearance of Unique Harris, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from her home in October 2010 and whose body has never been found, Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy