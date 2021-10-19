Local Arabic Tutor Convicted of Child Pornography Charges in Alexandria Virginia

Stock Photo

A federal jury convicted a Woodbridge man, who worked as a children’s tutor, n charges of transporting and receiving child pornography.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, from around May 2019 to January 2020, Majed Talat Hajbeh, 58, used a messaging application to forward himself over 800 videos and images of child pornography in order to access them across multiple devices. Along with the videos, Hajbeh forwarded himself links to online groups where child pornography was openly traded, some of which had names such as “Send Child Porn,” “Only Children Sex,” “kids only cp,” and “12 years kids XXX child.” Prior to his arrest in this case, Hajbeh operated a small business providing Arabic language and religious tutoring to school-aged children. GPS data from Hajbeh’s phone showed that some of the child pornography was forwarded from the homes of his tutoring students.

Hajbeh faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on February 11, 2022. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.