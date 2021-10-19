CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Major Maryland-Washington, D.C. Area Narcotics Distributor Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1y6y_0cVndrWH00
Stock Photo

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Arsenio Cleckley, a/k/a “Bund”, age 39, of Accokeek, Maryland to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) - Washington Division; and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.

According to Cleckley’s guilty plea, from at least in or about January 2017 through June 2018, Cleckley and his co-conspirators—James Belt, Alphonso Black, Terri Bordeaux, Diamante Hailey, Christina Marshall, Thomas Parker III, Devin Simmons, Williams Stuart, and others—conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack to drug users and other narcotics distributers in Maryland and Washington D.C.

Cleckley also admitted that he acted as a distributor of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack in the Maryland-Washington D.C. area. For example, on or about May 28, 2018, Cleckley and a co-conspirator purchased more than 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl from a supplier. After the purchase, members of law enforcement intercepted telephone calls revealing that Cleckley and the co-conspirator intended to distribute the heroin and fentanyl.

Cleckley and his co-conspirators also possessed firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking. Specifically, on or about March 14, 2018, after Cleckley crashed his vehicle and fled the scene, officers located a loaded .45 caliber handgun and more than 40 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle. As part of his guilty plea, Cleckley admitted that he possessed the .45 caliber handgun to protect his drug supply and drug proceeds and increase his reputation as a drug trafficker.

Additionally, in or about June 2018, after one of his associates was murdered in the Barry Farms area of Southeast, Washington, D.C., Cleckley planned a retaliatory shooting and purchased a AK-47 assault rifle and .40 caliber handgun. Cleckley also recruited accomplices for the retaliatory shooting. During a subsequent phone call, Cleckley made clear to a co-conspirator that the AK-47 assault rifle was not purchased “for show” and that the firearm needed to “put in work.” In another conversation about his intended targets, Cleckley stated, “I’m going to walk, I’m a stop in the middle of his street, and chase my victims down.”

As stated in his plea agreement, law enforcement arrested Cleckley in a Waldorf, Maryland hotel room where Cleckley had been selling fentanyl. From Cleckley’s hotel room, law enforcement recovered a stolen 9mm handgun with a 32-round extended magazine.

Co-defendants Diamante Lacelle Hailey, a/k/a Tay, age 27 of Clinton, Maryland; James Belt, a/k/a JB, age 32, of Lanham, Maryland; Alphonso Leroy Anthony Black, a/k/a Kobe, age 25 of Temple Hills, Maryland; Terri Bordeaux, a/k/a CeCe and Auntie, age 50, of Washington, D.C.; Christina Marshall, a/k/a Chrissy, age 32, of Accokeek, Maryland; Devin Simmons, age 42, of Marbury, Maryland; and William Stewart, a/k/a Lil’ Will, age 24, also of Marbury, all previously pleaded guilty. Simmons, Belt, Hailey, Stewart, and Black were previously sentenced to periods ranging from time-served to five years in federal prison, each followed by three years of supervised release. On July 15, 2021, U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced co-defendant Thomas Parker III to 90 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Bordeaux and Marshall are currently scheduled to be sentenced on October 20, 2021 and October 29, 2021, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

SHREVEPORT, La. –Two drug traffickers have been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to federal prison for their role in conspiring to possess and distribute illegal narcotics, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced. Eduardo Lozano, a/k/a Isaiah Lozano, 20, of Dallas, Texas,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Justin Ryan Best, age 46, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Delaware Facility Supervisor Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Tax Evasion and Interstate Transportation of Stolen Goods

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Joseph Kukta, age 45 of Laurel, Delaware, to 42 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax evasion, in connection with his theft and resale of merchandise being shipped through a commercial mail service. Judge Blake has also ordered Kukta to pay $1,101,743.91 in restitution and forfeiture of $1,880,000.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dea#Prison#Shooting#Special Agent
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Drug distributor in NC sentenced to prison

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A drug distributor in McDowell County has been sentenced to prison, according to deputies. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Marvin Donald Branch II pled guilty to two counts of trafficking in meth and was sentenced to 225 to 282 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Shore News Network

Prosser, Washington Man Sentenced to 78 Months in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Other Controlled Substances

Spokane – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that David Barnes Nay, age 42, of Prosser, Washington, was sentenced on October 20, 2021, after having pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute eight controlled substances (fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, hydromorphone, methylphenidate, amphetamine mixture, carisoprodol and alprazolam) and six counts of distributing fentanyl and oxycodone. Senior United States District Judge Edward F. Shea sentenced Nay to a 78-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
WASHINGTON STATE
x1071.com

Fitchburg man sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing meth

MADISON, Wis. – A Fitchburg man is facing eight years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Justin Miner, 37, was arrested last year after police set up an arranged purchase of meth. Police found meth, heroin, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills on Miner at...
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Baltimore Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Spending Deceased Mother’s Social Security Benefit Checks for More Than 20 Years

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow sentenced Wardell Lester, Jr., age 66 of Baltimore, Maryland today to one year in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for theft of government property in connection with the theft of $223,655 in social security benefits intended for his mother.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Elkton man using code words to sell cocaine sentenced to eight years federal prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Elkton man was sentence to eight years in federal prison for selling drugs with the help of code words for signals of drug activity. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Troy Lee Neal, age 42, of Elkton, Maryland, to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.
ELKTON, MD
abc17news.com

Former Maryland man sentenced at Guantanamo to 26 years

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A military jury has imposed a sentence of 26 years on a former Maryland man held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who admitted to joining al-Qaida and cooperated with U.S. authorities. But a plea deal could mean his release as early as next year. The sentencing of Majid Khan is the culmination of the first trial by military commission for one of the 14 so-called high-value detainees who were sent to the U.S. bay in Cuba in 2006 after being held in a clandestine network of overseas CIA detention facilities. In those facilities, they were subjected to a harsh interrogation program developed in response to the 9/11 attacks.
MARYLAND STATE
Sequim Gazette

Meth dealer sentenced to more than eight years

A methamphetamine dealer active in the Sequim area and on the Lower Elwha Klallam and Jamestown S’Klallam reservations has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle sentenced Kenneth Francis Simmons, 57, to 70 months in prison on Oct. 25 in federal district court in Tacoma.
SEQUIM, WA
Report Annapolis

Maryland Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Money Laundering in Connection with Elder Romance Scheme

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced David Annor, age 28 and Lesley Annor, age 23, both of Gaithersburg, Maryland to federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. David Annor, Lesley Annor, and their co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims. David Annor was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lesley Annor was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered the Annors to pay $6,278,250 in restitution.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

“11 Hunnit” Gang Member Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH, PA – A former resident of the Hill District neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, has been sentenced in federal court to 12 years (144 months) of incarceration followed by five years of federal supervised release on his conviction for violating the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act (commonly known as “RICO”), Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy