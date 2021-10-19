CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington, D.C Man Sentenced to 10 ½ Years in Prison for Armed Robbery and Earlier Shooting

 16 days ago

Davon Robinson, 28, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to a 10 ½-year prison term for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Northeast Washington at gunpoint earlier this year and shooting a man at close range on a busy street in Southeast Washington last year, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips.

Robinson pleaded guilty in June 2021, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and firearms offenses. The plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for an agreed-upon sentence of 10 ½ years. The Honorable Robert D. Okun accepted the plea and sentenced Robinson accordingly. Following his prison term, Robinson will be placed on five years of supervised release.

The armed robbery took place at about 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2021, at a Chick-fil-A in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE. According to the government’s evidence, Robinson entered the restaurant while holding a pistol with an extended magazine. He then brandished the weapon at multiple employees and forced them back. He grabbed the arm of one employee and ordered the worker to open the cash register, threatening to kill the worker if his orders were not followed. Robinson then grabbed a handful of bills and attempted to flee. However, as Robinson exited the restaurant, he was shot by an on-duty Special Police Officer. Robinson was apprehended and taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the face. Police recovered the pistol, which was later determined to be a 9 mm “ghost gun” loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition.

The shooting took place on Aug. 21, 2020, in front of a gas station in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. According to the government’s evidence, Robinson approached the victim at approximately 8 p.m. They began a conversation and, soon afterward, Robinson stepped back, pulled out a pistol, and shot the victim once at close range. The victim was struck in the hip and was admitted to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The incident was captured on surveillance video and Robinson was identified through DNA that was recovered from a hat he dropped while fleeing the scene.

