CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Rob a Gas Station Owner

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1y6y_0cVmcoru00
Stock Photo

Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar entenced Charvez Deonte Brooks, age 32, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, to 124 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery in connection with the robbery of a gas station owner. Brooks was convicted of that charge on August 20, 2020, after a five-day trial. Brooks has been detained since his arrest.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Charlie Patterson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division; and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to testimony at trial and court documents, Brooks and two others conspired to rob a gas station owner. According to court documents, one of the co-conspirators, Jesse James Elder, was a frequent customer of the gas station, located in the 10000 block of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, Maryland, and was friendly with the employees, including the owner. On January 16, 2018, video surveillance showed that the owner was already at the gas station when Elder pulled into the parking lot. Elder went inside the gas station to play the lottery, then left the store and waited in his car in the parking lot. Shortly thereafter, the owner placed approximately $17,000 in gas station proceeds into a bank bag and left the store. As the owner walked out, he stopped next to Elder’s vehicle and began talking to Elder. While the owner and Elder were talking, Brooks and co-conspirator Levon Verian Butts approached from a neighboring parking lot and hid behind other parked cars. When the owner walked away from Elder’s vehicle, Butts and Brooks charged the owner, pushed him to the ground, and grabbed the bank bag from his hand.

Witnesses testified that as Brooks and Butts tried to run back to the adjacent parking lot, a bystander who had seen the incident gave chase and tripped Butts, causing him to run out of his shoes, which Butts left in the parking lot. Brooks also dropped some of the money as he was running away. Brooks and Butts made it back to the adjacent parking lot, got into Brooks’ silver Infiniti, and fled the area. According to trial evidence, the bystander followed the vehicle and took two photographs of the car as it fled from the parking lot. Meanwhile, Elder drove around the owner, who was lying motionless in the parking lot, and left the gas station. The evidence presented at trial showed that while Brooks was attempting to get away, he crashed into another car that was waiting at a red light and continued driving to an area near Liberty Road, where he left the Infiniti.

As a result of being pushed to the ground, the owner of the gas station hit his head on the pavement and was knocked unconscious. He was transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures, a cerebral hemorrhage, and remained in critical condition for several weeks. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and has not returned to normal function.

Baltimore County Police officers responded to the gas station and recovered the money that had been dropped by Brooks along with Butts’ shoes from the gas station parking lot. They also recovered surveillance video from the gas station, a .22-caliber handgun, and additional money in the parking lot near where the Infiniti had been parked. Officers spoke with several witnesses, including the bystander who had taken photos of Brooks’ vehicle, as well as Elder, who provided a false statement. The photograph taken by the bystander of Brooks’ vehicle showed that it had a fraudulent New York license plate and was missing the insignia from the rear of the car. Subsequent testing of the shoes recovered from the robbery found that DNA from the shoes matched Butts’ DNA.

According to court documents and witness testimony, while at the crime scene, Elder remained in contact with Brooks and Butts, via Butts’ cell phone. Brooks, Butts and Elder met later at Reisterstown Plaza, discussed the robbery, the evidence that was, and divided the proceeds from the robbery.

Several months later, Butts and Elder were charged with the robbery. Elder was arrested on May 10, 2018. Five days later Brooks spoke to Elder over a jail phone, which records all inmate calls. During the recorded call, Brooks used coded language to tell Elder not to tell police that Brooks was involved in the robbery.

Investigators later identified Brooks as the third participant in the robbery and he was subsequently charged federally. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Brooks drove a silver Infiniti with the same unique markings as the getaway vehicle, and that he had access to fraudulent license plates. For example, when Brooks was stopped by Baltimore County police officers for a traffic violation a few months before the robbery, he was driving a silver Infiniti with a missing insignia on the back of the car and a fraudulent temporary Florida license tag. On the day of the robbery, Brooks and Butts were seen arriving at Elder’s house, where Brooks took off his license plate and attached a fraudulent New York tag.

Levon Verian Butts, age 30, of Baltimore, Maryland pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Elder, age 46, of Owings Mills, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander has scheduled sentencing for Elder on December 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Found Guilty in Connection with the June 2017 Murder of Sebastian Dvorak and Gang Offenses

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the conviction of Malik Mungo, 21, of Baltimore, for the June 2017 robbery and murder of Sebastian Dvorak, as well as gang-related charges. Dvorak was robbed and killed on June 13, 2017, on Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore City while walking home from a night of celebrating his 27th birthday. The jury convicted Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery, gang participation resulting in death, gang participation, and conspiring to participate in a gang. During an earlier trial in this case, Mungo was convicted of drug and firearm offenses, including drug distribution, illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Heroin and Cocaine Suppliers for Bloods Gang Members Sentenced in Virginia

A New Jersey couple was sentenced to 125 and 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine to members of the Bloods gang. According to court documents, from at least 2015 to 2017, Stephen Price, 48, and Dominique Waller, 33, both of Freehold, New Jersey, participated in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from New Jersey for distribution in the Hampton Roads region. Price was one of the sources of supply for members of the Bloods criminal street gang on the Virginia Peninsula. Price traveled to Virginia and provided gang members with distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin. Price also would distribute cocaine and heroin to Bloods gang members who traveled from Virginia to New Jersey to obtain the narcotics for redistribution on the Virginia Peninsula. When Price was unavailable, Waller would meet with the gang members and provide them with narcotics. Price and Waller would then launder the proceeds from the sale of the narcotics, which in total amounted to almost $550,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Possess Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

A Marion, Virginia man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents, Anthony P. Arrindell, 19, ordered illegal fentanyl pills through the mail. The pills resembled a pharmaceutical preparation of oxycodone-hydrochloride pills, but the pills were inconsistent in size, shape, and color as compared to pharmaceutical-grade pills. Pills of this type are sometimes referred to as “pressed” or “M30” pills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Report Annapolis

Two Baltimore Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy

Two Correctional Officers, Darren Parker, age 45, of Baltimore, and Talaia Youngblood, age 35, of Randallstown, Maryland, have pleaded guilty to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF), in Baltimore, admitting that they accepted bribes to smuggle contraband, including narcotics, tobacco, and cell phones, into the jail. Parker entered his guilty plea yesterday and Youngblood pleaded guilty on October 13, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.
Report Annapolis

72 Year Old Black Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Annapolis "Does Not Appear to be Criminal in Nature"

An early investigation into the discovery of a deceased black female in Annapolis apparently does not show any foul play, according to local authorities. Police say that at approximately 7:30am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 600 block of Belle Drive for the report of an unattended death. When the officers arrived, they located a 72 year-old female victim hanging from a tree. Preliminary investigation reveals the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Special Agent#Atf#Washington Field Division
Report Annapolis

Norfolk Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Bribery of a Federal Agent

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official. According to court documents, Donatarius Leshay Boone, 31, received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills over the course of approximately sixteen months. Once received, Boone wholesale distributed the pills to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution. Although these pills contained fentanyl, they were pressed to look like real prescription opioid medication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Wanted Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged with Drug Offense

A wanted man was located in Glen Burnie and now faces additional charges, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while being taken into custody. On October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were checking on a business located in the 600 block of Crain Highway when they observed a subject known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Justin Ryan Best, age 46, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy