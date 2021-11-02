CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JANA calls for Macy's (M) to spin-off e-commence unit - Bloomberg

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

NuOrion Issues Letter to Macy's (M) Chairman Demanding Urgent To Accelerate Digital Transformation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NuOrion Advisors, LLC, a shareholder of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), today announced that it has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board demanding the formation of a Digital Special Committee to evaluate and solicit proposals: i) from private equity firms to make a strategic investment in Macys.com, ii) from EV Car manufacturing and charging companies (e.g. Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, Atom Power) to utilize ground floor and parking facilities of landmark stores, and iii) pursue the acceptance of Crypto payments.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (AFACU) Launches 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AFACU), a blank check company sponsored by Arena Fortify Sponsor LLC and formed for the
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Northern Genesis Acquisi Filed by: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. Subject Company: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Commission File No. 001-39881. This filing relates to the proposed merger involving Northern Genesis Acquisition...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella upgraded Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) from
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (10/27/21)

Lisa Abramowicz highlights the market-moving news you need to know heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. Apple and Amazon weighing on sentiment, sending stocks lower ahead of next week's Fed decision. Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett, Northern Trust's Peter Yi and James Camp of Eagle Asset Management discuss the state of markets and their expectations for Chairman Powell on Wednesday.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) Announces 3.1M Unit IPO at $5-$7/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI) announces 3,100,000 unit IPO at $5-$7 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering.
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
themainewire.com

Stunning new study undercuts the case for vaccine mandates

With President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate and local government employment mandates looming, the future of countless workers is up in the air. Yet new research undercuts the stated justification for these mandates. Big-government politicians claim that vaccine mandates are necessary because unvaccinated individuals are a danger to not just themselves...
PHARMACEUTICALS
d1softballnews.com

A new Amazon scam is ready to strike ahead of Black Friday: how to defend yourself

The imminent Black Friday entices the scammers, who have been staging dangerous scams to deceive Amazon customers for days. After cryptocurrency scam through Google Ads, scammers have targeted i Amazon customers. And this is not positive news, considering the imminent arrival of Black Friday (which this year will coincide with Friday 26 November) and, more generally, the period of strong discounts already underway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
StreetInsider.com

Caterpillar (CAT) and 3 Others Named Fresh Picks at Baird Amid Infrastructure Bill

Baird made Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE), Terex (NYSE: TEX), and Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE: OSK) 'Fresh Picks' following
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FiscalNote Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Via Merger with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc., a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, and Duddell
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Aptive PLC. (APTV) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter downgraded Aptive PLC. (NYSE: APTV)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tesla's (TSLA) China-Made Car Sales Down 3% MoM in October - CPCA

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold 54,391 China-made electric vehicles in October, according to the latest data from the China Passenger
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Reinstates VMware (VMW) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow initiates coverage on VMware (NYSE: VMW) with
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Reinstates Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich reinstates coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades KVH Industries (KVHI) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss upgraded KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) from
STOCKS

