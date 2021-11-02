JANA calls for Macy's (M) to spin-off e-commence unit - Bloomberg

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NuOrion Advisors, LLC, a shareholder of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), today announced that it has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board demanding the formation of a Digital Special Committee to evaluate and solicit proposals: i) from private equity firms to make a strategic investment in Macys.com, ii) from EV Car manufacturing and charging companies (e.g. Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, Atom Power) to utilize ground floor and parking facilities of landmark stores, and iii) pursue the acceptance of Crypto payments.
