JANA calls for Macy's (M) to spin-off e-commence unit - Bloomberg

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI) announces 3,100,000 unit IPO at $5-$7 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO