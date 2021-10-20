Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles are available from Game’s All Access – how to get it

Update: The Xbox series X is available via Microsoft’s Xbox All Access pay-monthly programme at Game right now.

The Xbox series X continues to be sold out across the board. Even as the console approaches its first birthday, the ongoing global chip shortage has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.

The Xbox series S – a smaller and less powerful version of the console – is easier to find in stock online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

So if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below: