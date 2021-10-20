CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles are available from Game’s All Access – how to get it

By Steve Hogarty and Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnyrR_0cVZgIwr00

Update: The Xbox series X is available via Microsoft’s Xbox All Access pay-monthly programme at Game right now.

The Xbox series X continues to be sold out across the board. Even as the console approaches its first birthday, the ongoing global chip shortage has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.

The Xbox series S – a smaller and less powerful version of the console – is easier to find in stock online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

So if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube, another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online. Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Target Could Have Xbox Series X/S Consoles For Walk-Ins – October 2021

New information suggests that Target stores will begin to stock Xbox Series X/S consoles for walk-ins this October, and it’ll begin very soon!. It’s not easy getting your hands on a brand-new Xbox at the moment. Between all of the restocks selling out almost instantly and the scalpers who are still snapping them up, finding an Xbox Series X/s seems almost impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console will be available at GameStop today

GameStop will be taking pre-orders for an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console bundle on Thursday. In a message to sent to customers including Wario64, the retailer said the ‘Halo Super Fan Bundle’ will be available from 11am ET / 10am CT / 8am PT. Access to the...
gamepur.com

Dying Light is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S patch

Following yesterday’s announcement of the Dying Light Hellraid DLC, more support is coming to Techland’s six-year-old fan favorite title. According to the official Dying Light Twitter account, the development team is working on a next-generation patch. This news broke out as multiple Twitter users commented under the Hellraid post asking...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Game Console#Xbox Game Pass#John Lewis Partners#Asda
PC Magazine

The Best Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Games

Microsoft knows that video game console generations need to change. Gamers want more choices than just buying one expensive new box every seven years. After incubating several innovative software experiments during the rocky Xbox One years, the Xbox ecosystem feels healthier and more vibrant than ever. Microsoft gives you two...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X restock TODAY: BT and EE both get more UK console shares to buy

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Xbox Series X stock hunters have seen a great start this week, with Microsoft’s next-gen console back on sale in the UK. Both EE and BT released more stock of the Xbox Series X today (Monday, October 18). BT has sent out new codes for those wishing to purchase the Xbox Series X through the online store.
TheSixthAxis

Dragon Age 4 could ditch last-gen consoles with PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC release

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly only going to release for the new generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles alongside a PC version, ditching the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the game’s release window still to be announced, indicating that it could be at least a year away, if not more, this will no doubt please gamers wanting to get the most out of their shiny new toys.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

How to preorder the Xbox Series X mini fridge

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox Series X, the reaction two its unique design was mixed. Some were excited for a new console that didn't look like a DVR, while other mocked the tall boxy design. Specifically, it was likened to a black refrigerator. And while other companies would have let the Internet have its fun and move one, Microsoft saw an opportunity and seized upon it.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X / S Console Updates Move to 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X / S Console Updates Move to 2022. While originally anticipated this fall, as with much of game development right now, the word is “delayed.” The updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles have both been delayed into next year.
reviewed.com

Xbox’s new cloud gaming for consoles is a smooth ride—especially on the Series X

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Xbox officially started testing its cloud gaming platform on its Series X, Series S, and One consoles last month. The company has yet to announce when the feature will be available to all Xbox gamers, but we got a chance to try it out as part of Xbox’s “Alpha Insider” program. From our brief time with the new feature, it already seems like a solid integration. There are a few known issues, but overall playing games in the cloud via an Xbox console feels almost exactly like playing from the console itself.
GIZORAMA

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again Now Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again is the translation of our team’s most brave ideas in game design: an advanced combat system and random generation, which adds interest and complexity to the gameplay. We wanted to combine our ideas in a traditional for the genre setting with princesses and dragons, the classic story about a...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Skul: The Hero Slayer is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

What do we know about anti-heroes? Honestly the term is overused these days, but let’s discuss them for the sake of this post. They’re bad. Evil. Morality leaves them with a sour aftertaste. They’re normally the kind of people you’re told to beat up. Suppose you’re that anti-hero. More specifically,...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Series X Update Fixes 'Console Shutdown' Issues With Certain Games

We've been seeing and hearing occasional reports of games causing the Xbox Series X to crash or even shutdown entirely ever since launch, and now Xbox is implementing a fix for a couple of select games in particular. This past weekend, an update rolled out to Alpha Skip-Ahead Insiders targeting...
FIFA
SPY

Where To Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED (If You Can Even Find One)

Nintendo’s latest take on the Switch is out now, and it’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED. Well, we say it’s out, and technically it is. Nintendo officially released the new console on October 8, but you’d be forgiven for believing it had yet to come out. That’s because much like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, it’s an incredibly hard thing to actually buy in real life. Now, part of that’s due to the sheer popularity of the Switch itself, so it’s natural that a better version of it would also sell well, but part of it is undoubtedly down...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox FY22 Q1 revenue rises 16% citing Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass

Microsoft has reported its FY22 Q1 earnings, seeing gaming revenue rise 16% year-over-year, with Xbox content and services and Xbox hardware up 2% and 166%, respectively. The latest figures were attributed to a rise in Xbox Game Pass and first-party game revenue, while third-party titles offset year-over-year growth. Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Insiders Have Started Testing Series X|S Games On Xbox One

It was mentioned earlier this year that Microsoft would eventually be providing access to Xbox Series X|S games on Xbox One through the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming, and now the feature has begun rolling out to Insiders. Those who are enrolled in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings should...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Moonglow Bay is now available on PC, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Game Pass

Moonglow Bay combines voxel art with incredible music in a 1980s Canadian fishing village. Bunnyhug, in collaboration with Coatsink Software, announced today that their new game Moonglow Bay is now available for Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. Moonglow Bay provides players with a varied and emotionally packed plot, as well as a pleasant, slice-of-life fishing RPG.
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy