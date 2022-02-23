ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BTS Set for String of Shows in Vegas: Here’s Where to Find BTS Tickets Online

By RS Editors
 4 days ago

BTS have been confirmed for another strings of dates in the U.S., with the group bringing their “ BTS Permission to Dance on Stage ” tour to Las Vegas this April. The global superstars will perform at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, with tickets going on sale beginning March 3.

It won’t been easy getting tickets to “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” though. Fans weren’t impressed by the rollout for tickets for BTS’ shows in Los Angeles last year, accusing Ticketmaster of long wait times, slow loading and faulty access codes that didn’t work.

Most of the tickets were snapped up even before the general on-sale began, with ticket owners to the (Covid-cancelled) “ Map of the Soul” tour getting first dibs, followed by official Army fan club members, and those who registered (and were approved) for the General Verified Fan Presale on Ticketmaster.com . In fact, no tickets were actually available by the time the public on-sale rolled around.

If you’re looking for BTS Las Vegas tickets online, here’s what you need to know.

When Are the BTS Shows in Las Vegas?

The BTS “Permission to Dance” tour comes to Las Vegas for four nights in 2022, on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The shows will take place live from Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 for NFL games, though it’s not clear how many seats will be released for the BTS concerts.

When Do BTS Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets to the BTS shows in Vegas go on sale starting on Wednesday, March 2 at 3pm PT for BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY members. The ARMY presale ends at 10pm PT.

Per Ticketmaster , Should any tickets remain following the fanclub presale, a General Verified Fan Presale will take place on Thursday, March 3 at 3pm PT until 10pm PT (pending remaining ticket availability).

Should any tickets remain following the presale period, the remaining BTS Vegas tickets will go on sale via a General Public Onsale on Friday, March 4 at 3pm PT.

How to Get Tickets to the BTS Shows in Vegas

If you want to get tickets to see BTS perform in Vegas, you’ll have to sign up for an account on Ticketmaster.com . Ticketmaster is giving priority to fans that are registered with their Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.

The program is free to join and signing up just requires an email and a few pieces of information (I.e. your name, location, etc.). Once you sign up, you’ll be asked to list your preference of dates to see BTS in Vegas, with the option to choose one of the four dates.

Verified Fans will get access to a special General Verified Fan Presale to buy BTS tickets online, and any remaining tickets will be available to the general public through a public on-sale date at Ticketmaster.com . If the previous BTS tickets sales are any indication though, there may not be any general tickets left for the public to buy, so we recommend signing up for the Verified Fan program to increase your chances.

Ticketmaster seems to say as much on their website. Per the Ticketmaster site: “Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for presale tickets is too high, there may not be a general on-sale date.”

Note: Registration for the Verified Fan program ends on February 26 at 5pm PT.

When Is the BTS Ticket Presale?

BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY members get first dibs on BTS tickets, with the ARMY presale happening on Wednesday, March 2 at 3pm PT.

The next presale takes place for those registered for the Verified Fan program. Select fans who have signed up for the Verified Fan program on Ticketmaster will be emailed a unique code that will let them purchase tickets beginning on Thursday March 3 at 3pm PT. The presale window closes at 10pm PT.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and only Ticketmaster account holders who have received a unique code will be able to buy the BTS tickets online. There is a four ticket limit per code, and the code cannot be reused.

Keep in mind, Ticketmaster says registering for Verified Fan is the “best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets,” though it does not guarantee you a ticket to see the BTS Vegas show. Some people who signed up for the BTS Verified Fan program have received emails saying that they have been put on a waitlist. Unfortunately, that means they won’t be receiving access to purchase tickets — yet. Ticketmaster does add that, “Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message.”

Where to Buy BTS Tickets Online?

The short answer: you’ll have to be randomly chosen by Ticketmaster to receive a presale code and then you’ll want to log onto Ticketmaster.com right when the presale window opens to have a chance to buy BTS tickets online. Log in with your access code and you’ll be put into a queue until the next batch of tickets (hopefully) opens up.

Our tip: be logged into Ticketmaster before 3pm PT and make sure your payment info and delivery address is up to date, so you have no delays checking out after you select your seats.


Buy:
BTS Tickets
at
Ticketmaster

BTS Tickets on Reseller Sites

While Ticketmaster is where BTS tickets will be first made available, you can expect to see BTS Vegas tickets available on reseller sites like StubHub , Seatgeek and Vivid Seats .


Buy:
BTS Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

All of these sites offer authentic, verified tickets (I.e. no illegal scalpers here) and you can either find BTS tickets online by price range, or by searching for seats on a seat map. Tickets are delivered digitally (over email) and the sites all offer a buyer’s guarantee verifying that you are purchasing legitimate BTS tickets online.

BONUS : If you’re looking for BTS tickets on Vivid Seats , use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 to take $15 off your BTS ticket purchase here .

The new “Permission to Dance On Stage” dates in Vegas come several months after the group performed for four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium , and will come about a month after three homecoming shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea in early March.

