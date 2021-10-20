CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Fire Commissioner Echoes Calls For Chief Terrazas Resignation

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bk93x_0cVGjbhg00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, Oct.19, a day after the Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service called for the removal of Chief Ralph Terrazas, Los Angeles Fire commissioner Rebecca Ninburg penned a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti joining the call for Terrazas’ resignation for allegedly allowing a culture of sexism, harassment and abuse to spread throughout the department.

“I have seen firsthand how Chief Terrazas has refused to take action against the ever-growing culture of racism, sexism, retaliation, and abuse in the Department,” Ninburg wrote in her letter. “Urgency is required at this moment to create a safe environment for all LAFD firefighters — without which this Department has been allowed to enable dangerous behavior time and again.”

Ninburg joined the ever-growing coalition urging Terrazas to resign. The coalition is comprised of organizations such as the Women’s March Action, Equity on Fire, California Ntional Organization of Women and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern  California as well as minority firefighters.

“Culture starts at the top and leaders set the tone,” wrote Ninburg. “The Chief’s apathy, indifference, and dismissal of claims of discrimination and abuse from the female and African American firefighters under his command have only emboldened the misogynists and racists who terrorize their fellow firefighters with impunity.”

The group alleged harassment such as feces spread around the women’s restroom and male firefighters exposing themselves while saying “this is what a fireman looks like” to racial objects found inside the fire station. The racist and sexist comments sometimes escalated to physical violence.

“Our leadership’s apathy, dismissiveness, inaction, has allowed a bullying culture to grow and develop within the department with disastrous results,” said LAWFS President Kris Larson. “Those who are courageous enough to file complaints are faced with retaliation, hazing and retribution at their assignment.”

Larson, a 31-year veteran with Los Angeles Fire Department, alleged Terrazas brushed off the reports of abuse and harassment as “one-offs or pockets.”

Terrazas has met with the LAWFS last Thursday to discuss the allegations and solutions.

“I respect the LAWFS and all our other fire service organizations and will continue to have open communication and meetings to move forward together,” said Terrazas.

The Acting Public Information Director Cheryl Getuiza also addressed the accusations in a statement. She claimed LAFD “takes all complaints seriously and investigates them upon notification.”

“Furthermore, the Chief does not ignore any incidents of misconduct and encourages Department members to report all allegations of inappropriate behavior,” she added.

Terrazas and LAFD received the support of Garcetti.

“Chief Terrazas has done an excellent job leading and rebuilding our fire department during some of our toughest days ever and I have full confidence in him,” Garcetti said. He and the entire LAFD leadership know that I have zero tolerance for sexism, racism, or harassment in our firehouses or any other workplace — and I expect them to act with urgency when any allegations of abuse are brought to their attention.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man With Schizophrenia Reported Missing In Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 31-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Timothy Evan Murphy, who also goes by the nickname “D,” was last seen in downtown Los Angeles at about noon May 1, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez. Murphy is biracial, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes, curly brown hair, a tattoo of a palm tree near his right eye, a tattoo of the Playboy bunny logo near his left eye and the name “Lidia” tattooed over his heart. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Chemical Spill At Major Jefferson Park Intersection Prompts Hazmat Callout

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A flatbed truck spilled hundreds of gallons of an unknown chemical at a Jefferson Park intersection Tuesday morning. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat crews were called to the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards just after 8 a.m. when ten plastic 55-gallon drums containing an unknown substance fell off a flatbed truck near an Arco gas station. “It was loud and it seemed like the containers kept falling off,” said Corey Yuguchi, a witness. “You could hear them one at a time.” Yuguchi watched the spill happen from the gas station. “I saw liquid splashing all over the tamale guy,” he added. “The guy was sopping wet, didn’t get in his eyes, but he was sopping wet.” The substance that fell out was described as ‘green goo’ by some witnesses. “It appeared to be an industrial detergent similar to a commercial hand soap that was coming out of the drums,” said Captain Eric Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to the fire department, one person who was exposed was decontaminated at the scene. There were no reports of serious injury. There were no evacuations or major road closures, but drivers were advised to avoid the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver Slams Into BMW Dealership In Hancock Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a suspected drunk driver lost control of his car and crashed into a sidewalk in Hancock Park early Tuesday morning, damaging a BMW dealership in the process. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Mansfield Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, the driver was speeding when he lost control and careened into the sidewalk outside Beverly Hills BMW. The debris from the crash shattered the windows of the dealership. The crash also damaged a lamp post and traffic light signal. The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested on drunken driving charges. He was not identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Abandoned Covina School

COVINA (CBSLA) – A three-alarm fire tore through an abandoned school in Covina early Tuesday morning. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at an abandoned adult school in the 16200 block of East San Bernardino Road at about 2:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews were still battling the flames as of 4:30 a.m. There was no word of any injuries. Officials did not disclose what may have sparked the blaze.
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 Charged In Stealing Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From LA Homeless Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three women have been charged with stealing about $400,000 from a Los Angeles-based homeless services organization. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced last week that Latoi Pledger, 45, Sareena Stevenson, 44, and Valencia Stevenson, 38, are facing a combined 56 felony counts, including grand theft and embezzlement. The three were charged Sept. 9 and were arraigned in L.A. County Superior Court. The women stole the money from the nonprofit group People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), the attorney general’s office alleges in a news release. Two of the defendants were employed by PATH at the time. In 2016, PATH contracted with L.A. County to provide housing for the homeless. According to state prosecutors, between January and September of 2017, the three defendants submitted fake referrals and assistance requests for clients who were not in fact homeless. “These clients included their associates, friends, and families, whose identities they manipulated through forged and falsified materials, such as leases and income documents, so that they appeared eligible for PATH assistance,” Bonta’s office said. PATH spokesperson Tyler Renner told the Los Angeles Times in a statement that the trio stole about $400,000 through the scheme. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fired USC Dean Marilyn Flynn Pleads Not Guilty In Corruption, Bribery Case Of LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The former dean of the USC School of Social Work was arraigned Monday on federal corruption charges in an alleged bribery scheme involving Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. An undated photo of Marilyn Flynn. (USC) Marilyn Flynn, 83, entered a plea of not guilty via Zoom in Los Angeles federal court to charges that she conspired with Ridley-Thomas when he was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors that prosecutor say resulted in the university receiving lucrative county contracts. Ridley-Thomas purportedly conspired with Flynn to benefit his son, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, in many facets, including admission to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Duarte Mayor Bryan Urias Found Dead At His Home

DUARTE (CBSLA) — The city of Duarte is mourning the sudden loss of Mayor Bryan Urias, who was found dead at his home over the weekend. (credit: City Of Duarte) Urias, 40, was identified as the man who was reported unresponsive at a home in the 2000 block of Buena Vista Street at about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. A cause of death was not immediately available. “Bryan has a long history of public service in the San Gabriel Valley, and he brought a regional perspective and strong relationships to his role as a community leader,” Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Finlay said in a statement. Urias was a lifelong member resident of the San Gabriel Valley who was the first in his family to attend college, according to the city. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from Cal State Los Angeles, Urias spent time working for Hilda Solis when she was a Congresswoman, and for Rep. Judy Chu. He was also an elected board member of the Upper San Gabriel Municipal Water District. Urias was first elected to the Duarte City Council to represent District 6 in November of 2018. He was selected to serve as mayor in December of 2020.
DUARTE, CA
CBS LA

California EDD Fraud Payments Total At Least $20 Billion

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits — less than originally feared, but an amount that still represents more than 11% of all benefits that have been paid since the pandemic began. In an oversight hearing Monday, state officials blamed nearly all of that fraud on the hurried expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that let people who were self-employed get weekly checks from the government with few safeguards to stop people from getting benefits who were not eligible to receive them. In California, the fraud was so widespread that state officials OK’d at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
CBS LA

3 Found Dead In Balboa Island Home; Illegal Drugs Suspected

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Illegal drugs are suspected in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found at a home on Balboa Island Monday morning. A second man was found injured, but survived. The victims were discovered by authorities after firefighters and paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the home, located in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue, at 8:24 a.m., a Metro Net Fire dispatcher told CBSLA. The three were found dead in the back unit of the home, Newport Beach police told CBSLA. The fourth victim, a man, was also taken to Hoag Hospital...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council Approves Nearly $40 Million Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday has approved what will be the largest guaranteed basic income pilot program in the country to date. At Tuesday’s meeting, the LA City Council unanimously voted to expand the city’s initial $6 million investment in the BIG:LEAP, which stands for Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot, to nearly $40 million, making it the largest such program in the nation. City Councilman Curren Price, who proposed the program, called it a “life-changing initiative.” The program promises to benefit as many as 3,000 Angelenos with $1,000 in direct cash payments to families...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff’s Deputies Find No Armed Subject After 911 Call And Search Of San Jacinto Walmart

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – Reports of an armed man inside a Walmart in San Jacinto Monday prompted Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies to evacuate the building and conduct a search, though no one was found and no injuries were reported. The possible “active shooter” call was received about 5:45 p.m. at the store in the 1800 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, according to reports from the scene. It was unclear what led to the 911 call, and sheriff’s officials only said a search of the store was being conducted. “Area has been thoroughly searched. No armed subject located. Areas has been deemed safe for the public,” the sheriff’s department tweeted at 7:36 p.m. No further details were released. Update 🚨Area has been thoroughly searched. No armed subject located. Area has been deemed safe for the public. https://t.co/Jw1kZDED13 — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) October 26, 2021   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

Monday’s Storm Broke Several Rainfall Records Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The bottom half of California may have caught just the tail end of the atmospheric river-amped bomb cyclone, but it was still enough to break a few rain records. October is not known as a big rain month, so several records were broken at airports from Paso Robles in Central California to Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County. Calendar day rainfall records set at #SantaMaria and #LongBeach today. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/aYluFF9OFq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021 The most rainfall was seen at Paso Robles, which recorded 1.54 inches of rain Monday, shattering the record of 0.18...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafd#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Cbsla#African American#Lawfs
CBS LA

Suspect In Fatal Van Nuys Crash Charged With Murder and Reckless Driving

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people. The victim that died at the scene has now been identified as Connie Levinson, 53, of Woodland Hills. The person’s name was previously withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, now identified as 18-year old Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, was reportedly taking part in a street takeover. A street takeover is when racers or members of car clubs work together to take over a stretch of a street or intersection to perform various stunts...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Callers With 562, 626, 949, 951 Area Codes Must Now Dial Full 10 Digits, Even To Make Local Calls

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Making a phone call? If your phone number starts with 562, 626, 949, or 951, you will have to dial the full 10-digits to make a call, even if you are calling someone within your own area code. The change that went into effect Sunday is so the FCC can designate 988 as the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. The change impacts several Southern California area codes, including 562, which covers Long Beach and much of the surrounding cities; 626, which is assigned to Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley; 949, in Irvine and...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

What To Expect As ‘Supercharge’ Storm Moves Into SoCal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pacific storm system currently over northern California is expected to move south into Southern California overnight and into Monday. The storm is expected to bring widespread heavy to modern rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and high surf. The main cold front will push through the Central coast late Sunday and into Santa Barbara County early Monday and then continue to LA and Ventura County by late morning and early afternoon. The front will continue into O.C. and the I.E. through the afternoon and into early evening hours. Rain activity will taper off in the evening. WATCH IN EFFECT: •...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Beaches Under Beach Water Use Advisory Through Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A beach water use advisory is in effect through Thursday due to the rainfall washing trash and bacteria from Los Angeles County’s streets into storm drains and the ocean. Rain also fell on the beach in Ventura. (credit: CBS) Southern California always feels refreshed after being doused with rain, but all those public health hazards – like bacteria, fluids from traffic, debris, and trash – gotta go somewhere. Rain-swollen runoff from city streets are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers for the next few days, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. People who decide to swim or surf in these waters could become ill. The county’s beach water use advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday at 1 p.m., but could be extended depending on further rainfall. For 24-hour beach information, call 1-800-525-5662 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Report: Alec Baldwin Was Practicing Holstering His Prop Gun When He Shot, Killed Halyna Hutchins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Alec Baldwin was practicing unholstering his prop gun when he fired it and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film “Rust” last week in New Mexico, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times. A bouquet of flowers hung on a barb wire near Bonanza Creek Ranch where actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on movie set and killed cinematographer Halyn Hutchin, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Oct. 24, 2021. (Getty Images) According to the affidavit, the 63-year-old actor was rehearsing removing the gun from its holster and aiming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

‘Supercharge’ Storm Bringing Heavy Rainfall To Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful Pacific storm system was bringing moderate to heavy rain to the Southland Monday, along with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A Santa Clarita, Calif., resident prepares sandbags ahead of a large storm. Oct. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The Supercharge storm began slowly moving into Southern California early Monday morning. It was first hitting Santa Barbara County, where evacuation orders were in place for the Alisal Fire burn area. The main front was expected to make its way into the Southland by 1 p.m. Monday, bringing heavy rainfall to Los Angeles and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Anywhere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Maywood; No Reports Of Damage

MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Maywood-area Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS says the quake which struck around 7:03 a.m. was centered 1.9 miles south southeast of Maywood and 2.1 miles northeast of East Los Angeles. It was initially recorded as a 3.9-magnitude quake, but has since been downgraded. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department. The quake has been felt in Boyle Heights, Long Beach, Compton, and Norwalk, among other areas. Maria Zamora was driving to her job at a convenience...
MAYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Unvaccinated City Of LA Workers ‘Should Be Prepared To Lose Their Job,’ Garcetti Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Municipal employees for the city of Los Angeles who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will likely lose their jobs, Mayor Eric Garcetti implied Wednesday. A vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2021. (Getty Images) In a statement, Garcetti said any city employee who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 18 “should be prepared to lose their job.” This came one day after a proposal was submitted to the L.A. City Council to extend the deadline by which city employees must provide proof of vaccination to Dec. 18. Wednesday had marked the initial deadline. “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy