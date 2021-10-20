CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Magnificent Mile: More Trouble For Area That Was Once A Crown Jewel Of American Retail

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7h03_0cV9g0Ad00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have issued a formal warning after continued robberies on and around the city’s Magnificent Mile, at a time when stores continue to leave while others fight to stay in business after big pandemic hits.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports that retail leaders say the problem is so bad, that new business is hesitant to move in. That hesitation stems not only from the continued retail theft and robbery issue here, and across the city, but the perception that the city isn’t a safe place to be right now.

A stretch of North Michigan Avenue remains vacant and locked up–telling of the struggle on the city’s Mag Mile. Former tenants like Macy’s and Disney are gone, and there are no plans for a new tenant for the old Macy’s space at the Water Tower Place anytime soon.

“I think it does not help in terms of the recovery for downtown Chicago,” said Robb Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. “The impression around the nation is that Chicago is not a very safe place to be. And the incidents we saw this morning, over the weekend, the episodes before that, only feed that.”

Karr said the sales tax loss related to these continued crimes hits the city, county, and state of Illinois.

With continued robberies in the area, Chicago police have issued a warning about suspects only described as young men, in their teens, robbing items on display. No one is in custody, and the robberies are still under investigation.

“It’s a serious problem, and we have to address it,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), adding the impact on the city is much bigger than the police warning because shoppers and visitors aren’t the only people taking notice. “The commercial brokers tell us that when they get potential interest from a tenant, that’s one of the first questions they ask, is what’s happening in Chicago to stem the tide of retail shoplifting rings that have been operating with impunity downtown? And we don’t have a good answer right now for that.”

“We’re hopeful those vacancy rates will continue to decline.”

But it’s not just continued issues on and around the Mag Mile causing concern. At least three 7-Elevens were hit during the Monday morning commute , by crews of armed robbers downtown.

“The Police Department has to work in closer conjunction with the State’s Attorneys office, they’ve been very reluctant to prosecute retail theft,” said Hopkins.

Karr agreed.

“I think we have to look at prosecution,” he said. “Clearly there’s a feeling running through the criminal elements that there are no consequences here. We have to look to the courts, and I think we have to just look to all the players in this drama to get Chicago to what it once was.”

Hopkins said Chicago police are trying to take a proactive approach by acting on information from sources.

“We have a tactical plan in place to respond to any intelligence that comes our way about planned retail theft. There was a rumor one of the high end stores on Oak Street was going to get hit, yet again, this weekend,” he said. “We were able to deploy a force, including undercover resources. It didn’t happen, fortunately, but we were ready if it did.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office released the following statement with regard to concerns on the Mag Mile:

“We recognize community concerns around crime, and the impact it can have on one’s sense of safety as well as the economic stability of a business. We continue to prosecute retail theft cases as misdemeanors and felonies when appropriate to do so based on the facts and evidence.”

The State’s Attorney’s office said this year to date, its prosecutors have reviewed and issued charges for 38 retail theft cases in ZIP code 60611, which includes the Mag Mile and Streeterville. A total of 18 were approved for felony charges, 10 were prosecuted, and convictions were obtained for six.

The State’s Attorney’s office also noted that in December 2016, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx increased the threshold for felony retail theft charges to $1,000, which the office said has allowed the prosecutors to focus on the drivers of violence rather than low-level nonviolent offenses. Prosecutors said misdemeanor charges are issued for some such thefts, but those are not included in the aforementioned data.

The State’s Attorney’s office also said this year to date, it has reviewed 82 gun cases in the 60611 ZIP code, approved charges on 70, prosecuted 29, and obtained convictions on 23.

Chicago Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, at least one Mag Mile store, Nieman Marcus, says it has no plans to go anywhere – despite the fact that the building that houses the store has been sold:

“Neiman Marcus Group has no plans to close its Chicago location. Neiman Marcus is currently a tenant in this building, which is owned by the 737 North Michigan Avenue Investors LLC.”

Comments / 149

Jack
9d ago

We can all thank this completely ineffective mayor and the states attorney for their unwillingness to take the significant steps needed to curtail crime, especially gang activity. The crime will continue to be at an elevated level until significant steps are taken.The fact that the mayor took minimal steps to crush the riots sent a clear message to businesses that they will not be protected.

Reply(4)
101
VERITAS & AEQUITAS
9d ago

It will succumb to the streets and we will be reading about the “ once magnificent mile “ in stories 10yrs from now. And we will have the Dems that currently hold office to blame - Prickster - lightfoot - Foxx and all the fantastic judges . 👏

Reply(26)
77
jarheadatheart
9d ago

I’m so glad to hear that Kim Foxx is focused on preventing violent crime more than minor retail theft. How’s that working out for our great city of Shitcago?

Reply
39
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Investigators Raid Three Locations Of Parlor Pizza Restaurant

By Tara Molina and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — Police raided a popular pizza restaurant’s three locations on Wednesday morning, assisting the Illinois Department of Revenue with an unspecified criminal investigation, sources told CBS 2. Investigators outside Parlor Pizza in Wicker Park. (Credit: David Shapiro) Chicago Police officers and employees with the city’s Buildings Department were taking pictures inside the Parlor Pizza restaurant at 405 N. Dearborn St. in River North. It appeared the popular pizza chain was being investigated for a possible financial crime. HAPPENING NOW ⤵️ First on @cbschicago… Parlor Pizza is tied to a state investigation with police and investigator presence at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: Ghosts, A Portal, And A Devil Baby At Jane Addams’ Hull House

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jane Addams and Ellen Gates Starr founded the Hull House in 1889 as Chicago’s first settlement house. Jane Addams (1860 – 1935), internationally known social worker and author, writes at her desk. The Hull House also became the nation’s most influential settlement house, according to the Encyclopedia of Chicago. It began with a converted mansion on Halsted Street, and later expanded to a 13-building complex that covered nearly a whole city block. Extensions of Liberty’s torch are the lights blazing in the windows of Chicago’s Hull House. (Historical Image) “The new structures included a gymnasium, theater, art gallery, music school, boys’...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The Mysteries Of The Couch Mausoleum In Lincoln Park And Who, If Anyone, Is Entombed There

CHICAGO (CBS) — At the south end of Lincoln Park near the Chicago History Museum, you may have noticed a mausoleum with the name “Couch” carved at the top. The Couch tomb is the only visible remnant left over from the days when the south end of the picturesque park – where today we also find the Lincoln Park Zoo – was the original city cemetery. As the Encyclopedia of Chicago tells us, the cemetery opened around 1843 and ceased burials in 1866 – after which the park was developed and named for assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. The reason the cemetery was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s official: 2021 is now the rattiest year in the history of Chicago. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas has been tracking a surge in complaints that, over the past couple weeks, became record-breaking. Kathleen Walsh isn’t just taking out the trash. She’s disposing of her victims. “These were 3 of the guys that I got,” she said after three rats ran into the traps strategically placed in her back yard in Bridgeport. “I went out this past Sunday, and I spent $300 on bait boxes, rat poisoning, and traps.” She’s not the only one waging war. We burrowed through public records and discovered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

West Side ‘Still Searching’ Exhibit Draws Attention To Missing Black Women And Girls

CHICAGO (CBS) — Art with a purpose. The paintings aren’t just beautiful. They’re designed to help families of missing Black women and girls, who said they urged police and the media to take these cases seriously. CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports a Chicago artist is answering the call with an exhibit of paintings he calls “Still Searching.” “I’m pretty much painting things that I see in the city life but I’m doing it from a spiritual lenses,” said artist Damon Lamar Reed. “This project will also get the word out.” He added “I thought to myself ‘how can I do something artistically to help...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The Ghosts Of The Eastland Disaster

CHICAGO (CBS) — On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland was parked along the Chicago River downtown. The steamship was supposed to be carrying passengers to an annual picnic for the Western Electric Company, located in Cicero. The steamship was set to head east along the Chicago River to Lake Michigan, and then south to Michigan City, Indiana. The Eastland was the first boat leaving that morning. Its capacity was about 2,300 people, though it was not clear how many were actually on board that day – Tony Szabelski of Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tours says it could have been more than...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Macy’s Holding Hiring Event In Minooka, Illinois Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago to provide you with helpful updates to get you back to work. Retail giant Macy’s is hiring more than 90 employees. Macy’s is holding a hiring event at the Minooka fulfillment center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. These positions offer competitive pay, a bilingual work environment and flexible hours.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Data Show More Than 100 Carjackings In Austin Community This Year, Just 5 Not Far Away In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police this week issued two new community alerts related to carjackings in the city’s West Town community this week. With just over two months left in the calendar year, CBS 2’s Chris Tye on Tuesday broke down the patterns and geography of a crime whose numbers are soaring. A snapshot of the last 30 days of carjackings in the city of Chicago. Police have also issued an alert about robbers targeting locksmiths and their fob programmers. Detectives issued an alert about two incidents – one of them in Auburn Gresham. Auburn Gresham has seen 35 carjackings this year. Meanwhile, Wicker...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
CBS Chicago

Studios And Offices Of WTTW-11, WFMT Radio Evacuated After Telephone Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Renée Crown Public Media Center in the North Park community was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a telephone threat. The building at 5400 N. St. Louis Ave. houses WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT Radio. Police said at 6:31 p.m., someone made a telephone threat – prompting the evacuation of the building. WTTW Senior Vice President for Marketing and Digital Media Anne Gleason confirmed the station received a phone threat and said police were notified, and added that “as of now, there has been no incident.” Gleason did not comment on whether the production of the evening news analysis program “Chicago Tonight” – which airs at 7 p.m. – was affected. The broadcast of the program appeared to go on as normal. No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday, police said. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stowaway Found ‘Not Guilty’ Of Trespassing After Living In O’Hare Airport For 3 Months

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge says he’s not guilty of trespassing at O’Hare, but Aditya Singh isn’t off the hook just yet. Prosecutors say he was arrested in January after living in a secured part of the airport for three months. CBS 2 obtained surveillance video of him. He was using another worker’s security badge. Despite today’s not-guilty ruling, Singh still faces other charges and is due back in court Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Officer’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets 10 Years For Plot To Kidnap Woman She Blamed For Breakup

CHICAGO (CBS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, after pleading guilty to a plot to kidnap and kill a woman she blamed for their breakup. Lissette Ortiz, 56, was charged in 2019 with multiple felony counts accusing her of trying to hire someone to kidnap and kill a 62-year-old woman, who she blamed for her breakup with the officer. The person she tried to hire turned out to be an undercover cop. Last week, Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated armed kidnapping, and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnificent Mile#Jewel#Downtown Chicago#Chicago Police#American#Cbs 2#Macy
CBS Chicago

Teen Stabbed With Scissors After Argument On CTA Red Line Platform At Jackson Station

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old boy was stabbed with scissors after an argument on a CTA Red Line platform early Wednesday at the Jackson station in the Loop. Police said during the argument, around 1:30 a.m., a man chased the teen with a broom and hit him, while a woman stabbed the boy in the leg. The teen was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The offenders ran off before police arrived.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Person Injured, 1 Arrested After Attack In South Loop Coffee Shop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is arrested after injuring an employee at Peet’s Coffee shop in the South Loop Wednesday morning. Police said around 9:35 a.m. the offender was banging on the window of the shop located at 41 E. 8th St. before walking in and removing a tip jar. The male victim tried to stop the offender and the offender broke the jar on the victim’s head.  The offender tried to flee but customers in the business helped hold the offender using chairs until responding officers arrived. According to a statement from Peet’s Coffee, the offender was not an employee of the shop. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was also transported to Northwestern Hospital for a mental health evaluation. The shop is temporarily closed until Thursday. Area Three Detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Car Thieves Now Target Locksmiths For Key Fobs And Programing Devices

CHICAGO (CBS) —  It’s the latest target for car thieves. It’s not a Chevy or Jeep. It’s a device. It doesn’t look like much, but for crooks, it’s the key to quickly getting behind the wheel of as many cars as they want. As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, police have now issued a warning. Robbers are targeting locksmiths and their fob programmers. Detectives issued an alert about two incidents and another one that happened just five days ago. “He was scared. He was afraid, not knowing if you’re going to live in a situation like that.” Michael Payton talked about how a mobile...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago-Based Movers Ghost Family After Showing Up At New Home Without A Lot Of Their Belongings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Picture this: you pay a Chicago-based company $5,000 to move you to Louisiana, but they show up without much of your stuff. Now that family in Louisiana says the movers are ghosting them. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas digs into the do’s and don’ts of hiring movers. “I have been so stressed and so aggravated” said Lori Guidry, whose new home isn’t quite home just yet. She’s still missing her coffee table, her TV, and her painting—and that’s not all. “They’ve got my baby pictures, 40 years’ worth of our life photos, my handicap equipment, my wheelchair, all of my walkers” she said. Guidry...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Warn Of Trio Of Carjackings In South Austin, After Food Delivery Ordered At Same Address In South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a string of carjackings, in which someone called to have food delivered to the same South Austin neighborhood address three times this month, and then robbed the delivery driver and stole their car. Three times since Oct. 8, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked. The carjackings happened: On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m. On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m. On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m. The carjacker is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Arrive To Find Man Shot In Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bedford Park police are looking for information to a shooting Wednesday. Police said around 11:46 a.m., members of the Bedford Park Police Department heard gunshots coming from the 6400 block of West 65th Street. Upon arriving, responding officers located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. It’s not clear how many offenders were involved as they fled the scene before officers arrived. Aid was given to the victim and paramedics were called to the scene. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. The Bedford Park Police Department is investigating this incident. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Anyone who has information about this incident can contact the Bedford Park Police Department at 708-458-3388.
BEDFORD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Critically Wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said the victims were on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., when they were shot. A 24-year-old man was shot in the side and the left arm, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man was shot in the torso and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody. Area Four Detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy