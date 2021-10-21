Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (GLGX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Braze, Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. Our platform empowers brands to listen to their customers better, understand them more deeply and act on that understanding in a way that is human and personal. Using our platform, brands ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. As of July 2021, more than 1,000 customers around the world trust Braze with their most valuable assets: their customer relationships. Over the past three years, the scale of our platform has grown substantially. Our platform enabled interactions with 3.3 billion monthly active users via our customers’ apps, websites and other digital interfaces in July 2021, up from 2.3 billion in January 2020 and 1.6 billion in January 2019. In fiscal year 2021 alone, we processed over seven trillion consumer-generated data points on our platform, and our customers sent approximately one trillion messages to their consumers using our platform."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO