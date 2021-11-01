Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor predictions and the state of the race

Is the 2022 Oscars Best Supporting Actor race the most wide-open category of the year? At this stage of awards season, it would be hard to argue anything else. Among the Gold Derby experts , 24 different actors are currently predicted as possible nominees — more than any other acting category. Of those 24 actors, the experts have little consensus at this point in October: 10 different actors have at least one vote from an expert to win the whole thing.

That will inevitably change as predictions are updated and more films begin to screen in November and December. But for now, the chaos makes Best Supporting Actor as exciting as any Oscars 2022 race this year.

Still, despite the scrum of worthy contenders, there are some stars who have put some space between their competition. Both experts and Gold Derby users have Richard Jenkins leading the way for “The Humans.” The long-time favorite stars as the family patriarch in the adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play, a role that previously won star Reed Birney a Tony Award in the ceremony’s supporting category. (Birney, incidentally, is also in the supporting actor race this year with his lauded work in “Mass,” as is his costar in the film, Jason Isaacs .)

After Jenkins, things get a bit more muddled: “The Power of the Dog” star Kodi Smit-McPhee is next among the experts (but fifth among users, likely because the Best Picture contender hasn’t widely screened), with four expecting Smit-McPhee to go the distance. It wouldn’t be a total surprise: the young star is the breakout performer in the Jane Campion movie and shares most of his scenes with either Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst , both of whom are widely predicted to score Oscar nominations of their own. ( Jesse Plemons , the fourth high-profile member of the cast, is also in the heart of the Best Supporting Actor race: fourth among experts, third among users.) Corey Hawkins is also a popular pick for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (sixth among experts, seventh among users).

Also highly ranked: the unknowns. Jared Leto for “House of Gucci” and Bradley Cooper for “Licorice Pizza” have loads of user support — Cooper, in fact, ranks just behind Jenkins among users — but neither of their performances has been widely seen outside of the films’ respective trailers.

All of those performances and we haven’t even gotten to “Belfast,” the Best Picture front-runner that has two potential nominees in Best Supporting Actor: Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan . Dornan was added to the category in October and instantly generated a lot of support — it’s likely and expected his odds will rise as the season progresses.

There are tons of other contenders — Willem Dafoe for “Nightmare Alley,” Jon Bernthal in “King Richard” are two sleeper candidates — but let’s end here with Ben Affleck , the two-time Oscar winner who has never been nominated for an acting award. Affleck has two strong contenders this year, George Clooney ’s “The Tender Bar” and Ridley Scott ’s “The Last Duel.” It remains to be seen which, if any, of his performances pop for voters, but he possesses the kind of star power that can push him over the top in a close race.

My Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actor predictions as of Monday, November 1 (updated weekly)

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast” Jon Bernthal, “King Richard” (new)

Next up: Richard Jenkins, “The Humans”

