CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor predictions and the state of the race

By Christopher Rosen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlds6_0cV1BQoz00

Is the 2022 Oscars Best Supporting Actor race the most wide-open category of the year? At this stage of awards season, it would be hard to argue anything else. Among the Gold Derby experts , 24 different actors are currently predicted as possible nominees — more than any other acting category. Of those 24 actors, the experts have little consensus at this point in October: 10 different actors have at least one vote from an expert to win the whole thing.

That will inevitably change as predictions are updated and more films begin to screen in November and December. But for now, the chaos makes Best Supporting Actor as exciting as any Oscars 2022 race this year.

Still, despite the scrum of worthy contenders, there are some stars who have put some space between their competition. Both experts and Gold Derby users have Richard Jenkins leading the way for “The Humans.” The long-time favorite stars as the family patriarch in the adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play, a role that previously won star Reed Birney a Tony Award in the ceremony’s supporting category. (Birney, incidentally, is also in the supporting actor race this year with his lauded work in “Mass,” as is his costar in the film, Jason Isaacs .)

After Jenkins, things get a bit more muddled: “The Power of the Dog” star Kodi Smit-McPhee is next among the experts (but fifth among users, likely because the Best Picture contender hasn’t widely screened), with four expecting Smit-McPhee to go the distance. It wouldn’t be a total surprise: the young star is the breakout performer in the Jane Campion movie and shares most of his scenes with either Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst , both of whom are widely predicted to score Oscar nominations of their own. ( Jesse Plemons , the fourth high-profile member of the cast, is also in the heart of the Best Supporting Actor race: fourth among experts, third among users.) Corey Hawkins is also a popular pick for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (sixth among experts, seventh among users).

Also highly ranked: the unknowns. Jared Leto for “House of Gucci” and Bradley Cooper for “Licorice Pizza” have loads of user support — Cooper, in fact, ranks just behind Jenkins among users — but neither of their performances has been widely seen outside of the films’ respective trailers.

All of those performances and we haven’t even gotten to “Belfast,” the Best Picture front-runner that has two potential nominees in Best Supporting Actor: Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan . Dornan was added to the category in October and instantly generated a lot of support — it’s likely and expected his odds will rise as the season progresses.

There are tons of other contenders — Willem Dafoe for “Nightmare Alley,” Jon Bernthal in “King Richard” are two sleeper candidates — but let’s end here with Ben Affleck , the two-time Oscar winner who has never been nominated for an acting award. Affleck has two strong contenders this year, George Clooney ’s “The Tender Bar” and Ridley Scott ’s “The Last Duel.” It remains to be seen which, if any, of his performances pop for voters, but he possesses the kind of star power that can push him over the top in a close race.

My Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actor predictions as of Monday, November 1 (updated weekly)

  1. Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
  2. Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
  3. Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
  4. Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
  5. Jon Bernthal, “King Richard” (new)

Next up: Richard Jenkins, “The Humans”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Clifton Collins Jr’s Performance in ‘Jockey’ Break the Oscars Curse for Latino Actors?

At the Middleburg Film Festival this month, there were two rapturous standing ovations in the main theater of the Salamander Resort, where all the prominent films screen. One was for the best picture front-runner “Belfast” from Focus Features. The other was for Clifton Collins Jr.’s heartfelt turn as an aging equestrian hoping for his final championship run in “Jockey” from Sony Pictures Classics. With more than 70 movie credits, the Los Angeles-born actor has been a staple at the movies for two decades. From his imprisoned corporal in “The Last Castle” (2001) to his Oscar-snubbed role as convicted murderer Perry Smith...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Adapted Screenplay Oscars 2022 Predictions & Contenders

The current lowdown on the Adapted Screenplay category will sound very familiar to a number of other races this awards season. There are just one or two likely locks for a nomination (in this case, Jane Campion‘s adaptation of Thomas Savage‘s novel, “The Power of the Dog”) and a slew of other films arguably in the mix. For 2022, screenplays for “CODA,” “House of Gucci,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “The Lost Daughter” and/or “Passing” could all rise through ranks. Or, adaptations of “Cyrano,” “Dune” or “West Side Story” could surprise. But, frankly, we’ve got a long way to go before this one sorts itself out. [Posted Oct. 21]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Reed Birney
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Corey Hawkins
Collider

Why More Award Shows Should Embrace Chaos Like the Wild 2001 BAFTA Best Supporting Actor Race

The 2001 Academy Awards came at a difficult time, as one would expect in the months immediately following the September 11th terrorist attacks. Rarely has a show revolving around wealthy, famous people giving each other gold statues felt less important than it did in March 2002. Of course, films provided a wonderful escape from the real world horrors that season, perhaps demonstrating why we need cinema more than ever. That year's ceremony also entered the history books for awarding Oscars for the first and, sadly, only time to Black performers in each of the lead acting categories with Halle Berry in Monster's Ball and Denzel Washington in Training Day. Naturally, the Oscars have to Oscar and gave the top prizes to the thoroughly unexciting choice of A Beautiful Mind, a stately drama from Hollywood stalwart Ron Howard.
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar Futures: Can Dune Spice Up the Awards Race?

Every week between now and February 8, when the Academy Award nominations are announced, Vulture will consult its crystal ball to determine the changing fortunes of this year’s Oscars race. In our “Oscar Futures” column, we’ll let you in on insider gossip, parse brand-new developments, and track industry buzz to figure out who’s up, who’s down, and who’s currently leading the race for a coveted Oscar nomination.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Actors Who Have a Shot at Double Oscar Nominations in 2022

Tis’ the season when film releases deemed to be “Oscar-worthy” land in movie theatres and garner public acclaim. The stakes are high for an actor to receive the Academy Award recognition. However, some actors might have a better shot of landing their name in the main categories in 2022, given that the pandemic has delayed the releases of the potential contenders for next year. This means that if an actor doesn’t make it for a performance in one project that came out this year, that same actor might have a second chance to win over the Academy with another project that came out on a relatively close release date.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Oscar Winner#Best Supporting Actor#Gold Derby
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Feature – Animation, Music and Former Acting Subjects Take the Lead

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: FILM EDITING and CINEMATOGRAPHY (October)

As I mentioned in production and costume design, Dune should be at or near the top of anyone’s lists at this point and they are in mine. Film Editing this year could be an expansive lineup that includes a swift, 97-minute film (Belfast) to the biggest epic of the year (Dune) and each of them bring unique talents and requirements to each. Belfast‘s Úna Ni Dhonghaile will be newcomer to more US-based awards groups but she’s well known and multi-nominated in the UK, with five BAFTA nominations for her television work. She blended the intimacy of the family drama in the film with several action sequences that rip through moments with urgency. Dune‘s Joe Walker is a two-time Oscar-nominated editor (Arrival, 12 Years a Slave) and quite like Dhonghaile weaves family storylines through impossibly huge action set pieces over a span of two and a half hours, keeping audiences gripped to their seats.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Films That Could Shake Up the Oscar Race

While the traditional fall festival circuits have produced a number of strong contenders for the next Academy Awards, there are more question marks than usual for this time of year. Part of this is due to the pandemic, which forced many high-end films to delay in 2020 and early 2021 as most theaters were closed for safety concerns, leading to a backlog of titles arriving in November and, most notably, in December.
MOVIES
Variety

How a Year of Upheaval Will Affect the Oscar Race (Column)

It’s fun to make awards predictions in October, which is kinda/sorta the start of Oscar season. But here’s some perspective: In October 2018, audiences greeted Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” so rapturously that many were predicting an Oscar sweep. It ended up with one win (original song), out of eight nominations. And in October 2019, several films were touted as the eventual best-pic winner, though “Parasite” was rarely on those lists. So October front-runner status is no guarantee. On the other hand, it isn’t a curse. Last year at this point, “Nomadland” seemed like the one to beat and it indeed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

2022 Oscars Predictions Hub: All Awards Categories

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. Welcome to THE HUB, the main page to access all the individual prediction categories and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Matt Damon Reveals Why He Hasn't Collaborated With Ben Affleck Since Good Will Hunting Until Now

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon set a high standard for themselves when they wrote the 1997 film Good Will Hunting. The Robin Williams vehicle earned nine nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. And though the big two went to Titanic, the duo from Boston took home Best Original Screenplay, beating out Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights and As Good as It Gets. But, surprisingly, it wasn't the high expectations that kept Damon and Affleck from working together again. According to Damon, it was simply a matter of planning. At the New York City premiere for their upcoming film The Last Duel, Damon told E!...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Callum Turner To Star In George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys In The Boat’ Adaptation For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film The Tender Bar gearing up its awards-season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum. The Oscar winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys in the Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures, with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay with Chris Weitz penning a previous draft. Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy