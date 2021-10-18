CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baltimore Homicide Arrest: Woman Charged with Death of Toddler

 16 days ago

BPD

On October 30, 2020, at approximately 9:27 p.m., officers responded to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for a child's death. The child had been brought in by medics from a home in the 1700 block of Darley Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 4-year-old Deyonte Davis who had been pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Davis’ remains showed no signs of trauma or foul play and would be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy would be performed.

In January of 2021, Medical Examiner doctors ruled Deyonte Davis’s death a homicide that was caused by methadone intoxication.

Homicide detectives investigated this incident by interviewing numerous witnesses, conferring with Child Protective Services and the State’s Attorney’s Office, and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant.

On October 5, 2021, Deyonte Davis’ mother, 44-year-old Latosha Nance of the 1700 block of Darley Avenue was arrested in connection with Davis’ death.

Nance was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and False Statement.

