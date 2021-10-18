CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

35 Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore City Police

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVSVF_0cUothVd00
BPD

On September 7, 2021, at approximately 4:48 p.m., the Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the location they observed 31 year-old Seth Tunstall suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. On October 6, 2021, 35 year-old Maurice Timothy Jones was arrested and formally charged with1st Degree Murder.

Maurice Jones is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

