35 Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore City Police

On September 7, 2021, at approximately 4:48 p.m., the Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the location they observed 31 year-old Seth Tunstall suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. On October 6, 2021, 35 year-old Maurice Timothy Jones was arrested and formally charged with1st Degree Murder.

Maurice Jones is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.