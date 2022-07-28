Best Waterproof Golf Shoes 2022

Best Waterproof Golf Shoes

When playing outside of the summer months, courses tend to be wet underfoot and you're bound to be caught in a shower or two. Needless to say, getting the best golf shoes possible is imperative, especially when the weather takes a turn for the worse. To help you stay comfortable and play better golf, a sturdy pair of the best waterproof golf shoes will keep your feet warm in all conditions. Traditionally, you'd opt for a cleated or spiked shoe during the winter months but technologies have come on so far now that the best spikeless golf shoes can offer serious stability too.

There's plenty of technology available to keep your feet dry, comfortable and stable, and there's a wide range of styling out there for you to find your favourite pair. We also think you should check out our guides to the best golf shoes for winter or the best golf waterproofs so you can be best prepared for the cold, wind and rain on the golf course.

Video: Best Golf Shoes 2022

Best Waterproof Golf Shoes

Spikeless Models

(Image credit: Future)

Ideal, locked-in fit

Sizes: 6.5-12 | Waterproof : 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Black/Red &

One of the best spikeless outsoles on the market Creates a 'locked-in' feeling Still offers plenty of comfort Slightly firm out of the box

Under Armour's latest flagship model comes in the shape of the HOVR Tour SL, a shoe with a full-knit upper and the backing of bio-mechanist Jean-Jaques Rivet. It's a bold golf shoe with even bolder claims.

The highlight of this shoe is the spikeless outsole. By using a mixture of TPU on the centre of the outsole and rubber nubs on the toe and heel, Under Armour has built a shoe on one of the best spikeless outsoles currently on the market. We had to regularly remind myself I wasn't wearing spikes, such is the grip on offer from this outsole and I truly think this has all year round wearability.

the HOVR Tour SL uses Under Armour's proprietary Intelliknit technology that claims to overcome the performance shortfalls of a knit upper. Using 'stretch' yarns and 'lockdown' yarns combined, the shoe gives you support in the parts of the foot where you need it most, and flexibility elsewhere. There is a tendency in golf to forget that all of our golf swings - no matter where you are on the handicap spectrum - are highly athletic movements, and we need golf shoes to support those movements. This was certainly Under Armour's philosophy when crafting the HOVR Tour SL and it feels like it's been achieved

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Tour SL golf shoe review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

An updated classic

Sizes: 6-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 4 (White/Grey, White/Navy/Red, Grey/Charcoal & Black/Charcoal)

Excellent stability for a spikeless shoe Clean, smart aesthetic adds versatility Comfortable straight out of the box Minimal improvements over the previous generation Upper could have more cushioning for added comfort

The newest iteration of the iconic Pro SL will hit retailers worldwide on February 15th 2022. The fourth generation sees some of the comfort we loved from the FootJoy Stratos golf shoe and the brand’s Hyperflex design, added to the midsole of the new 2022 Pro SL. This provides comfort whilst also returning energy to your feet as you step. In addition, the upper of the new version has been cleaned up and, as you can see from the pictures of the sample we tested, the colors have been simplified.

As for the on course performance, this continues to deliver. The comfort straight out of the box is superb and the sole design is among the best spikeless golf shoes we have worn on the course. It provides all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL 2022 shoe review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: 6.5-12.5 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA option: Yes | Colors: 4 Men’s (White, Black, Grey, White) 4 Women’s (White, Black, Pink, White)

Sharp but subtle styling Built to the highest standards Upper gets dirty easily

Three years on from its previous Biom Hybrid release, Ecco has given us the Biom H4 and what a shoe it is. Of course, it is on this list because the leather upper is waterproof thanks to the GORE-TEX membrane, but it comes packed with so much performance.

Among a great many other things, what we really like about this shoe is that it retains its breathability while ensuring your feet remain completely dry. A lot of models are guilty of being a little stuffy in this regard.

Elsewhere, there is a tremendous amount of comfort provided and loads of grip and traction, making the Ecco Biom H4 one of the best shoes we’ve ever tested.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: 7-12, 13, 14, 15 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 5 (Pure White, Classic Black, White/Black, Nine Iron Grey, Moonbeam)

Lightweight but stable and supportive Stylish looks Comfortable right out of the box Run a bit on the small side

The OG 1.2 golf shoes from True Linkswear are a great option for golfers who enjoy walking when they play. Their Zero Drop design keeps a player's feet flat to the playing surface as opposed to being propped up by added cushioning, which provides exceptional ground connection during the swing and posture benefits as well. In our testing it offered a feel that closely resembled playing barefoot but with more traction, support, and comfort than one might expect.

We also found these shoes to be especially stylish and their leather alternative uppers are fully waterproof as well as scratch proof. The OG 1.2s were also very comfortable right out of the box but we did find that they ran a bit on the small side, so going up in size might be a good option, especially for golfers who sometimes fall in between sizes.

Read our full True Linkswear OG 1.2 golf shoe review

(Image credit: Future)

Sizes: 7-15 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA option: No | Colors: 5+ Men’s (including Debossed, Brogue, Quilted, Cap Toe, Camo editions)

Surprisingly comfortable Easy to keep clean Don’t want to wear them in muddy conditions

G/Fore make some very cool products and none more so than the Gallivanter shoes. They're made with 100 per cent waterproof pebble full-grain leather and are grippy thanks to a bespoke cleat design for optimal on-course traction. In testing, we also enjoyed the triple density foam cushion footbed as it really kept our feet comfortable from the get-go, while airflow could still enter. The one point we would make is that it is quite a narrow shoe so won't suit those with wide feet.

Read our full G/FORE Gallivanter Spikeless Golf Shoes review

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

One of the most versatile golf shoes on this list

Sizes: 8-11 | Waterproof: Yes, 1 year warranty | BOA Option: No | Colors : 3 (Black/White; Grey/White; White)

Extremely comfortable from the start, with excellent cushioning around the heel Good waterproof properties and very good grip in the wet for a spikeless golf shoe Styling perhaps errs a little on the safe rather than eye-catching side

Combining a relaxed design with Skechers patented Arch Fit technology the Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe is a comfortable spikeless golf shoe that offers great performance on the course. Firstly there is ample cushioning on offer here, and these shoes almost felt like slippers the moment we put them on. Walking and playing in, these shoes were very nice and didn't rub on our heels.

They were also totally waterproof and kept our feet dry during a rather wet round. on the course. That also gave us a great opportunity to test the shoe's grip and again, the shoe proved it could withstand the elements, providing us with excellent traction off the turf with no sliding issues. The lack of spikes on the shoe and its cool style mean it is a very versatile on-course/off-course shoe that can also help improve your playing performance. For that reason, the Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe is one of the best men's spikeless golf shoes on the market.

Spiked Models

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Impressive comfort and performance in a stylish aesthetic package

Sizes: 7-12, 13, 14 | Waterproof: Yes | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Black/Pure Silver, White/Black)

Incredibly comfortable Traditional, premium look Limited color options to choose from

The Gel-Ace Pro M Standard is the golf shoe that Hideki Matsuyama wears on the PGA Tour, and it's an impressive new spiked option from Asics and Srixon. In our testing, the Pro M Standard offered incredible comfort right out of the box and it also proved to be supportive and stable on the course, both while swinging and walking between shots. It also offers the classic, traditional aesthetics that will appeal to purists.

Also of note, the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard is fully waterproof and we found that the shoe provided excellent breathability even on extremely hot days. It also cleaned up well after use. If there's one downside to the Pro M Standard it's that there are only two color options available but otherwise it's a great shoe, one of the most comfortable on the market and one of the best options in the spiked category.

Read our full Asics Gel-Ace Pro M Standard golf shoe review

(Image credit: Future)

Highly tehnical design

Sizes: 7-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Grey, White)

Excellent traction in all conditions Creates a 'locked in' and supportive feeling One of the better looking spiked models in 2022 Slightly firm out of the box

The new Hovr Drive 2 addresses the specific needs of golfers, supporting your feet during the very specific movement of the golf swing. As much as we may not think it, the golf swing is a highly athletic movement and we all need the right equipment and grip on our feet to aid those movements.

As such, the Hovr Drive 2 has applied the science of biomechanics in the design on its outsole to develop rotational, horizontal, vertical and internal traction. The most convincing of this traction comes from the new 3D moulded heel cup construction, which effectively creates a vacuum around the heel, locking it in for incredible levels of stability. Alongside working on the four dimensional traction in the Hovr Drive 2, Under Armour has introduced a new upper silhouette which is much sleeker than previous models. The upper has been brought closer to the foot to help increase the locked-in feeling created by the heel cup and outsole while making for a more dynamic looking silhouette.

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 golf shoe review

(Image credit: Future)

Most stable shoe 2022

Sizes: 6-14 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 3 (White, Black/White, Grey/Blue)

Exceptional swing support Snug and comfy Premium, modern styling Likely to be too substantial for the casual golfer

Without a doubt one of the most impressive spiked golf shoes we've tested in recent memory, the Tour Alpha should be on the shortlist of golf shoes for any serious golfer out there. The Tour Alpha becomes FootJoy’s premier performance shoe for golfers seeking the ultimate in grip and stability.

Visually, it looks packed full of technology, especially around the heel area but when you pick up the Tour Alpha it feels surprisingly light for a performance cleated shoe. Slide your foot in and the comfort is immediate - the padding around the ankle and underfoot is substantial enough to take away the pressure when walking, but not too soft where walking 18 holes would feel like hard work

The fit is also worth mentioning - in the correct size (we often come down half a size in FootJoy golf shoes ) the fit is snug and really encapsulates the foot evenly without pinching in any areas. Visually, this shoe is on point. There’s lots going on in the rear but when you’re wearing them, looking down the shoe looks clean and classic. With the cleats being positioned so close to the perimeter of the outsole, the pods that house them do stick out slightly but it’s not enough to distract you or put you off wearing them.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

High Quality Comfort

Sizes: 8-13 | Colours: 3 Men's (Black, White, Navy)

Classic, understated looks Solid comfort and support Not as low-profile as some spiked shoes

One of the most traditional golf shoes on the market, The Legend by Cuater offers golfers a technology-packed, classic golf shoe that can be worn all year round. It's got to be said that this simple, clean design isn't seen as often in golf shoes anymore as brands constantly try to find the 'new' look to capture a golfer's eye. Alongside the FootJoy Premiere Series line of shoes, we think The Legend is probably the most 'classic' looking brogue you can currently buy.

Premium materials are used throughout and you can feel the quality of The Legend immediately when you pick them out of the box and again as soon they are on your feet. The Legend features what Cuater call its Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System, which is used in the midsole to great effect.

Read our full Cuater The Legend golf shoe review

Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha golf shoe review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Sizes: 6.5-12.5 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA option: Yes (also ZG21 Motion model). | Colors: 5 Men’s and Women’s (Black, Grey, White/Silver, White/Green)

Extremely lightweight Easy to walk in Difficult to keep clean

Adidas put a lot into this shoe and it shows in the end product. In the ZG21, the brand has created one of the lightest and most performance-packed products we've ever tested. For that reason, it is also one of the best waterproof shoes on the market today.

As with any adidas shoe, it is really comfortable and this is down to the renowned Boost technology and new Lightstrike cushioning. Although spiked, this combination makes it a breeze to walk the fairways in. The four-layer upper is fully waterproof which we put to the test over several rounds without disappointment.

Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Best Combination Of Comfort And Stability

Sizes: 7-14 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 3 (White & Silver, Black & Gray, Gray & Black)

Incredible stability in any conditions Comfortable straight out of the box Premium look and detailing Square toe won’t suit everyone’s eye

Sqairz makes some bold claims about what its Speed golf shoes have to offer in terms of comfort and stability, and in our testing those claims were backed up. The Speed shoe offers incredible stability and support during the golf swing, giving players the confidence they need to make aggressive swings and hit better golf shots.

The stability and support that’s provided is made possible by a wide, square toe box that enables full range of motion from the toes while better positioning the base of the shoe under the balls of the feet. The Speed’s outsole also has more surface area coverage than any shoe on the market to further promote balance and stability, and six spikes have been positioned under what Sqairz has determined as the most critical pressure point areas.

Sqairz Speed golf shoes also offer exceptional comfort and require virtually no break-in period. They are fully waterproof and in our testing there were no issues with moisture penetrating the shoe. Also noteworthy is that this is a shoe that offers a premium look, and the attention to detail from a design standpoint is exceptional.

Read our full Sqairz Speed shoe review

How we test golf shoes

When it comes to testing golf shoes Golf Monthly has a strong testing procedure that revolves around putting them to the test over a number of rounds and in a variety of different conditions.

This is especially important when trying to find the best waterproof golf shoes because that way we can obviously test how waterproof the shoes are, as well as testing for things like grip, stability, durability, and traction. We do this by just playing the game because we undoubtedly put ourselves in odd positions and stances during each round. We often get caught in the odd shower too.

That being said before testing we will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn’t to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, because we tell it how it is for all golf product reviews, not just golf shoes.

What to consider when buying the best waterproof golf shoes

What factors should you consider when trying to find the best waterproof golf shoe for you? Let's take a look.

Waterproofing – Obviously, in this section of the golf shoe market, waterproofing is the most important factor. Most golf shoes these days offer waterproof protection but some, like the models above, are better than others. As such be sure to take an in-depth look at golf shoe specifications to see if the brand says a shoe is 100% waterproof, or just water-resistant. Also it is worth checking if a model has a waterproof guarantee or warranty as well.

Comfort – As you would expect, comfort is also an important factor here. Golf shoes regardless of conditions or weather must be comfortable, with most models these days having specific foam technologies, or specific sole designs that are designed to house your feet in comfort all day when out on the golf course.

Grip/Stability/Traction – Given how slippery and difficult conditions can be in the wet, your golf shoes have to be able to perform in terms of stability and grip too. If your feet are slipping on the ground then chances are you won't hit a good shot, or you wont have the confidence to commit to a golf shot in the first place. As such be aware of what research brands have done into traction patterns, lugs and spikes on the golf shoes so you know which models will make sure your feet don't slip.

Looks – This is entirely subjective but you need to make sure you like the look of your golf shoes and there is a model above for all different types of fashion sense.

Price – The last factor to consider is price. With most of the models above there are designs at different price points so simply go for a design with a price you are happy to commit to.

FAQs

Do golf shoes need to be waterproof?

It's not essential you have waterproof golf shoes, but it's very helpful if they are. Waterproof golf shoes will keep you dry if you're suddenly caught in a rain shower or if the ground is wet underfoot. Even if you primarily play in dry conditions, have a waterproof shoe will give you peace of mind that your feet will stay dry.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.