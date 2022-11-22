Best Golf Shoes 2022

Best Golf Shoes

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably wonder why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier or more robust. Modern golf shoes are now highly technical and highly developed pieces of equipment that are there to help you play your best golf and look good whilst doing it. Alongside all of this, they also need to provide plenty of cushioning while keeping our feet dry and at a comfortable temperature for 18 holes. It might be a lot to ask of a humble pair of shoes, but this year’s class have managed to deliver on all fronts.

There is lots to consider when it comes to buying a pair of golf shoes. Do you want spiked or the best spikeless golf shoes ? What kind of styling do you want? How much do you want to spend? If you are the kind of player who values walking comfort over anything else then we recommend checking out our best golf shoes for walking guide, or if you have particularly wide feet, we think you should check out our best golf shoes for wide feet guide because many brands create specific models for those in this category.

As far as what actually makes the best golf shoe, we think the best models manage to combine excellent comfort and breathability so that they can be worn all day. Additionally the best models protect our feet from bad weather, as well as offer outstanding grip and stability in all conditions. Not to mention they should also look good and cater to different fashion senses with different colors. Whatever you are looking for, most brands make excellent golf shoe offerings these days from colorful sporty models to classic subtler designs.

Acknowledging all of this, below we've looked at some of the best golf shoes all of which have been fully tested and reviewed by a member of the Golf Monthly team. We've split this guide up into the best spikeless models, best spiked models, and best women's golf shoes too.

Best Golf Shoes

Spikeless Models

An updated classic

Sizes: 6-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 4 (White/Grey, White/Navy/Red, Grey/Charcoal & Black/Charcoal)

Excellent stability for a spikeless shoe Clean, smart aesthetic adds versatility Comfortable straight out of the box Minimal improvements over the previous generation Upper could have more cushioning for added comfort

The newest iteration of the iconic Pro SL will hit retailers worldwide on February 15th 2022. The fourth generation sees some of the comfort we loved from the FootJoy Stratos golf shoe and the brand’s Hyperflex design, added to the midsole of the new 2022 Pro SL. This provides comfort whilst also returning energy to your feet as you step. In addition, the upper of the new version has been cleaned up and, as you can see from the pictures of the sample we tested, the colors have been simplified.

As for the on course performance, this continues to deliver. The comfort straight out of the box is superb and the sole design is among the best spikeless golf shoes we have worn on the course. It provides all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL 2022 shoe review

Eye-catching performance

Sizes: 6-14 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option?: Yes | Colors: 7 (Brown/Purple, White/Yellow, Black/Green, Black/Grey, Grey/Green, White, Black)

Striking looks Exemplary support and grip Good breathability for a synthetic shoe No major performance difference over previous model

The brilliant adidas Codechaos has an all-new look for 2022. Its similarly bold to the 2020 model (pictured further down) but now comes with a new wraparound outsole that adds a unique looks as well as more grip and stability. It's a super comfortable golf shoe too. It's one of those golf shoes that you forget you are wearing, such is the nature of the comfort, support and grip on offer. It features adidas' Boost technology throughout the entire shoe - a technology we have become familiar with in the similarly excellent adidas Tour 360 22 and adidas Rebelcross golf shoes. As advertised by the brand, the Boost midsole gives instant comfort and the Codechaos 22 shoes took no time at all to break in.

Read our full adidas Codechaos 22 golf shoe review

One of the best on test

Sizes: 6-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA option: No | Colors: 4 (White, Navy, White/Black, Grey/Blue)

Supreme comfort Incredibly soft leather upper All-over breathability Suitable for all feet widths Toe area prone to staining

One of the most technology-packed spikeless golf shoes we've tested this year, the Ecco Biom C4 seriously impressed us with its overall comfort, grip, style and breathability. It's built nicely on the foundations of the excellent Biom H4 , which carries over into 2022, but the new sneaker-style has won our hearts from a style perspective, and the performance is there to match.

The Biom C4 uses Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology that scoops fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool. This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole makes this the most breathable shoe we've tested in 2022 by some stretch. Another excellent touch from Ecco is that the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe. This will make the Biom C4 suitable for those with wider feet and there was still the same amount of comfort and cushioning with the first insole removed.

I's certainly a step in the more athletic direction for an Ecco shoe, and we think this aesthetic move will attract golfers of all ages into Ecco shoes - we think these are some of the best looking golf shoes this year

Read our full Ecco Biom C4 golf shoe review

Great looking, modern golf shoe

Sizes: 7-15 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors : 5 (Navy, Black, White, Grey, Poppy)

Striking looks on and off the course No discernible lack of grip compared to spiked models Numerous color options Excellent comfort Can be difficult to match with the right trousers Hard work to keep the heavily textured areas looking clean

G/FORE is a relative newcomer with tons of style and attitude to help you stand out from the crowd. We’ve seen this with models like the Gallivanter and MG4+ , and the brand’s flair is evident once again in the new spikeless MG4x2 shoes. This is a cross-trainer shoe, a multi-functional model designed for both on and off the course. A lot of golf shoes struggle to find the balance between on and off course versatility; many end up failing on one or sometimes both tasks with either the style or performance being compromised. Not so with the MG4x2 shoes.

On course, the Sawtooth sole design offers one of the most compelling spikeless outsoles on the market even in wet and soft underfoot conditions. They also feature a moulded heel cup that prevents the heel from slipping, so your feet always feel really secure. Meanwhile, the upper is both breathable and waterproof, meaning your feet will stay dry from rain and not get too hot when temperatures rise

Read our full G/FORE MG4x2 golf shoes review

Ideal, locked-in fit

Sizes: 6.5-12 | Waterproof : 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Black/Red &

One of the best spikeless outsoles on the market Creates a 'locked-in' feeling Still offers plenty of comfort Slightly firm out of the box

Under Armour's latest flagship model comes in the shape of the HOVR Tour SL, a shoe with a full-knit upper and the backing of bio-mechanist Jean-Jaques Rivet. It's a bold golf shoe with even bolder claims.

The highlight of this shoe is the spikeless outsole. By using a mixture of TPU on the centre of the outsole and rubber nubs on the toe and heel, Under Armour has built a shoe on one of the best spikeless outsoles currently on the market. We had to regularly remind myself I wasn't wearing spikes, such is the grip on offer from this outsole and I truly think this has all year round wearability.

the HOVR Tour SL uses Under Armour's proprietary Intelliknit technology that claims to overcome the performance shortfalls of a knit upper. Using 'stretch' yarns and 'lockdown' yarns combined, the shoe gives you support in the parts of the foot where you need it most, and flexibility elsewhere. There is a tendency in golf to forget that all of our golf swings - no matter where you are on the handicap spectrum - are highly athletic movements, and we need golf shoes to support those movements. This was certainly Under Armour's philosophy when crafting the HOVR Tour SL and it feels like it's been achieved

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Tour SL golf shoe review

One of the most versatile golf shoes on this list

Sizes: 8-11 | Waterproof: Yes, 1 year warranty | BOA Option: No | Colors : 3 (Black/White; Grey/White; White)

Extremely comfortable from the start, with excellent cushioning around the heel Good waterproof properties and very good grip in the wet for a spikeless golf shoe Styling perhaps errs a little on the safe rather than eye-catching side

Combining a relaxed design with Skechers patented Arch Fit technology the Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe is a comfortable spikeless golf shoe that offers great performance on the course. Firstly there is ample cushioning on offer here, and these shoes almost felt like slippers the moment we put them on. Walking and playing in, these shoes were very nice and didn't rub on our heels.

They were also totally waterproof and kept our feet dry during a rather wet round. on the course. That also gave us a great opportunity to test the shoe's grip and again, the shoe proved it could withstand the elements, providing us with excellent traction off the turf with no sliding issues. The lack of spikes on the shoe and its cool style mean it is a very versatile on-course/off-course shoe that can also help improve your playing performance. For that reason, the Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe is one of the best men's spikeless golf shoes on the market.

Read our full Skechers Men's Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe Review

More traditional design

Sizes: 7-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Navy, Cognac)

Incredibly stylish Great detailing High quality materials used throughout Not ideal for 36 holes

If ever there was a shoe to be brought out for when you really want to look your best it is the Duca Del Cosma Churchill. These look and feel like a high-end brand and, with the classic brogue style, they will easily transfer to wearing them away from the course. The Churchill comes in either the dapper Cognac or Royal Blue color combinations. We tried the former that are probably easier to match with trousers and, of all of the impressive Duca range, there’s a strong chance that these will be the ones that immediately catch your eye.

Tech wise the Churchill features an Airplay IV outsole which they introduced in 2021. This features strategically-positioned functional nubs that are paired with an EVA cushioning system which provides a sturdy grip along with guaranteed comfort. If your feet are prone to dancing a little bit too much through the swing then these will really appeal as they are particularly solid. Also noteworthy are the recyclable heel and toe cap.

Read our full Duca Del Cosma Churchill golf shoe review

Sporty look on a classic silhouette

Sizes: 6-14 | Colors: 2 (White/Blue/Navy & White/Grey/Orange)

Lightweight and breathable new upper Stand-out looks Excellent grip and medial support Minimal differences to the original Pro SL

The latest iteration of the Pro SL franchise sees an all new upper material used for the first time, giving the shoe the sportier, more athletic look the name suggests. The shoes are much more lightweight and breathable than the 'standard' Pro SL thanks to the performance material upper, utilising mesh and using an ultra thin TPU hotmelt top layer. For our money, these look fantastic too.

It's worth noting that the loss of the all-leather upper from the standard version does not correlate a loss in breathability and waterproofness. We tested these on a couple of very warm days on the golf course and found our feet to remain at a comfortable temperature for the entirety of both rounds. We would go as far to say that the Pro SL sport is probably more breathable than the standard version, such is the brilliance of the new upper.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Sport golf shoe review

Sizes: 6.5-12 | Colors: 3 (White/Black/Iron, Brown & Black/Red)

Comfortable, roomy fit Impressive traction Good waterproof protection Design not very exciting

Another model from FootJoy makes it into our favourites of 2022 and the updated Stratos model was a real surprise when we first tested it. Firstly, it looks a lot better than the original version that was released in 2020 and strikes a sportier look with much better color choices. Mind you, it isn't the sportiest spikeless shoe in the list, but it's a huge leap forward from the last model.

The strapline for the FootJoy Stratos 2022 shoe boasts of offering the golfer ‘luxurious comfort’. This is in no small part down to the use of Pittards NappaLuxe leather for the upper and the brand’s StratoFoam under the foot. The last thing we'll mention is the fit. The toe section of the shoe is fairly rounded (much more so than something like the new FootJoy Flex XP 2022 ). This makes it look more traditional but also offers quite a roomy fit - making it one of the best golf shoes for wide feet .

Read our full FootJoy Stratos 2022 golf shoe review

Spiked Models

Size: 3.5-14 | Colors: 3 (White and black; White and turqoise; Black)

Incredible comfort from the box Classy and sporty look Grip and stability is solid Waterproof Spikes can take a little getting used too

There's a reason why Rory McIlroy wears these shoes, as they are a fantastic spiked offering from Nike that strikes an excellent balance between being a classy and sporty golf shoe. They were designed with McIlroy's swing in mind, taking data from the three-time FedEx Cup champion's swing and implementing that into designing this pair of high-performance shoes. They offer brilliant traction on the turf, helping golfers power through their shots from all kinds of lies and are 100 per cent waterproof, meaning they can be worn all year round.

The best part of these shoes, though, is the comfort they offer. Thanks to the Air Zoom insert on their sole, they combine well with a React foam heel to give you a stable and comfortable ride on the course. We were really grateful for this when walking on uneven surfaces during our testing rounds. The shoe also has additional ankle support around the top line, which again proved vital when we lost our ball in the long rough. Overall, these are a very stylish, performance-enhancing golf shoe that offers excellent comfort and stability on the golf course.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoe Review

Highly tehnical design

Sizes: 7-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Grey, White)

Excellent traction in all conditions Creates a 'locked in' and supportive feeling One of the better looking spiked models in 2022 Slightly firm out of the box

The new Hovr Drive 2 addresses the specific needs of golfers, supporting your feet during the very specific movement of the golf swing. As much as we may not think it, the golf swing is a highly athletic movement and we all need the right equipment and grip on our feet to aid those movements.

As such, the Hovr Drive 2 has applied the science of biomechanics in the design on its outsole to develop rotational, horizontal, vertical and internal traction. The most convincing of this traction comes from the new 3D moulded heel cup construction, which effectively creates a vacuum around the heel, locking it in for incredible levels of stability. Alongside working on the four dimensional traction in the Hovr Drive 2, Under Armour has introduced a new upper silhouette which is much sleeker than previous models. The upper has been brought closer to the foot to help increase the locked-in feeling created by the heel cup and outsole while making for a more dynamic looking silhouette.

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 golf shoe review

Most stable shoe 2022

Sizes: 6-14 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 3 (White, Black/White, Grey/Blue)

Exceptional swing support Snug and comfy Premium, modern styling Likely to be too substantial for the casual golfer

Without a doubt one of the most impressive spiked golf shoes we've tested in recent memory, the Tour Alpha should be on the shortlist of golf shoes for any serious golfer out there. The Tour Alpha becomes FootJoy’s premier performance shoe for golfers seeking the ultimate in grip and stability.

Visually, it looks packed full of technology, especially around the heel area but when you pick up the Tour Alpha it feels surprisingly light for a performance cleated shoe. Slide your foot in and the comfort is immediate - the padding around the ankle and underfoot is substantial enough to take away the pressure when walking, but not too soft where walking 18 holes would feel like hard work

The fit is also worth mentioning - in the correct size (we often come down half a size in FootJoy golf shoes ) the fit is snug and really encapsulates the foot evenly without pinching in any areas. Visually, this shoe is on point. There’s lots going on in the rear but when you’re wearing them, looking down the shoe looks clean and classic. With the cleats being positioned so close to the perimeter of the outsole, the pods that house them do stick out slightly but it’s not enough to distract you or put you off wearing them.

Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha golf shoe review

Sizes: 6.5-12.5 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes (also ZG21 Motion model) | Colors: 5 (Black, Grey, White/Silver, White/Green)

Extremely lightweight Lots of performance on offer for the price Limited color options

Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas is straight onto our list as it is comfortably one of the best golf shoes of recent times. It weighs just 13 ounces, making it 20 per cent lighter than adidas’ Tour360 XT shoe and lighter than many of its competitor’s models.

As well as the renowned Boost technology, the new Lightstrike cushioning, which has been used in other sports, provides comfort and stability throughout the swing. The four-layer upper is waterproof, while the ultra-thin TPU outsole features strategically placed cleats to optimise traction. adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, and whilst we’re not experts on where spikes should go, we can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers.

Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review

Best for arch support

Sizes: 7.5-13 | Waterproof: Yes | BOA Option: No | Colors: 3 (Black/Red; Grey/Red; Blue/White)

Arch Fit technology offers class-leading cushioning Softspikes are easily replaceable Low profile look with excellent grip Would be nice to have a full-leather upper

Skechers' flagship model for 2022, the Pro Golf 5 Hyper shoe takes comfort to the next level by incorporating Skechers Arch Fit technology that provides podiatrist certified support to your feet, with cushioning across the midsole. We thought this made the shoe one of the most comfortable golf shoes on this list. That Arch Fit technology also helps to reduce aches and pains in your feet as you navigate your way around 18-holes.

The shoe also boasts Skechers Hyper Burst and Resamax cushioning which work in tandem to offer excellent rebound in your step. The shoe is also made of a breathable upper mesh that helps to keep your feet cool and fresh during your round. The shoe also provides excellent grip on the turf through its Softspikes which are easy to replace and prolong the life of the shoe.

Read our full Skechers Pro 5 Hyper Golf Shoe Review

Sizes: 7-12 | Colors: 3 (Grey, White & Black)

Smart, modern styling Excellent traction BOA laces offer enhanced fit Limited value for money

The Ecco Biom G5 aims to bring together the best elements of two previous Biom shoes into one feature-packed model. Notably, the cleated outsole of the Biom G3 and the athletic look of the impressive Biom H4 . The first thing you’ll notice with the Biom G5 is the weight, or the lack of it. On our scales in size 10 it came in 18 grams lighter than the Biom H4 , no mean feat given the addition of the cleats on the outsole. There are only six cleats versus the eight we saw on the Biom G3 and these are positioned at the very edge of the outsole to provide perimeter stability as well as excellent grip.

the Gore-Tex protection and wipe-clean characteristics of the leather upper make this a robust winter shoe option. The design of the Zarma -Tour spikes is clever with the six, semi-flexible anti-clogging legs and combined with elements of the MTN outsole we’ve seen previously from Ecco mean the level of traction you experience is through the roof.

Read our full Ecco Biom G5 golf shoe review

New take on a modern classic

Sizes: 6.5-12 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 4 (Black, White/Navy, White, White/Blue/Orange)

Snug fit gives immense comfort Locked-in feel Styling has broad appeal Boost outsole difficult to clean

In our opinion one of the best spiked shoes to be released in 2022, the adidas Tour360 22 golf shoes immediately impressed us when we tried them out on course. The upper features a premium rich leather which is 100 percent waterproof and you also get a one-year waterproof warranty as well which gives good peace of mind. adidas has also incorporated recycled materials into the design to continue the brand's goal of ending plastic waste.

The shoe mimics the natural shape of the foot and accommodates the movement of the foot in all directions, even throughout the golf swing. The Tour360 22 also has cleats directly injected into the base of the shoe which provide excellent grip with a low profile look. It also means you won't ever have to worry about losing spikes ever again.

Read our full adidas Tour360 22 golf shoe review

For that 'locked in' feel on course

Sizes: 6-13 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (White/Silver & Grey/Gold/Black)

Comprehensive grip from the new outsole 360° support Sharp, understated looks with plenty of color options Very little difference to previous Puma spiked shoe

Articulation geometry is behind the somewhat quirky name of the latest spiked shoe from Puma. The new technology allows the shoe to move with your foot while still providing a strong level of support. In practice, it works brilliantly and the shoes were a pleasure to play golf in. The styling is subtle but smart and Puma’s Ignite Foam provides a good amount of comfort and energy return in the midsole.

There isn't a traditional shoe tongue either and it is replaced with a single construction that provides plenty of support around the whole foot. There is then a 'cage' - pictured in black across the shoe - which wraps around any foot shape for added support. Much like with the FootJoy Tour Alpha, the shoe really creates a 'locked-in' feeling once the laces are tightened.

Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe review

Best BOA design

Sizes: 6-12 | Waterproof : 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 4 (Grey, Blue, Black, Grey)

Modern, athletic styling Extremely comfortable, excellent fit and traction Absence of a traditional tongue makes it more tricky to slide your feet in

Along with the athletic styling and brand new outsole, HyperFlex benefits from a completely new Wrapid BOA fastening system designed to completely eliminate pressure points for the ultimate fit and feel. It also comes in a traditional laced version too. We tested the BOA option and FootJoy has done a pretty good job at concealing the mechanism and the laces.

We noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot it provided instantly - it was surprisingly pleasant. Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Underfoot it feels soft but with a good amount of support too. The ridges in the outsole allow it flex when you walk, so you don’t feel fatigued coming up the 18th, but there’s also more than enough grip on offer when trying to reach par fives in two with an aggressive swing. Finally the looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of.

Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex shoe review

Classic looks

Sizes: 8-13 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 3 (Black, White, Navy)

Classic, understated looks Solid comfort and support Not as low-profile as some spiked shoes

One of the most traditional golf shoes to be launched in 2021, The Legend by Cuater offers golfers a technology-packed, classic golf shoe that can be worn all year round.

It's got to be said that this simple, clean design isn't seen as often in golf shoes anymore as brands constantly try to find the 'new' look to capture a golfer's eye. Alongside the FootJoy Premiere Series line of shoes, we think The Legend is probably the most 'classic' looking brogue you can currently buy.

Premium materials are used throughout and you can feel the quality of The Legend immediately when you pick them out of the box and again as soon they are on your feet. The Legend features what Cuater call its Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System, which is used in the midsole to great effect.

Read our full Cuater The Legend golf shoe review

Women's Golf Shoes

Best women's model to stand out

Sizes: 5-11 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (Day Glo Pink & Stone)

You want a really comfortable pair of golf shoes The fantastic blend of style and performance You prefer the softer feel of leather rather than synthetic

Slide the shoes on and you’ll discover the real ‘wow’ factor of the G/Fore - an amazing massaging footbed inner sole, unlike any golf shoe you will have experienced before, that literally leaves you bouncing up the fairway like you’re walking on air. If you’ve ever used one of those bumpy foot massage tools you’ll know that great feeling of rolling it under your foot, relieving stress and tension. Putting ‘nubs’ on the inner sole of the golf shoe gives the same amazing feeling, literally massaging the sole of your feet as you walk for 18 holes.

The performance benefits don’t stop there. This shoe has been designed to give your foot total swing support. I felt really grounded and stable, as though the shoe was gripping the turf, as I made my swing. In the past I’ve found performance-orientated golf shoes a little ‘sturdy’ and firm in feel but the G/Fore MG4+ fitted like a glove from my very first round, there was no need to break them in and no rubbing. See our guide to the best women's golf shoes for 2022 for more ideas

Best overall women's design

Sizes: 4-10 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 4 (White, White/Navy, Black, Whote/Tartan)

Effortlessly comfortable out of the box Classic yet stylish design Great choice of colors Unsure of durability of outsole

Our first women's pick in this best golf shoes guide is the Traditions design from FootJoy. This traditionally styled shoe boasts a super-cushioned foam under foot which is extremely light and gives great bounce as you walk. This we’d expect from a more sporty design but it's good to see it in these.

Available in 4 color choices. All Black, all white, white/blue and the rather snazzy white/tartan. The tartan option are a grey tartan so would be a subtle vintage hint in an outfit. Really smart and great performance.

Read our full FootJoy Traditions Women's shoe review

Best value women's model

Sizes: 4-8 | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: No | Colors: 2 (White, Black)

Extremely comfortable Loads of grip Lacking stability

Puma says that this shoe is for women who take their golf seriously. But we think it’s wrong to exclude a host of players who would also enjoy the performance of the Ignite Blaze Pro shoe. For example, in testing we found them to be up there with the most comfortable models we’ve ever worn.

They are also waterproof so will provide full protection should the heavens open and are very grippy thanks to six well-placed spikes on the outsole. One thing we would say is that it isn’t as stable as some of the other models on the list, but if you want comfort, grip and breathability in abundance, this is a great option.

Read our full Puma Ignite Blaze Pro shoe review

The premier women's waterproof shoe this season

Sizes: 4-8 (inc. half sizes) | Waterproof: 100% | BOA Option: Yes | Colors: 3 (Navy, Grey, White)

Superior performance Trainer-style comfort Wipes clean easily Not available in dark colors - not ideal in winter conditions No wide fit option

Power is the big buzz word in golf and your feet are the stabilisers of the golf swing that can transfer energy to the ball if you’re wearing the right shoes. Step forward the FootJoy Fuel with its new Power Stabiliser outsoles, literally designed for incredible traction and stability to give you the ultimate support and control.

The Fuel looks and feels a lot like a premium pair of trainers. Your foot feels very supported inside these shoes and they’re instantly comfortable to wear thanks to the soft Stratolite foam cushioning, genuinely putting a bounce in your step. Keeping the uppers synthetic (rather than leather) is very sensible as it gives that total waterproof protection when you’re playing on a rainy day, while also allowing you to easily wipe the shoes clean after a round, so they stay looking like new for longer.

Read our full FootJoy Fuel Women's Shoe Review

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team.

This is the best way of testing a golf shoe as using it in the real world over a number of weeks allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies, and so on.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

How to choose the best golf shoe

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Spiked or spikeless?

The best golf shoes above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

Getting the right fit

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

FAQs

Why wear golf shoes?

Golf shoes are needed for golf because they have been designed to deal with all the things golfers face on the course. This takes the form of being as comfortable as possible because they have to be worn and walked in, all day. They also have to provide grip and traction as golfers make their swings whereas normal shoes don't do this as well. Golf shoes tend to be waterproof as well whereas regular trainers often aren't.

What are the best shoes for playing golf?

All of the shoes in our list will provide with an enjoyable, comfortable and performance enhancing experience on course. Golf shoes are specifically designed to support the movements of golfers and the conditions of a golf course, so make sure to invest in a proper pair of golf shoes.

How do I choose golf shoes?

There are a number of factors to consider. First ask yourself whether you want a spiked shoe for extra grip or a spikeless shoe for a more casual and a low profile look. Then consider whether it needs to be fully waterproof, what color and style you like and also work out your exact shoe size. Once you have answered these questions you'll have narrowed down your search and you'll be able to find the perfect shoe for your game.

Do Pro golfers use spikeless shoes?

The majority of golfers on Tour will wear spikleess shoes. This is because they play mostly in dry, warm conditions on highly manicured golf courses. However, you'll see many Tour players switch to spiked golf shoes if they are playing in inclement weather. Some players, like Collin Morikawa with the adidas ZG21, always opt to wear a spiked shoe