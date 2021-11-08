CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here’s what’s in and out of Democrats’ big social-spending plan — for now

By Robert Schroeder, Victor Reklaitis
 7 days ago
As the Democratic party tries to reach agreement, here are key proposed categories for the spending, along with the types of tax hikes...

Last Man Standing
29d ago

Notice that the article didn’t have any specifics on who was going to pay for this. However, we know from past history that: 1) Biden’s statement that it will cost “zero” dollars is wrong 2) The middle class always ends up paying for it one way or another.

EM(MI)
29d ago

I never read about the 200,000,000 for Pelosis park or all the money going to the illegals, must be ashamed to print all the PORK IN THIS BILL AND LET THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SEE WHAT THESE DEMOCRATS ARE ALL ABOUT!

All knowing
28d ago

Funding Social Security should be a major item in it, but I'm sure they didn't address it, they would rather give hundreds of billion to illegals and foreign nations.

Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
ABC 15 News

Sinema's shift: 'Prada socialist' to corporate donor magnet

WASHINGTON — Twenty years ago, when Kyrsten Sinema was a Green Party activist running for the Phoenix City Council, she likened the practice of raising campaign cash to “bribery.”. Now that she's a U.S. senator, she no longer seems to have such qualms. So far this year, she's raised nearly...
Fast Company

Here’s what is happening with national paid leave right now

By most accounts, this seemed to be the year that a federal paid family leave policy would finally become a reality. The pandemic had been the most powerful indicator yet that American workers—only 23% of whom had access to paid leave—desperately needed the financial support. Many low-wage workers, who are disproportionately people of color, could not take sick days without sacrificing their paychecks. (In 2020, barely 8% of those workers had any paid family leave.) Even the business community had, at last, come around to the idea of national paid leave, in part because many companies had reaped the benefits of the temporary paid leave provisions passed in response to the pandemic.
US News and World Report

House (Again) Eyes Vote on Biden Spending Bill

House Democrats are looking to try yet again next week to pass their $1.75 trillion social spending bill, but months of arguments, compromises and delays on a policy priority that has consumed much of Joe Biden's presidency have yielded little certainty about the outcome as the end of the year quickly approaches and, with it, a pileup of other priority deadlines.
