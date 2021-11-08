Here’s what’s in and out of Democrats’ big social-spending plan — for now
As the Democratic party tries to reach agreement, here are key proposed categories for the spending, along with the types of tax hikes...www.marketwatch.com
As the Democratic party tries to reach agreement, here are key proposed categories for the spending, along with the types of tax hikes...www.marketwatch.com
Notice that the article didn’t have any specifics on who was going to pay for this. However, we know from past history that: 1) Biden’s statement that it will cost “zero” dollars is wrong 2) The middle class always ends up paying for it one way or another.
I never read about the 200,000,000 for Pelosis park or all the money going to the illegals, must be ashamed to print all the PORK IN THIS BILL AND LET THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SEE WHAT THESE DEMOCRATS ARE ALL ABOUT!
Funding Social Security should be a major item in it, but I'm sure they didn't address it, they would rather give hundreds of billion to illegals and foreign nations.
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 281