CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

When do the clocks go back in October 2021 and why do they change?

By Sabrina Barr and Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxYLB_0cUgB3pu00

It’s official: autumn is well and truly upon us, which means it’s nearly time for the clocks to go back.

While the arrival of winter brings darker mornings and evenings, turning the clocks back allows us to have more sunlight in the morning. Plus, on the day the clocks change we get an extra hour in bed too, so we’re not complaining.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and why the clocks go back :

When do the clocks going back in 2021?

This year, the clocks will go back an hour on Sunday 31 October.

Every year, the clocks go back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday of October.

When this occurs, the UK will switch from British Summer Time ( BST ) to Greenwich Mean Time ( GMT ).

If you have a smartphone or device, the clock on it should automatically update in the early morning.

The clocks went forward an hour on Sunday 28 March this year, which marked the beginning of British Summer Time.

Why do the clocks go back?

Following summer solstice, which this year occurred on Monday 21 June, the days gradually become shorter.

Therefore, by turning the clocks back an hour during autumn, this provides people with more sunlight in the morning. Turning the clocks forward in the spring brings lighter evenings.

Why was Daylight Saving Time introduced?

British Summer Time was first introduced as part of the Summer Time Act of 1916.

William Willett, an Edwardian builder and the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, had devised a campaign in which he proposed that the clocks go forward in spring and back in winter so that people could spend more time outdoors during the day and save energy, hence the term Daylight Saving Time.

Willett wrote about his proposal in a pamphlet called The Waste of Daylight , which was published in 1907.

The government later adopted his ideas in 1916 during World War I - a year after Willett died - as politicians believed it would help reduce the demand for coal.

While the Summer Time Act may have been established following Willett’s proposal, he wasn’t the first to put forward the idea of preserving daylight by changing the clocks.

In 1784, Benjamin Franklin wrote about a similar idea in a satirical letter sent to the editor of the Journal of Paris . In the letter, Franklin suggested if people got up earlier when it was lighter, it would make economic sense as it would save on candles.

The ancient Romans also followed a similar practice in order to use their time efficiently during the day.

Comments / 7

Jason Greene
7d ago

changing the time was created to "save energy"... it never worked and it should be discontinued....it is really pointless

Reply(2)
7
Related
PennLive.com

Daylight saving time 2021: When should I turn clocks back?

It’s that time of year, everyone: the end of daylight saving time 2021 is nearly upon us. For those of you who still use manual clocks, when you need to make that hour “fall back” is probably a question in the back of your head right now (although some lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to get rid of the practice altogether).
POLITICS
MLive.com

When does the time change? Get ready to fall back

In less than a month, it will be time to change the clocks to mark the end of daylight saving time. The time change will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. so most people will reset their clocks back one hour – assuming your digital device doesn’t handle the issue for you – before going to bed on Saturday night, Nov. 6.
PennLive.com

Why do we still have daylight saving time?

Most people before they go to bed on Saturday, Nov. 6, will move the clocks on their microwave and coffee maker and alarm clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. It started in March when we sprang forward by moving our clocks ahead one hour.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Willett
Person
Benjamin Franklin
The Independent

Why I can’t wait for the clocks to go back this weekend

This weekend marks the start of winter when the clocks go back an hour on Sunday. It’s a cue for moping, miserable faces and moaning about dark evenings and short days. Covid-19 has meant life has been been challenging enough over the past months so let’s not beat ourselves up about the changing seasons.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clocks#British Summer Time#Summer Solstice#Paris#Uk#Edwardian
The Independent

Will there be a white Christmas in 2021?

Bookmaker William Hill has opened bets on the UK experiencing a white Christmas this year.Birmingham is the current favourite to experience snowfall on December 25th, followed by the joint-favourites of Newcastle and Edinburgh.It has been seven years since the UK saw snowfall on Christmas day in 2015, and eleven years since the widespread white Christmas of 2010 – the UK’s coldest winter on record.Bets on Birmingham experiencing Christmas snowfall are 7/2, meaning there’s a 22 percent prediction of snowfall and a £10 stake wins a return of £45.Newcastle and Edinburgh are both at 4/1 - a 20 percent chance of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
mystar106.com

Rare Coin Could Grab $300,000 At Auction

An extraordinarily rare coin, minted in mid-17th century New England, is expected to sell for at least $300,000 next month at auction in London. The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 was recently found inside a candy tin containing hundreds of other coins at a family estate.
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

Guy Stumbles On Classic Cars Abandoned In Old Showroom

Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
CARS
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch for meteor showers tonight. Experts say it could be the best show of the season.

Meteors flung through the lower reaches of space may be visible in remote parts of Riverside County tonight as the ``Draconids'' meteor shower arrives, providing a spectacular light show in the NorthernHemisphere. According to meteorologists, the Draconids, which are debris shed from the comet 21P Giacobini, provide perhaps the best meteor raining activity for the The post Watch for meteor showers tonight. Experts say it could be the best show of the season. appeared first on KESQ.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
FOX8 News

Daylight saving time: Everything you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Spring forward. Fall back: two phrases every American is familiar with. Daylight saving time (DST) ends this year on Nov. 7 when standard time begins, which is a time that some or many people dread because it gets darker much earlier in the evening. However, you do gain an hour of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

The Independent

314K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy