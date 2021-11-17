Wild Winter Lights kicks off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A holiday favorite is returning to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo .

Wild Winter Lights returns on November 16.

It features more than 1 million individual lights and brings the magic of Christmas with displays including Candyland, Enchanted Forest, and Santa’s Workshop.

“This year’s show promises a memorable holiday experience for everyone with both drive-through and walk-through options and festive fun for all ages,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer.

There will also be ice carvers, live music, carousel rides, and model train displays.

Wild Winter Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on select dates Thursdays through Sundays beginning November 18. The drive-through event will also be offered on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning November 16. Wild Winter Lights concludes Sunday, January 2.



Advance online reservations are encouraged.

The cost is $18 for Zoo members and $20 for non-members or a four-pack for $54 for members and $60 for non-members. Children under two are admitted for free.

Tickets for the drive-through experience are $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 per car for non-members.

Get your tickets here .

