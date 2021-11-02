It’s Election Day in Texoma, what exactly is on the ballot?

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Tuesday, November 2 is Election Day in Texoma with polls opening across the area at 7 a.m.

So, what exactly will residents be voting for when they cast their ballots?

Wichita County Polling Locations

Please find a list of polling locations for Wichita County below. All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center

1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls

Texas Highway Department

1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls

Church at Sheppard

2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls

Commissioner Precinct 2 Building

102 West College, Burkburnett

Iowa Park Substation

400 North Wall, Iowa Park

Mercy Church

3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls

Region IX Education Center

301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls

Faith Lodge #1158

3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls

10 & Broad Church of Christ

1319 10th Street

Commissioner Precinct 4 Building

2023 State Highway 25 N, Electra

Montague County Polling Locations

Please find a list of polling locations for Montague County below. All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montague County Annex Community Room

11339 State Highway 59 N, Montague

Nocona Community Center

807 W Highway 82, Nocona

Saint Jo Civic Center

101 E Boggess St, Saint Jo

Bowie Bible Baptist

1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie

Ringgold Fire Hall

17832 N Highway 81, Ringgold

Bowie Public Library

301 Walnut St, Bowie

Tales ‘n’ Trails

1522 E Highway 82, Nocona

Forestburg Community Center

16617 FM 455, Forestburg

Sunset City Hall

119 FM 1749, Sunset

Valley View Baptist

6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort

For any questions, contact the Montage County Election’s Administrator’s office at (940) 894-2540.

Vernon ISD Bond Polling Locations

Please find a list of polling locations for Vernon ISD below. All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilbarger Auditorium

2100 Yamparika St, Vernon

Wilbarger County Courtroom

1700 Wilbarger St, Room 12, Vernon

Vernon Housing Authority

1111 Ross St, Vernon

Calvary Baptist Family Life Center

2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon

Texas Constitutional Amendments

All Texomans who head to the polls will join the rest of the state in voting for or against eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

In order to make changes to the Texas Constitution, a two-thirds supermajority is required in the House and Senate — and then voters in the state — need to approve the proposals.

Below are the eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution:

Proposition 1 — A plan to allow professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct raffles at rodeo venues also needs voter approval to pass.

Proposition 2 — Texas voters will also have a chance to decide whether to support authorizing counties to issue bonds to pay for transportation and infrastructure projects in blighted areas .

Proposition 3 — One of the changes would prohibit government entities from enacting rules to limit religious services or organizations.

Proposition 4 — Update the eligibility requirement for Texas Supreme Court justices, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge. Candidates for those judicial seats would need to be Texas residents and U.S. citizens. The candidate would need 10 years of experience as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court and candidates for district court would need 8 years of experience. Candidates whose license to practice law was revoked or suspended would be disqualified.

Proposition 5 — The other judicial change would authorize the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate complaints against candidates running for state judicial office, just as it can do for current judicial officeholders.

Proposition 6 — Another pandemic-inspired proposal would establish a right for people living in nursing homes or residents of assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver who cannot be barred from visiting in person.

Proposition 7 — Another change would allow the state to extend a homestead limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for surviving spouses of disabled individuals if the spouse is 55.

Proposition 8 — A measure to allow homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of military members killed or fatally injured in the line of duty will also appear on the ballot. The constitution currently allows the exemption for spouses of members of the armed forces who are killed in action, but the expanded language would incorporate military members who die in military training or other military duties.

Wichita Falls City Council

Three seats on the Wichita Falls City Council are up for grabs this November, with two candidates vying for the Councilor At-Large seat, two hoping to be elected to represent District 1, and three in the running for the seat for District 2.

Of the seven candidates running for the three seats, five have never held public office.

City Councilor At-Large

Incumbent Councilor Bobby Whiteley

Candidate John Ahearn

Incumbent Councilor At-Large Bobby Whiteley has held the position since he was first elected in 2017, and after his reelection in 2019, is hoping for a third term on the council.

Opposing Whiteley is John Ahearn , who hopes to bring businesses and jobs to Wichita Falls and see the city’s economy grow and its infrastructure improved.

District 1 City Councilor

Incumbent Councilor Michael Smith

Candidate Carol Murray

District 1 Incumbent Michael Smith has been on the Wichita Falls City Council since 2007, representing District 1 a majority of the time. Smith spent 37 years as an educator for City View ISD.

Opposing Smith is Carol Murray , a local businesswoman and the founder of Frank and Joe’s Coffee House, who hopes to bring her business experience to the Wichita Falls City Council.

District 2 City Councilor

Luis Serna-Martinez

Larry Nelson

Paul Mason, Jr. (write-in)

The seat on the city council for District 2 is wide open, with Luis Serna-Martinez and Larry Nelson on the ballot and Paul Mason, Jr. running as a write-in.

Improving the east side of Wichita Falls and bringing more opportunities to town are all things these three candidates hope to work on if they’re elected into office.

Bowie Mayor, City Council and Charter Amendments

Bowie residents will also elect three city councilors of their own, as well as a mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Gaylynn Burris’ journey to holding that position has been an interesting one. After being elected in 2017, she lost her reelection bid to Bill Miller in 2019. Six months later, however, Miller resigned, and Burris was appointed to take his place. Now, she’s running for reelection again, hoping this time to win the seat outright.

Opposing Burris is Tawni Jones , a business owner in Bowie who promises transparency, not to raise taxes or utility prices, and to make Bowie great by running it like a business.

For the Bowie City Council, Brent Shaw is running unopposed for Precinct 1, Jason Love and Dean Moore are running for Precinct 2, and Stephanie Post and Glenda Durham are running for Precinct 3 .

Several changes to the Bowie City Charter are also on the ballot, where voters will either vote for or against the proposed amendments to the charter.

Vernon Independent School District Bond

On the ballot for the residents of Vernon ISD is a $40 million school bond.

If the bond is passed, Central and Shive elementary schools will be consolidated into a new elementary school, a plot of land the district already owns.

Along with the new elementary school, the high school will also get a state-of-the-art media center built, making the school able to clear out the library for four new classrooms or additional cafeteria space.

The tax impact on a $100,000 home would be an added $13.75 a month or $165 annually.

