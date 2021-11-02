It’s Election Day in Texoma, what exactly is on the ballot?
WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Tuesday, November 2 is Election Day in Texoma with polls opening across the area at 7 a.m.
So, what exactly will residents be voting for when they cast their ballots?
Wichita County Polling Locations
Please find a list of polling locations for Wichita County below. All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Martin Luther King Center
1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls
Texas Highway Department
1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls
Church at Sheppard
2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls
Commissioner Precinct 2 Building
102 West College, Burkburnett
Iowa Park Substation
400 North Wall, Iowa Park
Mercy Church
3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls
Region IX Education Center
301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
Faith Lodge #1158
3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls
10 & Broad Church of Christ
1319 10th Street
Commissioner Precinct 4 Building
2023 State Highway 25 N, Electra
Montague County Polling Locations
Please find a list of polling locations for Montague County below. All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Montague County Annex Community Room
11339 State Highway 59 N, Montague
Nocona Community Center
807 W Highway 82, Nocona
Saint Jo Civic Center
101 E Boggess St, Saint Jo
Bowie Bible Baptist
1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie
Ringgold Fire Hall
17832 N Highway 81, Ringgold
Bowie Public Library
301 Walnut St, Bowie
Tales ‘n’ Trails
1522 E Highway 82, Nocona
Forestburg Community Center
16617 FM 455, Forestburg
Sunset City Hall
119 FM 1749, Sunset
Valley View Baptist
6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort
For any questions, contact the Montage County Election’s Administrator’s office at (940) 894-2540.
Vernon ISD Bond Polling Locations
Please find a list of polling locations for Vernon ISD below. All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wilbarger Auditorium
2100 Yamparika St, Vernon
Wilbarger County Courtroom
1700 Wilbarger St, Room 12, Vernon
Vernon Housing Authority
1111 Ross St, Vernon
Calvary Baptist Family Life Center
2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon
For the Notice of the School Bond, click here .
Texas Constitutional Amendments
All Texomans who head to the polls will join the rest of the state in voting for or against eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.County judges eyeing religious freedoms proposition and others in upcoming election
In order to make changes to the Texas Constitution, a two-thirds supermajority is required in the House and Senate — and then voters in the state — need to approve the proposals.
Below are the eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution:
Proposition 1 — A plan to allow professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct raffles at rodeo venues also needs voter approval to pass.
Proposition 2 — Texas voters will also have a chance to decide whether to support authorizing counties to issue bonds to pay for transportation and infrastructure projects in blighted areas .
Proposition 3 — One of the changes would prohibit government entities from enacting rules to limit religious services or organizations.
Proposition 4 — Update the eligibility requirement for Texas Supreme Court justices, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge. Candidates for those judicial seats would need to be Texas residents and U.S. citizens. The candidate would need 10 years of experience as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court and candidates for district court would need 8 years of experience. Candidates whose license to practice law was revoked or suspended would be disqualified.
Proposition 5 — The other judicial change would authorize the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate complaints against candidates running for state judicial office, just as it can do for current judicial officeholders.
Proposition 6 — Another pandemic-inspired proposal would establish a right for people living in nursing homes or residents of assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver who cannot be barred from visiting in person.
Proposition 7 — Another change would allow the state to extend a homestead limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for surviving spouses of disabled individuals if the spouse is 55.
Proposition 8 — A measure to allow homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of military members killed or fatally injured in the line of duty will also appear on the ballot. The constitution currently allows the exemption for spouses of members of the armed forces who are killed in action, but the expanded language would incorporate military members who die in military training or other military duties.
Wichita Falls City CouncilWichita Falls residents hear from City Council candidates
Three seats on the Wichita Falls City Council are up for grabs this November, with two candidates vying for the Councilor At-Large seat, two hoping to be elected to represent District 1, and three in the running for the seat for District 2.
Of the seven candidates running for the three seats, five have never held public office.
City Councilor At-LargeCANDIDATE PROFILE: Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large
Incumbent Councilor At-Large Bobby Whiteley has held the position since he was first elected in 2017, and after his reelection in 2019, is hoping for a third term on the council.
Opposing Whiteley is John Ahearn , who hopes to bring businesses and jobs to Wichita Falls and see the city’s economy grow and its infrastructure improved.
District 1 City CouncilorCANDIDATE PROFILE: Wichita Falls City Councilor District 1
District 1 Incumbent Michael Smith has been on the Wichita Falls City Council since 2007, representing District 1 a majority of the time. Smith spent 37 years as an educator for City View ISD.
Opposing Smith is Carol Murray , a local businesswoman and the founder of Frank and Joe’s Coffee House, who hopes to bring her business experience to the Wichita Falls City Council.
District 2 City CouncilorCANDIDATE PROFILE: Wichita Falls City Councilor District 2
The seat on the city council for District 2 is wide open, with Luis Serna-Martinez and Larry Nelson on the ballot and Paul Mason, Jr. running as a write-in.
Improving the east side of Wichita Falls and bringing more opportunities to town are all things these three candidates hope to work on if they’re elected into office.Wichita County Sample Ballot – November 2, 2021 Election
Bowie Mayor, City Council and Charter Amendments
Bowie residents will also elect three city councilors of their own, as well as a mayor.CANDIDATE PROFILE: Bowie residents to vote in new mayor or re-elect current one
Incumbent Mayor Gaylynn Burris’ journey to holding that position has been an interesting one. After being elected in 2017, she lost her reelection bid to Bill Miller in 2019. Six months later, however, Miller resigned, and Burris was appointed to take his place. Now, she’s running for reelection again, hoping this time to win the seat outright.
Opposing Burris is Tawni Jones , a business owner in Bowie who promises transparency, not to raise taxes or utility prices, and to make Bowie great by running it like a business.
For the Bowie City Council, Brent Shaw is running unopposed for Precinct 1, Jason Love and Dean Moore are running for Precinct 2, and Stephanie Post and Glenda Durham are running for Precinct 3 .
Several changes to the Bowie City Charter are also on the ballot, where voters will either vote for or against the proposed amendments to the charter.Montague County / City of Bowie Sample Ballot — November 2, 2021 Election
Vernon Independent School District Bond
On the ballot for the residents of Vernon ISD is a $40 million school bond.$40 million Vernon ISD bond would see new elementary school, state-of-the-art media center
If the bond is passed, Central and Shive elementary schools will be consolidated into a new elementary school, a plot of land the district already owns.
Along with the new elementary school, the high school will also get a state-of-the-art media center built, making the school able to clear out the library for four new classrooms or additional cafeteria space.
The tax impact on a $100,000 home would be an added $13.75 a month or $165 annually.Vernon ISD Sample Ballot — November 2, 2021 Election
