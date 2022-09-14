ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 best mattress toppers that make you feel like you’re on cloud nine

By Zoe Phillimore
The Independent
 4 days ago

Mattress toppers are enclosed wads of padding, ranging from wool and microfibre to memory foam – which add an extra layer of comfort to mattresses while also protecting it, and extending its shelf life.

However, mattress toppers shouldn’t be confused with protectors , which are waterproof, have minimal padding and are designed purely to protect mattresses from stains.

But how do you pick the perfect topper for superior snoozing? First of all, think about the obvious stuff: what are you hoping to achieve? Are you keen to crank up the comfort, boost the heat retention qualities of your current mattress, or find a topper which offers better support for your back, neck or shoulders?

If it’s the latter, we’d recommend opting for memory foam. But memory foam – which is generally less breathable – isn’t necessarily the best option if keeping cool is your priority, although there are a handful of exceptions, namely toppers that have cotton covers that wick away sweat and can help to keep you cool. Woollen toppers are brilliant options for anyone keen to keep cool, because wool fibres are naturally breathable, and can absorb large amounts of moisture vapour, which is then allowed to evaporate.

We also have a bit of maintenance advice to make sure you get the most out of your topper. Mattress toppers can be washed using your washing machine ’s delicate cycle, but should be air-dried, ideally hung outside from a washing line. If the issue is a minor stain, consider spot-cleaning the topper instead. Mix two parts of water with one part detergent and spritz the liquid onto the area in question, or dab on white vinegar to remove stubborn stains.

How we tested

We’ll be honest: we slept a lot. But in our defence, this wasn’t as easy as it might seem – the testing took place during one of the hottest Julys on record, so we weren’t only able to assess the comfort levels, but each topper’s breathability temperature regulation properties, too.

And the testing wasn’t just carried out during periods of Sahara-like heat – we spread the testing to ensure we tested the mattresses on cooler nights too.

The best mattress toppers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall mattress topper – M&S comfortably cool mattress topper: From £65, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best mattress topper for luxury – Dormeo octasmart plus mattress topper: From £359.99, Dormeo.co.uk
  • Best mattress topper for orthopaedic support – Panda the topper: From £99.95, Pandalondon.com
  • Best mattress topper for colder nights – JML bambillo comfort-fit mattress topper: From £229.99, Jmldirect.com
  • Best woollen mattress topper – Piglet merino wool mattress topper: From £189, Pigletinbed.com
  • Best mattress topper for value – Richard Haworth hollowfibre bed topper: From £22, Richardhaworth.co.uk
  • Best for breathing new life into old mattresses – Simba the hybrid topper: From £148.85, Simbasleep.com
  • Best mattress topper for hot nights – Slumberdown airstream memory cool mattress double topper: £85, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best mattress topper for the combination of value for money and comfort – The White Company classic mattress topper: From £100, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best mattress topper for sustainability – Woolroom Chatsworth wool mattress topper: From £174.99, Britishwool.org.uk
  • Best mattress topper for purse-friendly luxury – Tielle savoy luxury mattress topper: From £182, Tielleloveluxury.co.uk
  • Best mattress topper for slim design – Emma flip topper: From £157.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk
  • Best mattress topper for filling which stays put – Richard Haworth clusterfill bed topper: £52, Richardhaworth.co.uk
  • Best mattress topper for year-round comfort – JML eazzzy mattress topper: From £129.99, Jmldirect.com
  • Best mattress topper for allergy sufferers – M&S duck feather and down mattress topper: From £79, Marksandspencer.com

M&S comfortably cool mattress topper

Dormeo octasmart plus mattress topper

Panda the topper

Piglet merino wool mattress topper

Richard Haworth hollowfibre bed topper

Simba the hybrid topper

Slumberdown airstream memory cool mattress double topper

The White Company classic mattress topper

Woolroom Chatsworth wool mattress topper

Tielle savoy luxury mattress topper

Emma flip topper

Richard Haworth clusterfill bed topper

JML eazzzy mattress topper

M&S duck feather and down mattress topper

Mattress topper FAQs

How to buy a mattress topper

What type of mattress topper is best?

What's the difference between mattress pads, toppers and protectors?

What thickness of mattress topper should I get?

Can you wash a mattress topper?

The verdict: Mattress toppers

