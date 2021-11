The Green Bay Packers are 7-1 to start the season, just as they were in 2019, and they were off to another hot start in 2020, winning six of their first eight games. However, this year that 7-1 record and the overall start to the season feels a bit different than the previous two, given all of the adversity that this team has had to overcome on the injury front.

