Health

Psychological treatment can eliminate chronic pain, study

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRethinking the causes of pain and their degree of threat can provide patients with chronic pain with lasting relief and alter the brain networks associated with pain processing, according to new research conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder, in United States , and published in the JAMA Psychiatry...

IN THIS ARTICLE
