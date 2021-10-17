Psychological treatment can eliminate chronic pain, study

Pain can have a substantial impact on sleep quality and quality of life. Pain, both chronic and acute, often interferes with sleep. Sleep interruptions and the side effects of pain medication are among the most commonly described disruptive interactions between pain and sleep. Bad dreams, which can be more difficult to study objectively than sleep disorders, are frequently associated with stress, anxiety, depression, and psychiatric and emotional disorders.1 Bad dreams are also associated with physical pain. The implications of this relationship are important, as bad dreams have been shown to have a substantial impact on sleep quality and restorative sleep. The disruptive effects of bad dreams can impact several important life issues, including mood, daytime alertness, and functioning.2.
