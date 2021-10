TORONTO -- Michael Bunting scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. "Definitely a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life," Bunting said. "It was a cool experience to get one at home for my first one and celebrate in front of the crowd. I'm pretty much speechless about it, to look up and see all those Maple Leaf jerseys in the crowd cheering and knowing they were cheering for me. For a kid growing up in Scarborough (Ontario) not too far from here, it was definitely a dream come true."

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO