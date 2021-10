Last Thursday, Sir David Amess was on BBC Radio Essex talking, to the surprise of absolutely no one, about his campaign for city status for Southend-on-Sea. He also happened to mention what he’d been up to the day before. He had been in Doha, personally asking the Emir of Qatar to support his campaign for city status for Southend-on-Sea.It’s hard to imagine quite how he would have reacted had he been told that his campaign of more than two full decades had just a few more days to go. That, over the weekend, the Queen would privately grant its approval,...

