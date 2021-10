CLAREMONT, N.H. – Gabe Brown came and Gabe Brown conquered. The driver of the Dale Shaw Race Cars No. 61 showed up to Sunday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series race at Claremont Motorsports Park with one goal in mind: celebrate a championship by winning the season finale. And in the end, he did just that. Brown drove the car to a dominating victory in the feature, taking the lead early and never looking back in the King’s Electric 100, worth $4,000 to win.

