A few short weeks ago, this game looked to be a snoozefest in the making, but it became anything but when both teams found their way after Week 1. The fight was on at Soldier Field in Week 6, but while Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears came out swinging against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it was the latter who landed the K.O. with a 24-14 win to go to 5-1 on the year while also avoiding having to share first place in the NFC North with the former. It was a fight that featured big plays from both defenses and both offenses but the Packers simply made fewer mistakes over the course of four quarters.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO