CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Once again, the Vikings blew a double-digit lead late in regulation but came back to win. But this time the script was different. Kirk Cousins threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with 5:48 left in overtime to give the Vikings a 34-28 victory over Carolina on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. That came after Minnesota had lost a 28-17 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation, and after Minnesota’s Greg Joseph had missed a 47-yard field goal wide right with one second left in regulation.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO